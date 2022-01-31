reDRagon Weren't Exactly Fond Of "Undisputed ERA" Faction Name In WWE

Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly were guests on the most recent episode of Talk is Jericho, where they spoke about how the Undisputed ERA came to be.

Kyle O'Reilly: "We thought of a ton, ones that they cleared through legal that I guess couldn't actually end up being (used)."

Bobby Fish: "We would narrow down this huge list and the following day we would get back more narrowed lists from legal and any of the names we were actually close on, they were either gone or changed or paired with something on the list that made it not work."

"So lukewarm. I was worried about baseball references. ERA, Earned Run Average. That's all I could see. I was the worst baseball player ever. In the history of little league, I will go down as maybe the worst."