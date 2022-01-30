WWE Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View Full Results (01/29/2022)

The following are the full results of the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

The 35th annual WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view is now underway, as the official Kickoff Show has begun on the WWE Network, as well as across all of WWE's social and digital platforms.

Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the show as the camera shoots inside the arena and settles at the panel. She hypes up tonight starting the road to WrestleMania 38 and then welcomes her guest panelists, which includes Jerry "The King" Lawler, Booker T, Peter Rosenberg and Kevin Patrick.

The five panelists talk among each other for a moment or so and then introduce the first of many elaborate pre-match video packages that will air during the official Royal Rumble pre-show over the next hour. The first one, which is starting now, focuses on the history of records and other statistics derrived from the Royal Rumble match.

Once the lengthy video package wraps up, we return to the panel where Sonya Deville has joined the crew to discuss tonight's show. Deville is immediately asked about her ongoing rivalry with Naomi and if she is ready for the women's Royal Rumble match this evening, as she will be one of the entrants in the 30-woman over-the-top-rope elimination match.

From there, they thank Deville for stopping by and announce that they will be talking to her more later in the Kickoff Show. We then shoot to a quick "Cricket Wireless" segment, which shows enthusiastic fans waiting to enter the building earlier today. We then shoot to another video package, which this time tells the story leading up to tonight's mixed tag bout pitting Edge & Beth Phoenix against The Miz & Maryse. We shoot back to the panel and the crew gives their thoughts on the match.

After that, we shoot to a video looking back at AJ Styles' debut in WWE in a past Royal Rumble match. When we return live, we hear from "The Phenomenal One" backstage at tonight's show. He talks about the show holding a special place for him because of the fact it is where his WWE journey finally began.

Once the Styles segment wraps up, we shoot to footage of Bobby Lashley working out and preparing for his highly-anticipated showdown for the WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar in one of the featured title matches at tonight's special event in St. Louis. We then head back to the panel for some discussion on the Lashley-Lesnar match. Then we head to another commercial break.

When we return live, Kevin Patrick reads a Draft Kings special offer for tonight's Royal Rumble event and then we return to the panel where the crew begins hyping the Universal Championship match scheduled for the show. On that note, we send it over to another video package, which looks at the Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins featured title bout on tonight's card.

Now that the Reigns-Rollins video package has wrapped up, we shoot back to the panel where the crew begins giving their expert analysis and insight into the highly-anticipated showdown for the Universal title. Comparisons are made to Eli Manning always having Tom Brady's number in the NFL, as well as the stipulation that will see The Usos banned from ringside during the bout.

As we begin to move on from the Universal Title bout, we are shown footage from Monday's "go-home" edition of Raw for tonight's PPV, which shows Becky Lynch and Doudrop getting physical during their live interview segment promoting their Raw Women's Championship bout. When we return live to the panel, Sonya Deville has once again re-joined the crew to help break down the big Raw Women's title showdown.

After the panel discussion about the Raw Women's title bout wraps up, we shoot to another quick commercial break. We then shoot to another Cricket Wireless segment, which shows fans giving their predictions for some of tonight's matches. From there, we shoot backstage to a live word from WWE United States Champion Damian Priest. He talks about his duties at tonight's show in a very brief promo segment and then he closes by telling others not to wake him up.

We return live to the panel again where Braxton mentions some new entrants that were announced for the Rumble match on Friday night's "go-home" edition of SmackDown. They then speculate among themselves at the panel about the open spots in the Rumble matches, with Braxton hyping the fact that due to not all 30 participants being announced, there will be some surprise entrants in the bout this evening.

Now we shoot to a quick clip showing Johnny Knoxville appearing on The Jimmy Kimmel Show to promote the new Jackass movie and his appearance in tonight's Royal Rumble match. The segment ends with Knoxville crowning himself the new king of WWE. We then shoot to another commercial break. When we return, we see more predictions from fans in another Cricket Wireless segment. Then we shoot to the full-length video package looking at the build-up to tonight's Lesnar-Lashley showdown.

