Bad Bunny Will Not Be At WrestleMania 38

Bad Bunny was one of the surprise entrants in the men’s Royal Rumble match last night, entering the match at #27.

Unfortunately for fans of Bad Bunny who want to see him at WrestleMania, it's looking like that's not on the table.

Bad Bunny is set to do two sold-out tours over the next few months including concerts in Miami, FL on April 2nd and 3rd. Those are the same dates as WrestleMania 38's two-night spectacular, so Bunny is unable to appear.

Bunny has stated in interviews that he’s a lifelong WWE fan, so it’s likely he will be back. The report even states that Bunny is considered to be part of the company at this point and is expected to pop up whenever timing will allow.