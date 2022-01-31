Lio Rush Suffers Injury During Sunday’s PWG Battle of Los Angeles Event

The injury point was when Buddy hit the Rollins' style Curb Stomp. Not sure if he hit a sensitive spot or if he came down harder than expected. Given Excalibur's reprimand, my hypothesis is Buddy might've slipped slightly on a spot wetted by a thrown drink (just a guess).

Rush posted on Twitter, "Just being honest with you guys here. I’m not good. But i will be good. And when I’m back, I’ll be dangerous."

PWInsider reports that the injury to Lio Rush was caused by a fan throwing a drink at Matthews during a promo before their match. It left part of the mat wet, which caused Matthews to slip while hitting a curb stomp on Rush.

Rush took a curb stomp in his match, and it was later revealed he would be replaced in the semi-finals due to injury.

Lio Rush was injured at PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles event on Sunday night where he beat Buddy Matthews via disqualification.

» More News From This Feed

Preview For Tonight’s Post-Royal Rumble Episode of WWE RAW

WWE returns tonight with the post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Tonight’s RAW will feature the return of Ronda Rousey who won the 30-Woman 2[...] Jan 31 - WWE returns tonight with the post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Tonight’s RAW will feature the return of Ronda Rousey who won the 30-Woman 2[...]

Riho Confirms Injury, Says She’s Back In Japan

A report last week revealed Riho had posted a photo of herself with her arm in a sling, suggesting that she suffered an injury The former AEW Women’s Champion has since taken Twitter to reveale[...] Jan 31 - A report last week revealed Riho had posted a photo of herself with her arm in a sling, suggesting that she suffered an injury The former AEW Women’s Champion has since taken Twitter to reveale[...]

The Briscoes Revealed As First Inductees Into ROH Hall Of Fame

ROH issued the following: BRISCOES ARE FIRST INDUCTEES INTO ROH HALL OF FAME There couldn’t be a more fitting choice for the first inductees into the ROH Hall of Fame than two athletes who hav[...] Jan 31 - ROH issued the following: BRISCOES ARE FIRST INDUCTEES INTO ROH HALL OF FAME There couldn’t be a more fitting choice for the first inductees into the ROH Hall of Fame than two athletes who hav[...]

Lio Rush Suffers Injury During Sunday’s PWG Battle of Los Angeles Event

Lio Rush was injured at PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles event on Sunday night where he beat Buddy Matthews via disqualification. Rush took a curb stomp in his match, and it was later revealed he wo[...] Jan 31 - Lio Rush was injured at PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles event on Sunday night where he beat Buddy Matthews via disqualification. Rush took a curb stomp in his match, and it was later revealed he wo[...]

Update On Shane McMahon Returning To WWE

PWInsider is reporting that Shane McMahon will be a regular talent on the WWE RAW brand following his return at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Shane has also been scheduled for the Elimination Chamber and Wr[...] Jan 31 - PWInsider is reporting that Shane McMahon will be a regular talent on the WWE RAW brand following his return at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Shane has also been scheduled for the Elimination Chamber and Wr[...]

List Of Producers For WWE Royal Rumble 2022

A report has come out listing the agents for each match on the Royal Rumble. You can read the report below. WWE Universal Title Match: Michael Hayes and Petey Williams Women's Royal Rumble Match:[...] Jan 31 - A report has come out listing the agents for each match on the Royal Rumble. You can read the report below. WWE Universal Title Match: Michael Hayes and Petey Williams Women's Royal Rumble Match:[...]

Several WWE Talents Reportedly Frustrated With Booking Of Royal Rumble

PWInsider is reporting that multiple people within WWE felt frustrated with the way the Royal Rumble event went down last night, mainly due to the constant changes that took place over the last few da[...] Jan 30 - PWInsider is reporting that multiple people within WWE felt frustrated with the way the Royal Rumble event went down last night, mainly due to the constant changes that took place over the last few da[...]

Bad Bunny Will Not Be At WrestleMania 38

Bad Bunny was one of the surprise entrants in the men’s Royal Rumble match last night, entering the match at #27. Unfortunately for fans of Bad Bunny who want to see him at WrestleMania, it's l[...] Jan 30 - Bad Bunny was one of the surprise entrants in the men’s Royal Rumble match last night, entering the match at #27. Unfortunately for fans of Bad Bunny who want to see him at WrestleMania, it's l[...]

RevPro High Stakes Results (1/29/2022)

RevPro held their High Stakes event this past Saturday night. The results are as follows: Alex Coughlin def. Gideon Grey Shota Umino def. Yota Tsuji Dan Moloney def. Callum Newman RevPro Undisp[...] Jan 30 - RevPro held their High Stakes event this past Saturday night. The results are as follows: Alex Coughlin def. Gideon Grey Shota Umino def. Yota Tsuji Dan Moloney def. Callum Newman RevPro Undisp[...]

Update On Why Finn Balor Wasn't In The Royal Rumble

Finn Balor was noticeably absent at last night's WWE Royal Rumble, with many fans having thought he would have been in and maybe even won the match. The WrestleVotes Twitter account has a report that[...] Jan 30 - Finn Balor was noticeably absent at last night's WWE Royal Rumble, with many fans having thought he would have been in and maybe even won the match. The WrestleVotes Twitter account has a report that[...]

Backstage Notes From Royal Rumble 2022: Men's Rumble Points Reportedly Changed "20 Times" Mid-Match

Here are some notes from backstage at the Royal Rumble, courtesy of PWInsider. WWE tried to keep Drew McIntyre's return to WWE a secret, even having him arrive to the venue very late. Because the s[...] Jan 30 - Here are some notes from backstage at the Royal Rumble, courtesy of PWInsider. WWE tried to keep Drew McIntyre's return to WWE a secret, even having him arrive to the venue very late. Because the s[...]

