Ric Flair and Wendy Barlow Are To Divorce

WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair has announced he and his wife Wendy Barlow have decided to divorce.

Flair, 72 already has four previous divorces, with this marriage lasting since 2018.

Flair tweeted: “After Taking Some Time Apart, Wendy And I Have Decided To Go Our Separate Ways. Please Respect Our Privacy & Our Families During This Time! I Will Love & Cherish All Of Our Memories Together Forever, And I Will Forever Be Thankful For All She Has Done To Make My Life Better!”

Wendy had been a big force in Flair's life over the last few years with some crediting her saving Flair during some recent health battles.

We wish both Flair and Barlow all the best for their futures.