As we settle back in to the pre-show panel, we hear first from Booker T, as he gives his thoughts and prediction for the Lashley-Lesnar title bout. He then names it his Shucky-Ducky Quack Quack Moment of the Night for the Royal Rumble Kickoff Show. The other panelists briefly weigh-in and then Kayla Braxton wraps up the official PPV pre-show. The camera pans around the building one final time as the fans start to make a ton of noise as they realize it's time for the show to begin. On that note, the Kickoff Show wraps up and we move on to the PPV portion of tonight's show.

With the Kickoff Show in the rear-view mirror, we move on to the elaborate cold open video package to get the PPV portion of tonight's special event underway. It's a bad-ass video package as is always the case when it comes to PPV openers from the production team in WWE. After it wraps up, we head back inside The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, MO., as the 35th-annual WWE Royal Rumble PPV is now officially underway.

Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (C) vs. Seth Rollins

From there, we are welcomed to the event by Michael Cole as he points out that we are officially on the road to WrestleMania. He mentions 40,000+ fans are in the building for the 2022 Royal Rumble. The camera then settles down at the ringside area where Michael Cole introduces his commentary partner calling his first Rumble PPV tonight. Pat McAfee then makes some quick comments and we hear the familiar sounds of Roman Reigns' theme song.

On that note, we prepare for our opening contest as "The Tribal Chief" heads to the ring for his scheduled defense of the WWE Universal Championship against his former fellow member of The Shield -- Seth Rollins. The crowd makes a ton of noise as "The Head of the Table" makes his way to the ring for this match, which kicks tonight's show off with a "big fight feel."

As Reigns settles into the ring, the pop inside The Dome at America's Center picks up even louder. His music fades down and he awaits the arrival of his opponent for his title defense. It's almost time for our first title bout of the evening.

On that note, the familiar sounds of his old theme song plays, as Rollins makes his way out to The Shield theme song. Rollins also makes the old-school Shield-style entrance to the ring, making his way through the crowd in the big arena in the old security-SWAT-team-style ring gear that Reigns, Rollins and Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) wore during their days as the trio known as The Shield.

Rollins hops the guard rail and enters the ring, immediately approaching the Universal Champion and laughing in sinister fashion in the face of Roman Reigns. The bell sounds and the ring announcer handles the formal ring introductions for this championship contest. We're about to get this one underway, folks.

The bell sounds again and we are now officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening. McAfee notes on commentary how it feels a little weird not seeing The Usos at ringside in Reigns' corner for this match. The two go to lock-up and Rollins uses his speed and quickness to avoid the bigger, stronger Reigns. He lets out another maniacal laugh before again evading an offensive attempt by the champ.

Finally Reigns gets Rollins in a corner and goes to work on him with a variety of strikes. Rollins fights back and takes Reigns down with a sling blade. Reigns gets back up and Rollins sends Reigns sailing through the ropes and out to the floor at ringside. Rollins builds up a head of steam and then dives through the ropes to splash onto Reigns in a big follow-up spot. He runs back into the ring and sprints back through the ropes for a second splash on the champ at ringside.

Rollins brings Reigns back in the ring and stares at him laughing and taunting him from the ring apron as Reigns slowly gets back to his feet. Rollins slingshots himself back into the ring from the ropes, but is caught on the way down with a big right hand from the champ. Reigns hits his trademark drive-by spot from the floor onto Rollins on the ring apron. Rollins rolls to the floor to re-group as Reigns is finally having success on offense.

Reigns soaks in the noise from the fans and then runs and leaps off the ring steps for a Superman punch on the floor. Rollins avoids it and the hoists Reigns up and slams him down through the commentary table at ringside with the old-school-style Shield bomb. Cole points out on commentary how Rollins and Reigns used to do the same thing together to so many Superstars during their days as The Shield. Rollins rolls Reigns back in the ring and heads to the top-rope. He comes flying off with a big splash and goes for the cover, however Reigns kicks out at the count of two.

