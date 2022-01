Mojo Rawley Reveals He's Still Affected By COVID-19, But Plans To Return In The Future

He was released by the company on April 15th.

Rawley last wrestled on the June 15th, 2020 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown in a loss to Chad Gable.

Rawley revealed he couldn’t speak because he couldn’t get air in his lungs to talk. He also said that doctors did not know what to say because the virus was new at the time.

Rawley said that he was hospitalized due to the virus and nearly died.

“To everyone that knew about this beforehand, thank you for your discretion and allowing me to announce on my terms. It has been an extremely up and down 19 months. There’s been days I’ve felt normal, there’s been days I couldn’t breathe. The only constant has always been that I STAY HYPED!!!! Not 100% yet but close enough to announce: I am coming back!”

Mojo Rawley recently took to Instagram to speak about still being affected by COVID-19, even a full 19 months since he got sick with the virus.

