Former WCW Producer Reveals Scrapped Idea To Turn Cactus Jack Into Sting

Former WCW producer Neal Pruitt was recently a guest on Insider's Edge, where he spoke about a strange plan to transform Cactus Jack into Sting.

“A story that people may not know is when we were doing something about getting this Cleveland shoot together, Cactus had this idea to where he would get conked on the head again and then he would become a different personality altogether.”

“So almost every week he’d be a different wrestler and progressively he would be able to change his character. His hair would get shorter and shorter until the payoff was eventually going to be where he would think he was Sting and he would have the spiked hair and everything, and he’d have lost weight by then.”

“That was a whole series of things that we had thought about that could really put his character over. Well my ex-wife was an excellent writer and he and she got involved with writing up a scenario of how this could all go down and what the storyline would be from start to finish. That’s something that I don’t think anybody’s ever really heard about or known about.”

“It was a great idea. I thought it could have really worked not just because she was involved with it and he was one of my favorites, but it would have been a fun thing to watch because he could have done it. He was that versatile.”