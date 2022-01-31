Kurt Angle Set To Return To WWE Television

Kurt Angle is set to return to WWE television.

The WWE Hall Of Famer revealed on his Kurt Angle Show podcast that the company have reached out to him regarding a role for him to play on WWE television "for the next month or so."

Angle did not reveal what the role was or what brand he will be apart of, but no doubt it will be an exciting one for him to accept.

Angle was recently backstage at the Royal Rumble to film content for Peacock/WWE Network.

Angle retired from the ring back in 2019.