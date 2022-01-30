Several WWE Talents Reportedly Frustrated With Booking Of Royal Rumble

PWInsider is reporting that multiple people within WWE felt frustrated with the way the Royal Rumble event went down last night, mainly due to the constant changes that took place over the last few days.

The men's Rumble match reportedly underwent changes changes around 20 times due to Vince McMahon directly involving himself in the process, changing and discarding several elements including order of entrances, changes in eliminations and even interactions between talent.

The report states the same happened with the women's Rumble.

All of this led to what's being described as a "frustrating day" for the roster, with morale being said to be "very down" compared to other recent events.

One talent was quoted as saying "we were all in a whirlwind. Just as you had your role and spots down, everything started over and over and now most of us were back to square one. It changed again and again. It wasn't an easy night, even before we hit the ring."

A separate unconfirmed and independent report is also suggesting that some people were upset with Shane McMahon and how he booked the men's Royal Rumble to "put himself over."