As the action continues, we see Rollins once again head to the top rope for another high spot. He connects and then hoists Reigns up for a buckle bomb in the corner. He follows that up with a Stomp. The crowd goes nuts as Reigns is laid out and Rollins moves in quickly for the follow-up pin attempt. Reigns manages to kick out again, but this time just barely before the ref nears the count of three. Rollins pops back up and backs into the corner, stalking Reigns and waiting for him to get up. He yells "come on Big Dog!" at him and then runs and looks for another stomp, but Reigns pops up and turns Rollins inside-out with a big clothesline as he comes running towards him.

"The Tribal Chief" starts to take over control of the offense, rag-dolling Rollins from one end of the ring to the other. He hoists him up and slams him down hard with a spine-jarring power bomb for a close near fall of his own. Cole points out the trash-talk coming from the champ now, as Reigns begins shouting at Rollins as he beats him down some more. Rollins laughs out of nowhere and ends up snatching a triangle choke from the bottom on the mat. Reigns is stuck for a while but eventually he uses pure strength to muscle up Rollins and power bomb him down to the mat.

McAfee notes that Reigns "is in God-mode now" as he backs into a corner and waits for Rollins to get up. When he does, Reigns bounces Rollins shoulder-first into the steel ring post. Rollins crashes out to the floor at ringside and Reigns heads out to follow-up on the attack. He sends him into the barricade and then smashes him into the steel ring steps. Reigns rolls Rollins back into the ring and heads back in after him to deliver some more punishment.

Reigns looks around at the crowd and McAfee yells on commentary that St. Louis needs to acknowledge him. Reigns runs and connects with a Superman punch on Rollins and follows-up with the cover for a pin attempt, but again Rollins finds a way to kick out and keep this match alive. He rolls out to the floor to buy himself some time to recover, but again Reigns slides out and heads after him. Reigns slowly stalks Rollins as he walks around the ringside area, eventually picking up some momentum as he charges in Rollins' direction and smashes him with a spear. Back in the ring, he goes for another spear but runs right into a Pedigree-counter from Rollins. Rollins goes for the cover but Reigns kicks out at two.

Rollins backs into a corner and stomps as he waits for Reigns to get up. The fans chant "burn it down!" as his foot stomps the mat repeatedly. He then marches over and looks to connect on Reigns with another Stomp, however Reigns counters and turns him inside-out. Rollins, down and hurting, still has enough in him to mock Reigns as he lets out another loud evil laugh. Reigns rolls his eyes and looks up in disgust as Rollins continues to laugh and taunt him.

We see Reigns slap a guillotine choke on Rollins. Cole points out on commentary how Reigns has finished off many opponents with this very hold. Reigns squeezes with all he's got, however Rollins makes his way over to the ropes. His hand falls before he reaches it and it looks like he's out, however when the ref checks his hand, it doesn't fall to the mat, it lands on the ropes. The ref prompts Reigns to break the hold, but refuses to. He has no choice but to call for the bell, disqualifying Reigns in the process.

Winner via Disqualification: Seth Rollins

After The Match: The Onslaught Continues ...

As the bell rings to end the match, the ref continues shouting at Reigns to let go of the hold. Reigns squeezes even tighter and yells out that "he deserves it!" He finally lets go and stands up and looks down at Rollins, who is out of it.

He stalks him a bit and then puts his head in his hands as he contemplates what he is going to do next. The match is over, with Rollins winning via DQ, but Reigns keeping the Universal Title due to the rule stating that a title can't change hands on a DQ or count-out.

Reigns ends up exiting the ring, but only to grab a steel chair. He re-enters the ring and heads over to Rollins, who is still down and out. He proceeds to bash him repeatedly with the steel chair. He hesitates but eventually exits the ring again, however once again we discover that he is not done yet.

"The Tribal Chief" grabs another steel chair and heads back into the ring again. He begins pounding the hell out of Rollins with it repeatedly until the chair is bent and twisted metal in the hands of the Universal Champion. He raises his hand in victory and finally exits the ring. He grabs his title and begins walking up the entrance aisle to end the violent post-match scene.

