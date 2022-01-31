WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Preview For Tonight’s Post-Royal Rumble Episode of WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 31, 2022

Preview For Tonight’s Post-Royal Rumble Episode of WWE RAW

WWE returns tonight with the post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tonight’s RAW will feature the return of Ronda Rousey who won the 30-Woman 2022 Royal Rumble Match. It could be possible she reveals her WrestleMania 38 opponent.

Brock Lesnar will also be on tonight’s show having won the 30-Man Royal 2022 Rumble Match and has confirmed that he will pick his WrestleMania opponent tonight.

New WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will also appear tonight to celebrate his win over Lesnar at the Royal Rumble.

Expect more to be announced in the hours leading up to the broadcast on USA Network!


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe #wweraw #raw #royal rumble
https://wrestlr.me/73836/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Jan 31
Preview For Tonight’s Post-Royal Rumble Episode of WWE RAW
WWE returns tonight with the post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Tonight’s RAW will feature the return of Ronda Rousey who won the 30-Woman 2[...]
Jan 31 - WWE returns tonight with the post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Tonight’s RAW will feature the return of Ronda Rousey who won the 30-Woman 2[...]
Jan 31
Riho Confirms Injury, Says She’s Back In Japan
A report last week revealed Riho had posted a photo of herself with her arm in a sling, suggesting that she suffered an injury The former AEW Women’s Champion has since taken Twitter to reveale[...]
Jan 31 - A report last week revealed Riho had posted a photo of herself with her arm in a sling, suggesting that she suffered an injury The former AEW Women’s Champion has since taken Twitter to reveale[...]
Jan 31
The Briscoes Revealed As First Inductees Into ROH Hall Of Fame
ROH issued the following: BRISCOES ARE FIRST INDUCTEES INTO ROH HALL OF FAME There couldn’t be a more fitting choice for the first inductees into the ROH Hall of Fame than two athletes who hav[...]
Jan 31 - ROH issued the following: BRISCOES ARE FIRST INDUCTEES INTO ROH HALL OF FAME There couldn’t be a more fitting choice for the first inductees into the ROH Hall of Fame than two athletes who hav[...]
Jan 31
Lio Rush Suffers Injury During Sunday’s PWG Battle of Los Angeles Event
Lio Rush was injured at PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles event on Sunday night where he beat Buddy Matthews via disqualification. Rush took a curb stomp in his match, and it was later revealed he wo[...]
Jan 31 - Lio Rush was injured at PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles event on Sunday night where he beat Buddy Matthews via disqualification. Rush took a curb stomp in his match, and it was later revealed he wo[...]
Jan 31
Update On Shane McMahon Returning To WWE
PWInsider is reporting that Shane McMahon will be a regular talent on the WWE RAW brand following his return at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Shane has also been scheduled for the Elimination Chamber and Wr[...]
Jan 31 - PWInsider is reporting that Shane McMahon will be a regular talent on the WWE RAW brand following his return at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Shane has also been scheduled for the Elimination Chamber and Wr[...]
Jan 31
List Of Producers For WWE Royal Rumble 2022
A report has come out listing the agents for each match on the Royal Rumble. You can read the report below. WWE Universal Title Match: Michael Hayes and Petey Williams Women's Royal Rumble Match:[...]
Jan 31 - A report has come out listing the agents for each match on the Royal Rumble. You can read the report below. WWE Universal Title Match: Michael Hayes and Petey Williams Women's Royal Rumble Match:[...]
Jan 30
Several WWE Talents Reportedly Frustrated With Booking Of Royal Rumble
PWInsider is reporting that multiple people within WWE felt frustrated with the way the Royal Rumble event went down last night, mainly due to the constant changes that took place over the last few da[...]
Jan 30 - PWInsider is reporting that multiple people within WWE felt frustrated with the way the Royal Rumble event went down last night, mainly due to the constant changes that took place over the last few da[...]
Jan 30
Bad Bunny Will Not Be At WrestleMania 38
Bad Bunny was one of the surprise entrants in the men’s Royal Rumble match last night, entering the match at #27. Unfortunately for fans of Bad Bunny who want to see him at WrestleMania, it's l[...]
Jan 30 - Bad Bunny was one of the surprise entrants in the men’s Royal Rumble match last night, entering the match at #27. Unfortunately for fans of Bad Bunny who want to see him at WrestleMania, it's l[...]
Jan 30
RevPro High Stakes Results (1/29/2022)
RevPro held their High Stakes event this past Saturday night. The results are as follows: Alex Coughlin def. Gideon Grey Shota Umino def. Yota Tsuji Dan Moloney def. Callum Newman RevPro Undisp[...]
Jan 30 - RevPro held their High Stakes event this past Saturday night. The results are as follows: Alex Coughlin def. Gideon Grey Shota Umino def. Yota Tsuji Dan Moloney def. Callum Newman RevPro Undisp[...]
Jan 30
Update On Why Finn Balor Wasn't In The Royal Rumble
Finn Balor was noticeably absent at last night's WWE Royal Rumble, with many fans having thought he would have been in and maybe even won the match. The WrestleVotes Twitter account has a report that[...]
Jan 30 - Finn Balor was noticeably absent at last night's WWE Royal Rumble, with many fans having thought he would have been in and maybe even won the match. The WrestleVotes Twitter account has a report that[...]
Jan 30
Backstage Notes From Royal Rumble 2022: Men's Rumble Points Reportedly Changed "20 Times" Mid-Match
Here are some notes from backstage at the Royal Rumble, courtesy of PWInsider. WWE tried to keep Drew McIntyre's return to WWE a secret, even having him arrive to the venue very late. Because the s[...]
Jan 30 - Here are some notes from backstage at the Royal Rumble, courtesy of PWInsider. WWE tried to keep Drew McIntyre's return to WWE a secret, even having him arrive to the venue very late. Because the s[...]

