This Year's Royal Rumble Broke Record For Highest Merch Sales, Second Place On Other Business Metrics

Jan 31 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about Jon Moxley's AEW return and really put over the importance of Moxley coming back. “It really did. To have Jon Moxley back in A[...]
Jan 31 - During an interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Doudrop spoke about her use of energy crystals and recalled an incident where her crystals fell out of her bra. "Some people like to spend t[...]
Jan 31 - Lio Rush took to Twitter to update fans on his injury he sustained during PWG Battle of Los Angeles, which you can read the original report on here. The update reads: “Clean dislocation in m[...]
Jan 31 - Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke with Chris Jericho on his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, where he discussed Jericho helping Freddie pitch smaller wrestlers to Vince McMahon. "You and I had a con[...]
Jan 31 - During an appearance on the Grapsody podcast, Jade Cargill recalled finding out she would be main eventing AEW Rampage when she defended her TBS Championship against Anna Jay. “So we didn&rsq[...]
Jan 31 - During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Kyle O'Reilly explained his decision to join the All Elite Wrestling roster back in December. "Seeing Bobby and Adam come [to AEW], how could you not want t[...]
Jan 31 - WWE has provided some business metrics to the Sports Business Journal to tout the success of the Royal Rumble. The event drew a sellout crowd of 44,390 from The Dome at America’s Center in St L[...]
Jan 31 - Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly were guests on the most recent episode of Talk is Jericho, where they spoke about how the Undisputed ERA came to be. Kyle O'Reilly: "We thought of a ton, ones that they[...]
Jan 31 - Velveteen Dream (Patrick Clark Jr.) was one of WWE's brightest up-and-coming Superstars prior to his release in 2021, tainted by accusations concerning sexual misconduct which Dream has since claimed [...]
Jan 31 - During an appearance on Cafe De Rene with Rene Dupree, Lisa Marie Varon (formerly Victoria in WWE and Tara in TNA) spoke about helping Christy Hemme train to be a professional wrestler. “Peop[...]
AEW To Hold Dark Tapings This Saturday AEW has announced a return to Universal Studios in Orlando for a new AEW Dark taping this coming Saturday. The company has announced Orange Cassidy, Jade Cargill and Will Hobbs and more are set to ma[...]
NWA Announces Details For 2022 Crockett Cup The NWA has announced details for the 2022 Crockett Cup which is scheduled to take place March 19-20 at the Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN. There will be sixteen teams involved this year. Tickets go on[...]
Jan 31 - During an appearance on Cafe De Rene with Rene Dupree, Lisa Marie Varon (formerly Victoria in WWE and Tara in TNA) spoke about her spider gimmick she had in TNA. “I thought they were going to[...]
AEW Dynamite Is Coming To Boston, MA AEW has announced they will be bringing Dynamite to Boston, MA at the Agganis Arena on Wednesday, April 6th. The promotion will also tape an episode of Rampage on this night. 📣 NEW EVENT ANNOUN[...]
Jan 31 - Mojo Rawley recently took to Instagram to speak about still being affected by COVID-19, even a full 19 months since he got sick with the virus. “To everyone that knew about this beforehand, t[...]
Jan 31 - Former WCW producer Neal Pruitt was recently a guest on Insider's Edge, where he spoke about a strange plan to transform Cactus Jack into Sting. “A story that people may not know is when we w[...]
Jan 31 - The original plan for the winner of the men’s 2022 Royal Rumble match was reportedly set to be Matt Riddle and not Brock Lesnar. Lesnar was a surprise entrant in the match after losing his WWE [...]
Jan 31 - WWE has announced their first major match for the upcoming Elimination Chamber event next month. Bobby Lashley is set to defend the WWE Championship against five other Superstars. The company has yet[...]
Kurt Angle Set To Return To WWE Television Kurt Angle is set to return to WWE television. The WWE Hall Of Famer revealed on his Kurt Angle Show podcast that the company have reached out to him regarding a role for him to play on WWE televisio[...]
Jan 31 - Randy Orton and Matt Riddle (RK-Bro) have been one of the most intriguing tag team pairings WWE has done for some time. Insider source WrestleVotes reported today that WWE has a plan for a singles ma[...]
Ric Flair and Wendy Barlow Are To Divorce WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair has announced he and his wife Wendy Barlow have decided to divorce. Flair, 72 already has four previous divorces, with this marriage lasting since 2018. Flair tweeted: &l[...]
Jan 31 - WWE returns tonight with the post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Tonight’s RAW will feature the return of Ronda Rousey who won the 30-Woman 2[...]
Riho Confirms Injury, Says She’s Back In Japan A report last week revealed Riho had posted a photo of herself with her arm in a sling, suggesting that she suffered an injury The former AEW Women’s Champion has since taken Twitter to reveale[...]
