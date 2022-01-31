News On WWE Plan To Split Up Randy Orton and Matt Riddle (RK-Bro)

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle (RK-Bro) have been one of the most intriguing tag team pairings WWE has done for some time.

Insider source WrestleVotes reported today that WWE has a plan for a singles match between Orton and Riddle at SummerSlam in August 2021. However, the ecision was made to hold off until WrestleMania 38 in Dallas for the match to take place.

WWE creative is of the mindset that when they split and feud it should be for the WWE Championship which is currently held by Bobby Lashley and set to be defended against five other Superstars inside the Elimination Chamber next month.

It is worth noting it is WrestleMania season and plans will be changing on a daily, if not hourly basis with Vince McMahon having the final say.