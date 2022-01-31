Nikki ASH Says She Will Always Support Alexa Bliss

“For me, as a superhero, you have to be very understanding and compassionate. And for me, it is whatever Alexa wants to do and however she feels, and I will be her friend and support her.”

“I think her journey has been exciting to watch, and I am really excited to see where she goes next with it, and I think the WWE fans are the same. We are all waiting to see what Alexa does next. Because she’s been very unpredictable for the last year and a half.”

“You know, Alexa and I, we won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, twice. We won the Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania against The Kabuki Warriors, Alexa and I, we were best friends, we would travel together. You know, I just want to see her in a good place, I just want her to be happy.”

Nikki ASH was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where she spoke about her history with Alexa Bliss.