📺 WATCH: Danhausen Records A New Theme Song For The Gunn Club

Danhausen recently made his debut for All Elite Wrestling, but has been a thorn in the side of The Gunn Club for quite some time leading up to it. Danhausen has been antagonizing the two, calling the[...] Jan 30 - Danhausen recently made his debut for All Elite Wrestling, but has been a thorn in the side of The Gunn Club for quite some time leading up to it. Danhausen has been antagonizing the two, calling the[...]

AEW's Jade Cargill Wants To Face WWE's Bianca Belair

During an appearance on the Grapsody podcast, Jade Cargill spoke about the possibility of facing WWE star Bianca Belair in a match down the road. "It would be great being that Mark Henry has been t[...] Jan 30 - During an appearance on the Grapsody podcast, Jade Cargill spoke about the possibility of facing WWE star Bianca Belair in a match down the road. "It would be great being that Mark Henry has been t[...]

Toni Storm Is Coming To WrestleCon 2022

Toni Storm has been announced for WrestleCon 2022, taking place over WrestleMania weekend. The talent just keeps on coming!! Welcome Toni Storm to WrestleCon 🤠 pic.twitter.com/qTzPgd1c48 &mdash[...] Jan 30 - Toni Storm has been announced for WrestleCon 2022, taking place over WrestleMania weekend. The talent just keeps on coming!! Welcome Toni Storm to WrestleCon 🤠 pic.twitter.com/qTzPgd1c48 &mdash[...]

Ronda Rousey Announced For WWE Raw Tomorrow Night

WWE has confirmed via Twitter that Ronda Rousey will be on RAW tomorrow night on the USA Network. You can see the announcement below. The Baddest Woman on the Planet is back on the Red Brand for t[...] Jan 30 - WWE has confirmed via Twitter that Ronda Rousey will be on RAW tomorrow night on the USA Network. You can see the announcement below. The Baddest Woman on the Planet is back on the Red Brand for t[...]

📺 WATCH: Royal Rumble 2022 Highlights (Courtesy of WWE Network)

WWE has uploaded an 8+ minute highlight reel of last night's Royal Rumble. From Ronda Rousey's return to Brock Lesnar's dominance, you can relive the event in shortform below. [...] Jan 30 - WWE has uploaded an 8+ minute highlight reel of last night's Royal Rumble. From Ronda Rousey's return to Brock Lesnar's dominance, you can relive the event in shortform below. [...]

Kofi Kingston Cracks Joke About Botched Royal Rumble Spot

Kofi Kingston took to Twitter following his botched Royal Rumble spot to make a joke about it. For those who didn't catch it, Kofi was tossed outside the ring and went to catch himself on the barrica[...] Jan 30 - Kofi Kingston took to Twitter following his botched Royal Rumble spot to make a joke about it. For those who didn't catch it, Kofi was tossed outside the ring and went to catch himself on the barrica[...]

Report On WWE's Plans For Women's Championship Matches At WrestleMania

Following last night's Royal Rumble, Fightful Select is reporting that Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey is going to be booked at WrestleMania for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, while Becky [...] Jan 30 - Following last night's Royal Rumble, Fightful Select is reporting that Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey is going to be booked at WrestleMania for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, while Becky [...]

NJPW STRONG (1/29/2022) Results

The latest episode of NJPW Strong is in the books, and the results are as follows: Alex Zayne def. Ariya Daivari Alex Coughlin def. JR Kratos Jay White def. Christopher Daniels 👀👀👀'[...] Jan 30 - The latest episode of NJPW Strong is in the books, and the results are as follows: Alex Zayne def. Ariya Daivari Alex Coughlin def. JR Kratos Jay White def. Christopher Daniels 👀👀👀'[...]

Ruby Soho Reacts To Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan's Reunion In The Rumble

Following Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan's brief reunion in the Royal Rumble last night, their former stablemate Ruby Soho, who is now a member of the AEW roster, tweeted out the following: 6 & 25 [...] Jan 30 - Following Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan's brief reunion in the Royal Rumble last night, their former stablemate Ruby Soho, who is now a member of the AEW roster, tweeted out the following: 6 & 25 [...]

Becky Lynch On Ronda Rousey Winning Royal Rumble: "I Already Beat Her."

Becky Lynch was interviewed by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, where she spoke about Ronda Rousey's return to WWE last night at the Royal Rumble. “Welcome back. Congratulations on your new little [...] Jan 30 - Becky Lynch was interviewed by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, where she spoke about Ronda Rousey's return to WWE last night at the Royal Rumble. “Welcome back. Congratulations on your new little [...]

WWE Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View Full Results (01/29/2022)

The following are the full results of the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: The 35th annual WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view is now underway, as the of[...] Jan 30 - The following are the full results of the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: The 35th annual WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view is now underway, as the of[...]

Brock Lesnar Wins the 2022 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match

In the main event of tonight's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar won the Men's Royal Rumble Match, earning a championship opportunity at WrestleMan[...] Jan 30 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar won the Men's Royal Rumble Match, earning a championship opportunity at WrestleMan[...]

Edge & Beth Phoenix Win Their Mixed Tag Team Match At Royal Rumble

The Grit couple defeated The It Couple of WWE tonight at the Royal Rumble as Edge and Beth Phoenix defeated The Miz & Maryse. The match was okay, Maryse in particular performed better than expect[...] Jan 29 - The Grit couple defeated The It Couple of WWE tonight at the Royal Rumble as Edge and Beth Phoenix defeated The Miz & Maryse. The match was okay, Maryse in particular performed better than expect[...]