Countdown To WrestleMania 38 -- 63 Days Away

After the Reigns-Rollins opener wraps up, we head to a quick ad time-out where a commercial airs to begin the countdown until WrestleMania 38, which is 63 days away as of tonight's Rumble PPV. We then shoot to a quick WWE Shop commercial and a Cricket Wireless ad before returning to the live action.

Women's Royal Rumble Match

We return inside the arena where we shoot to the Raw commentary team, as Jimmy Smith welcomes us back and introduces his broadcast partners Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. He mentions that their table is in pieces after the Reigns-Rollins bout and then he sends things to the ring announcer, who runs down the rules for our next match of the evening, which will be the women's Royal Rumble match.

Drawing the unlucky number one spot in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match is none other than "The Boss" herself. Sasha Banks' theme hits and out comes the women's wrestling veteran as the first of the 30 participants in this year's Rumble match. The commentators question whether or not Banks can follow-up her performance in last year's Rumble and once again win the women's Royal Rumble bout for the second year in a row.

With Banks in the ring, her music fades down and then the second entrant in the bout is introduced. On that note, we hear the familiar sounds of Melina's theme. The red carpet is rolled out and out comes the old-school WWE Superstar to kick off the women's Rumble match against Banks.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with our first of two 30-person Royal Rumble matches. Banks and Melina mix it up briefly and then we see Banks score her first elimination in the bout as she throws Melina over the top and out to the floor. The crowd goes nuts as "The Boss" waits for the next entrant.

We see the countdown clock appear and the fans help count it down. When it expires, Tamina's theme hits and she makes her way out. Banks dives from the ring apron and takes out Tamina on the floor, but didn't go over the top-rope so she is still in this one. She brings Tamina in the ring and continues to work her over. Tamina ends up shifting the momentum in her favor just as the clock appears again.

This time, when the countdown clock expires and the buzzer sounds, we hear the music of our next entrant, which is revealed to be another old-school WWE women's star as Kelly Kelly makes her way out to a nice pop and heads to the ring. The action continues as Tamina stops working over Banks and turns her attention to Kelly Kelly. We see Kelly hit a hurricanrana and then a cartwheel into a hand-spring back-elbow to Tamina in the corner.

Tamina fights back and takes over, beating down Kelly. As she goes to follow-up on her attack, Banks recovers and goes to work on Tamina from behind. We see Banks eliminate Kelly just as the countdown clock appears. Alliyah comes out as our next entrant and she enters the ring and immediately mixes it up with Banks. We hear the countdown clock again and when it expires, out comes Liv Morgan. Morgan hits the ring to a big pop and the action continues.

We see the clock again and when it expires, out comes "Queen" Zelina as the next entrant. She and Banks go at it as soon as she hits the ring. Zelina tries to throw out Banks and she does exactly that with the help of Tamina. Banks is eliminated and the crowd can't believe it. Bianca Belair's theme hits after the clock expires again. She hits the ring and goes right to work on Tamina. Zelina heads over to help Tamina out and jumps on Belair's back. Belair fights free and suplexes Zelina down to the mat.

After some more action, we see the clock again and when it expires, out comes Dana Brooke as our next entrant. Michelle McCool comes out as the next entrant and after some action we see another elimination. Dana Brooke is out. The clock appears moments later and out comes Sonya Deville as the 11th entrant in this 30-person contest. Deville keeps her jacket on and avoids the ring, instead opting to join in on special guest commentary as the action in the squared circle continues.

She talks with Graves a bit and after three minutes, she is still seated at the commentary desk when the clock appears again. Out comes the Guinness World Record-holder herself, as Natalya heads to the ring. The action continues and Tamina is looking to eliminate Bianca Belair. She doesn't, however, as she uses her legs to toss Tamina out before returning to the ring. Deville praises Belair on commentary for being "The EST of WWE." We hear the fans counting down to signify it's time for our next entrant.

When the clock expires, out comes the former members of The Funkadactyl tag-team, as Cameron (Ariane Andrew) comes out. "Somebody call my momma!" No, it's not Brodus Clay, it's Cameron. The former tag partner of Naomi heads to the ring dancing as Deville talks about whether or not she is still friends with Naomi.

