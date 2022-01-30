Ronda Rousey Announced For WWE Raw Tomorrow Night

The Baddest Woman on the Planet is back on the Red Brand for the first time in nearly three years! Hear what @RondaRousey will have to say following her epic #RoyalRumble victory tomorrow night! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/9DBSgNCpQe

You can see the announcement below.

WWE has confirmed via Twitter that Ronda Rousey will be on RAW tomorrow night on the USA Network.

📺 WATCH: Danhausen Records A New Theme Song For The Gunn Club

Danhausen recently made his debut for All Elite Wrestling, but has been a thorn in the side of The Gunn Club for quite some time leading up to it. Danhausen has been antagonizing the two, calling the[...] Jan 30 - Danhausen recently made his debut for All Elite Wrestling, but has been a thorn in the side of The Gunn Club for quite some time leading up to it. Danhausen has been antagonizing the two, calling the[...]

AEW's Jade Cargill Wants To Face WWE's Bianca Belair

During an appearance on the Grapsody podcast, Jade Cargill spoke about the possibility of facing WWE star Bianca Belair in a match down the road. "It would be great being that Mark Henry has been t[...] Jan 30 - During an appearance on the Grapsody podcast, Jade Cargill spoke about the possibility of facing WWE star Bianca Belair in a match down the road. "It would be great being that Mark Henry has been t[...]

Toni Storm Is Coming To WrestleCon 2022

Toni Storm has been announced for WrestleCon 2022, taking place over WrestleMania weekend. The talent just keeps on coming!! Welcome Toni Storm to WrestleCon 🤠 pic.twitter.com/qTzPgd1c48 &mdash[...] Jan 30 - Toni Storm has been announced for WrestleCon 2022, taking place over WrestleMania weekend. The talent just keeps on coming!! Welcome Toni Storm to WrestleCon 🤠 pic.twitter.com/qTzPgd1c48 &mdash[...]

📺 WATCH: Royal Rumble 2022 Highlights (Courtesy of WWE Network)

WWE has uploaded an 8+ minute highlight reel of last night's Royal Rumble. From Ronda Rousey's return to Brock Lesnar's dominance, you can relive the event in shortform below. [...] Jan 30 - WWE has uploaded an 8+ minute highlight reel of last night's Royal Rumble. From Ronda Rousey's return to Brock Lesnar's dominance, you can relive the event in shortform below. [...]

Kofi Kingston Cracks Joke About Botched Royal Rumble Spot

Kofi Kingston took to Twitter following his botched Royal Rumble spot to make a joke about it. For those who didn't catch it, Kofi was tossed outside the ring and went to catch himself on the barrica[...] Jan 30 - Kofi Kingston took to Twitter following his botched Royal Rumble spot to make a joke about it. For those who didn't catch it, Kofi was tossed outside the ring and went to catch himself on the barrica[...]

Report On WWE's Plans For Women's Championship Matches At WrestleMania

Following last night's Royal Rumble, Fightful Select is reporting that Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey is going to be booked at WrestleMania for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, while Becky [...] Jan 30 - Following last night's Royal Rumble, Fightful Select is reporting that Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey is going to be booked at WrestleMania for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, while Becky [...]

NJPW STRONG (1/29/2022) Results

The latest episode of NJPW Strong is in the books, and the results are as follows: Alex Zayne def. Ariya Daivari Alex Coughlin def. JR Kratos Jay White def. Christopher Daniels 👀👀👀'[...] Jan 30 - The latest episode of NJPW Strong is in the books, and the results are as follows: Alex Zayne def. Ariya Daivari Alex Coughlin def. JR Kratos Jay White def. Christopher Daniels 👀👀👀'[...]

Ruby Soho Reacts To Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan's Reunion In The Rumble

Following Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan's brief reunion in the Royal Rumble last night, their former stablemate Ruby Soho, who is now a member of the AEW roster, tweeted out the following: 6 & 25 [...] Jan 30 - Following Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan's brief reunion in the Royal Rumble last night, their former stablemate Ruby Soho, who is now a member of the AEW roster, tweeted out the following: 6 & 25 [...]

Becky Lynch On Ronda Rousey Winning Royal Rumble: "I Already Beat Her."

Becky Lynch was interviewed by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, where she spoke about Ronda Rousey's return to WWE last night at the Royal Rumble. “Welcome back. Congratulations on your new little [...] Jan 30 - Becky Lynch was interviewed by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, where she spoke about Ronda Rousey's return to WWE last night at the Royal Rumble. “Welcome back. Congratulations on your new little [...]

WWE Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View Full Results (01/29/2022)

The following are the full results of the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: The 35th annual WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view is now underway, as the of[...] Jan 30 - The following are the full results of the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: The 35th annual WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view is now underway, as the of[...]

Brock Lesnar Wins the 2022 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match

In the main event of tonight's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar won the Men's Royal Rumble Match, earning a championship opportunity at WrestleMan[...] Jan 30 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar won the Men's Royal Rumble Match, earning a championship opportunity at WrestleMan[...]

