Doudrop Recalls Energy Crystals Falling Out Of Her Bra During Training

During an interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Doudrop spoke about her use of energy crystals and recalled an incident where her crystals fell out of her bra.

"Some people like to spend their money on fancy cars and designer clothes. I like rocks. Rocks is my thing. Okay. Like, a lot of the reason why I think I'm here is I did a lot of like perception work and like, but even back in COVID, when stuff was like really bad and especially in NXT UK, where we were like really nervous because we got shut down for such a long time. It was actually WWE that gave us some online classes. I met this online life coach for athletes and she really helped put us all in a positive mindset for the pandemic and how to work through it and how to keep moving on and stuff, and that kind of like started my spiritual journey. from there it was like, 'Oh, let's get into crystals and oh, herbs and flowers and all that stuff and law of attraction and I mean seems to be working so I keep doing it."

"So I always have them on me when I'm at TV. Sometimes, you know, depending on what I'm wearing, I don't have pockets. I was just like in some training gear going to go to the ring and trying some stuff. So I put them in my bra. I'm ringside and I'm working with Pat Buck, he's and my producer for the day. We're talking about maybe some like athletic things we can do in the ring and stuff like that. I was like, 'Oh, I can do a cartwheel. Well, I used to be able to do a cartwheel. So let's give it a try.' I did a cartwheel and my crystals fall out my bra and Pat was like, 'Your rocks fell out.' I was like, Uhhh, those are my crystals... Se ya later!"