Jan 30
📺 WATCH: Danhausen Records A New Theme Song For The Gunn Club
Danhausen recently made his debut for All Elite Wrestling, but has been a thorn in the side of The Gunn Club for quite some time leading up to it. Danhausen has been antagonizing the two, calling the[...]
Jan 30 - Danhausen recently made his debut for All Elite Wrestling, but has been a thorn in the side of The Gunn Club for quite some time leading up to it. Danhausen has been antagonizing the two, calling the[...]
Jan 30
AEW's Jade Cargill Wants To Face WWE's Bianca Belair
During an appearance on the Grapsody podcast, Jade Cargill spoke about the possibility of facing WWE star Bianca Belair in a match down the road. "It would be great being that Mark Henry has been t[...]
Jan 30 - During an appearance on the Grapsody podcast, Jade Cargill spoke about the possibility of facing WWE star Bianca Belair in a match down the road. "It would be great being that Mark Henry has been t[...]
Jan 30
Toni Storm Is Coming To WrestleCon 2022
Toni Storm has been announced for WrestleCon 2022, taking place over WrestleMania weekend. The talent just keeps on coming!! Welcome Toni Storm to WrestleCon 🤠 pic.twitter.com/qTzPgd1c48 &mdash[...]
Jan 30 - Toni Storm has been announced for WrestleCon 2022, taking place over WrestleMania weekend. The talent just keeps on coming!! Welcome Toni Storm to WrestleCon 🤠 pic.twitter.com/qTzPgd1c48 &mdash[...]
Jan 30
Ronda Rousey Announced For WWE Raw Tomorrow Night
WWE has confirmed via Twitter that Ronda Rousey will be on RAW tomorrow night on the USA Network. You can see the announcement below. The Baddest Woman on the Planet is back on the Red Brand for t[...]
Jan 30 - WWE has confirmed via Twitter that Ronda Rousey will be on RAW tomorrow night on the USA Network. You can see the announcement below. The Baddest Woman on the Planet is back on the Red Brand for t[...]
Jan 30
📺 WATCH: Royal Rumble 2022 Highlights (Courtesy of WWE Network)
WWE has uploaded an 8+ minute highlight reel of last night's Royal Rumble. From Ronda Rousey's return to Brock Lesnar's dominance, you can relive the event in shortform below. [...]
Jan 30 - WWE has uploaded an 8+ minute highlight reel of last night's Royal Rumble. From Ronda Rousey's return to Brock Lesnar's dominance, you can relive the event in shortform below. [...]
Jan 30
Kofi Kingston Cracks Joke About Botched Royal Rumble Spot
Kofi Kingston took to Twitter following his botched Royal Rumble spot to make a joke about it. For those who didn't catch it, Kofi was tossed outside the ring and went to catch himself on the barrica[...]
Jan 30 - Kofi Kingston took to Twitter following his botched Royal Rumble spot to make a joke about it. For those who didn't catch it, Kofi was tossed outside the ring and went to catch himself on the barrica[...]
Jan 30
Report On WWE's Plans For Women's Championship Matches At WrestleMania
Following last night's Royal Rumble, Fightful Select is reporting that Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey is going to be booked at WrestleMania for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, while Becky [...]
Jan 30 - Following last night's Royal Rumble, Fightful Select is reporting that Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey is going to be booked at WrestleMania for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, while Becky [...]
Jan 30
NJPW STRONG (1/29/2022) Results