As she learns from the commentators that it would anger Naomi if something happened to Cameron, we see Deville leave the booth and take her jacket off. She finally enters the ring and goes right to work on Cameron to send a message to her rival, Naomi. A few seconds later, Deville viciously takes out Cameron, eliminating her in the process. The fans begin another countdown and when the clock expires, out comes Naomi. It's time to "Feel the Glow" and Deville knows it, as the camera closes in on her reaction to the entrance of Naomi.

Naomi blasts Deville with a big leaping kick off the middle rope. She follows that out by throwing Deville over the top and out to the floor to eliminate her from the match. As the match continues, the clock re-appears and when it expires, out comes "The Most Beautiful Woman in WWE," as Corey Graves points out on commentary. She heads to the commentary table and talks with Graves as the match continues in the ring. The clock expires before she enters the ring and out comes the 16th entrant -- Rhea Ripley.

"This is my brutality" plays as "The Nightmare" makes her way to the ring. The commentators point out that Ripley had seven eliminations in last year's Rumble. With Carmella still hanging out at the commentary table, Ripley heads over and grabs her to bring her in the ring. She does and now Carmella is officially in the match as well. Ripley gets ganged up on by three or four other women in the match and they immediately try and throw her out together, which the commentators point out is a smart move because Ripley is one of the stronger women in the match.

Ripley hangs on and ends up throwing out Carmella and Queen Zelina by herself. She plays to the crowd a bit and then beats up Natalya some as the fans begin counting down as we await the arrival of our next entrant. The theme hits to bring out none other than "The Queen" herself. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair makes her way out to a big pop and high praise from the commentary team. Charlotte goes right to work on Ripley as she enters the ring. Alliyah is eliminated by Charlotte moments later. She nips up and then catches Naomi coming at her and starts blasting her with chops.

The fans "WOOO!" in honor of the master of the chop, Charlotte's father "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair. Naomi is nearly eliminated by lands on her hands and is ready to pull off another Kofi Kingston style spectacular "hang-in-there" spot. Instead, Sonya Deville appears out of nowhere and yanks Naomi down to finish her off. She is eliminated. We see some more action and then the buzzer sounds after another countdown clock. Out comes former Right To Centor member Ivory with a microphone. She heads to the ring talking trash about nothing changing in WWE.

She continues babbling once in the ring as Ripley confronts her. As she refuses to stop speaking, she is immediately eliminated by Ripley. We see the match continue as another countdown clock appears and when it expires this time, we hear "Brie Mode!" Out comes the WWE Hall of Fame legend and former co-star of Total Divas and Total Bellas to a nice pop from the 40,000+ members of the WWE Universe in attendance in St. Louis this evening. She is nearly eliminated as soon as she hits the ring, but she enters into Brie Mode to hang on and then starts fighting back.

We see Belair and Ripley trying together to eliminate Charlotte as the clock appears again. When it expires, we hear the familiar sounds of "Hardcore Country." On that note, out comes IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James with her title in hand. The fans give her an absolutely enormous pop as she heads to the ring. McCool knocks her off the apron before she enters the squared circle, which the commentators are quick to point out. The camera focuses back on the action in the ring and we eventually see Mickie enter the picture. She starts going to work on McCool and she hurricanrana's her over the top and out to the floor.

After scoring her first elimination in the match, Mickie plays to the fans a bit, yelling out "I can't hear you!" to get the crowd back on their feet. The countdown clock appears again and this time we see Alicia Fox coming out. Corey Graves reacts by saying, "You wanna get nuts?!" Fox makes her way down to the ring as the action in the women's Royal Rumble continues. We see Charlotte Flair hanging on for a while and she eventually makes it back in the ring, just barely avoiding elimination. She works on throwing out Natalya but she hangs on as well and then the countdown clock appears once again.

This time when the buzzer sounds, out comes Nikki A.S.H. The "Almost Super Hero" makes her way to the ring as Ripley becomes completely consumed with her, turning her back to everyone in the ring. A.S.H. never appears in the normal entrance way, as she instead appears out of nowhere from behind and tries throwing Ripley out. Ripley avoids being thrown out by Nikki and then tells her she's got nowhere to run. A.S.H. heads out to the floor by sliding under the bottom rope. With A.S.H. at ringside but still in the match, Ripley is forced to deal with Charlotte, who hits her from behind and goes to work on her in the corner.