Edge & Beth Phoenix Win Their Mixed Tag Team Match At Royal Rumble

The Grit couple defeated The It Couple of WWE tonight at the Royal Rumble as Edge and Beth Phoenix defeated The Miz & Maryse. The match was okay, Maryse in particular performed better than expect[...] Jan 29 - The Grit couple defeated The It Couple of WWE tonight at the Royal Rumble as Edge and Beth Phoenix defeated The Miz & Maryse. The match was okay, Maryse in particular performed better than expect[...]

Bobby Lashley Wins WWE Championship

The Royal Rumble is always a Pay Per View for suprises but often it's in the eponymous matches themselves. Tonight though, WWE decided to do things a little differently and pulled the trigger on the f[...] Jan 29 - The Royal Rumble is always a Pay Per View for suprises but often it's in the eponymous matches themselves. Tonight though, WWE decided to do things a little differently and pulled the trigger on the f[...]

Becky Lynch Successfully Retains Raw Women's Title Against Doudrop at Royal Rumble

WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch successfully retained her championship against Doudrop at tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. #BigTimeBecks is having to pull out the innovativ[...] Jan 29 - WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch successfully retained her championship against Doudrop at tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. #BigTimeBecks is having to pull out the innovativ[...]

Ronda Rousey Officially Returns to WWE, Wins the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match

Tonight's star-studded Women's Royal Rumble Match saw the return of UFC Hall of Famer and former WWE Raw Women's Champion, "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey. In the closing moments of the match, Rousey eliminated[...] Jan 29 - Tonight's star-studded Women's Royal Rumble Match saw the return of UFC Hall of Famer and former WWE Raw Women's Champion, "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey. In the closing moments of the match, Rousey eliminated[...]

Ronda Rousey Returns At Royal Rumble

The rumours were true. Ronda Rousey is back in WWE after returning in the Royal Rumble tonight. The match is still in progress so stay tuned to Wrestling News Source for any further updates. [...] Jan 29 - The rumours were true. Ronda Rousey is back in WWE after returning in the Royal Rumble tonight. The match is still in progress so stay tuned to Wrestling News Source for any further updates. [...]

Roman Reigns Retains At Royal Rumble

It's the Royal Rumble tonight if you didn't know and the show kicked off with the title match for the WWE Universal Championship between Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns. Between the ropes, the match [...] Jan 29 - It's the Royal Rumble tonight if you didn't know and the show kicked off with the title match for the WWE Universal Championship between Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns. Between the ropes, the match [...]

WATCH: WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Show: Jan. 29, 2022

The following is the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Jan 29 - The following is the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]

Mustafa Ali: "I Would Not Like To Be In The Rumble. I Would Like My Release."

Following a report that WWE told Mustafa Ali he will not be released prematurely from his WWE contract, Ali took to his Twitter to tweet out that he has no interest in being in tonight's Royal Rumble [...] Jan 29 - Following a report that WWE told Mustafa Ali he will not be released prematurely from his WWE contract, Ali took to his Twitter to tweet out that he has no interest in being in tonight's Royal Rumble [...]

Cody Rhodes Posts Photo Of Airplane Flying To St. Louis, Then Deletes It

Cody Rhodes took to Instagram to tweet out a picture from the window of an airplane with the location tagged "St. Louis, Missouri." Fans picked up on this, as this is the home of tonight's Royal Rumb[...] Jan 29 - Cody Rhodes took to Instagram to tweet out a picture from the window of an airplane with the location tagged "St. Louis, Missouri." Fans picked up on this, as this is the home of tonight's Royal Rumb[...]

SPOILER: What Exactly Does WWE Have Planned for Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38?

New details have emerged regarding Ronda Rousey's status with WWE, as well as what WWE officials have planned for her at WrestleMania 38. According to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com[...] Jan 29 - New details have emerged regarding Ronda Rousey's status with WWE, as well as what WWE officials have planned for her at WrestleMania 38. According to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com[...]

Is There a Chance That Former Divas Champion Paige Could Return at Royal Rumble Tonight?

As always, tonight's Royal Rumble Matches have the potential to give fans a few surprises. For the Women's Royal Rumble Match, several returning legends have already been confirmed to be competing in [...] Jan 29 - As always, tonight's Royal Rumble Matches have the potential to give fans a few surprises. For the Women's Royal Rumble Match, several returning legends have already been confirmed to be competing in [...]

Lance Storm Thinks WWE Should Have Kept NXT On The WWE Network, "They Should Have Left AEW Alone"

During the latest Figure Four Daily on WrestlingObserver.com, Lance Storm spoke about Triple H in NXT and public perception following some of NXT's rebranding. Lance Storm: “I just I’ve h[...] Jan 29 - During the latest Figure Four Daily on WrestlingObserver.com, Lance Storm spoke about Triple H in NXT and public perception following some of NXT's rebranding. Lance Storm: “I just I’ve h[...]