The latest episode of NJPW Strong is in the books, and the results are as follows: Alex Zayne def. Ariya Daivari Alex Coughlin def. JR Kratos Jay White def. Christopher Daniels 👀👀👀'[...]
Jan 30 - The latest episode of NJPW Strong is in the books, and the results are as follows: Alex Zayne def. Ariya Daivari Alex Coughlin def. JR Kratos Jay White def. Christopher Daniels 👀👀👀'[...]
Jan 30
Ruby Soho Reacts To Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan's Reunion In The Rumble
Following Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan's brief reunion in the Royal Rumble last night, their former stablemate Ruby Soho, who is now a member of the AEW roster, tweeted out the following: 6 & 25 [...]
Jan 30 - Following Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan's brief reunion in the Royal Rumble last night, their former stablemate Ruby Soho, who is now a member of the AEW roster, tweeted out the following: 6 & 25 [...]
Jan 30
Becky Lynch On Ronda Rousey Winning Royal Rumble: "I Already Beat Her."
Becky Lynch was interviewed by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, where she spoke about Ronda Rousey's return to WWE last night at the Royal Rumble. “Welcome back. Congratulations on your new little [...]
Jan 30 - Becky Lynch was interviewed by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, where she spoke about Ronda Rousey's return to WWE last night at the Royal Rumble. “Welcome back. Congratulations on your new little [...]
Jan 30
WWE Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View Full Results (01/29/2022)
The following are the full results of the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: The 35th annual WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view is now underway, as the of[...]
Jan 30 - The following are the full results of the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: The 35th annual WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view is now underway, as the of[...]
Jan 30
Brock Lesnar Wins the 2022 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match
In the main event of tonight's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar won the Men's Royal Rumble Match, earning a championship opportunity at WrestleMan[...]
Jan 30 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar won the Men's Royal Rumble Match, earning a championship opportunity at WrestleMan[...]
Jan 29
Edge & Beth Phoenix Win Their Mixed Tag Team Match At Royal Rumble
The Grit couple defeated The It Couple of WWE tonight at the Royal Rumble as Edge and Beth Phoenix defeated The Miz & Maryse. The match was okay, Maryse in particular performed better than expect[...]
Jan 29 - The Grit couple defeated The It Couple of WWE tonight at the Royal Rumble as Edge and Beth Phoenix defeated The Miz & Maryse. The match was okay, Maryse in particular performed better than expect[...]
Jan 29
Bobby Lashley Wins WWE Championship
The Royal Rumble is always a Pay Per View for suprises but often it's in the eponymous matches themselves. Tonight though, WWE decided to do things a little differently and pulled the trigger on the f[...]
Jan 29 - The Royal Rumble is always a Pay Per View for suprises but often it's in the eponymous matches themselves. Tonight though, WWE decided to do things a little differently and pulled the trigger on the f[...]

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π