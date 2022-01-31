Riho Confirms Injury, Says She’s Back In Japan
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 31, 2022
A report last week revealed Riho had posted a photo of herself with her arm in a sling, suggesting that she suffered an injury
The former AEW Women’s Champion has since taken Twitter to reveale suffered a broken collarbone. She also noted that she has returned to Japan.
She tweeted: “I’m in Japan now! I have broken my collarbone and am treating it. (It doesn’t hurt so much anymore). Take a rest, heal completely, and do your best again!”