Now the countdown clock appears again and when it expires this time, out comes Summer Rae. She heads to the ring with her red/orange hair color that she feared would make her unrecognizable to the WWE Universe. They actually give her a big pop as the commentators point out that it has been five years since she last competed inside a WWE ring. Moments later, Charlotte and Natalya end up throwing out Summer to eliminate her. Nattie makes the mistake of taking her eyes off of Charlotte. This leads to Flair trying to eliminate Nattie. Nattie hangs on, however, and then we hear the fans begin another countdown.

When the clock counts down the buzzer sounds and out comes Nikki Bella as the 24th entrant in the 30-person women's Royal Rumble match. The longest reigning Divas Champion in WWE history does her trademark turning dance before sprinting to the ring and going right to work on Belair. She hits a big spinebuster on Nattie as the commentary team reminds us that Brie Bella is also still in this one. After saying that, we see Brie help Nikki avoid being eliminated by Belair. They double-team Belair and plant her face-first on the mat. They turn their attention to Alicia Fox and eliminate her with ease. The Bella Twins are starting to make a big impact as a unified duo in this one.

Again the countdown clock appears and as the fans help count it down, the buzzer sounds and out comes Sarah Logan as number 25 in this match. Corey Graves points out that this surprise entry into this match is already one of the strongest entrants in the contest. She goes to work on Brie and knocks her down with double knees. She then headbutts Nikki down to the mat as well. Mickie James is shown trying to eliminate Belair, but Belair hangs on. We see Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan acknowledge each other but before they can have their big homecoming, Sarah is eliminated by The Bella Twins. Liv Morgan is upset and she goes after The Bella Twins, but together they eliminate her as well.

The commentators point out that Morgan lasted 37 minutes in the bout before being tossed out. Again the fans help count the clock down and when it expires, the iconic sounds of Lita's theme hits. Amy Dumas makes her way out to a huge pop from the St. Louis crowd. She skips down to the ring and we see the action continue. Lita hits the ring and goes right to work on Mickie James. She hits a DDT on the IMPACT Knockouts Champion and eliminates her. She smiles and waives goodbye to Mickie, who is shown on her back on the floor at ringside looking surprised at what just happened. Lita and Charlotte start duking it out now, which really gets the crowd going.

The countdown clock appears again and when it expires, out comes "Mighty" Molly Holly. Molly heads to the ring as Graves says he hopes Nikki A.S.H. brought her super hero notebook. As Molly nears the ring, we see A.S.H. attack her from out of nowhere, as she was still at ringside after sliding under the ropes several minutes ago. She slams Molly into the steel steps and then rolls her into the ring and follows in after her. She chokes Molly and yells that there can only be one super hero. She then throws her out to eliminate her with ease, which prompts a ton of boos from the crowd. When the countdown clock appears again, this time we hear the legendary sounds of the theme of "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey's entrance music.

Rousey marches down to the ring with a look of determination on her face as the St. Louis crowd goes absolutely bonkers. She takes her Roddy Piper-friendly jacket off and hits the ring. She goes to work on A.S.H. and unloads with a ferocious combination of punches and strikes. She throws A.S.H. and Nikki Bella over the top but they both land on the ring apron. She grabs them both in a head lock position and double-guillotines them. She blasts A.S.H. with a super kick to eliminate her. She then turns her attention to Nikki. Brie runs over to help but Rousey side-steps her. Nikki ends up getting knocked to the floor. Rousey tees off on Brie Bella in the corner and then the countdown clock appears again.

We hear the buzzer sound and out comes "The X-Factor" at number 29. Shotzi Blackheart makes her way to the ring as the commentators talk about her having a good chance in this one due to her luck of the draw as the second-to-last entrant in this year's women's Rumble bout. Rousey is shown eliminating Brie moments later and then she goes to work on Ripley. The commentary team points out that Belair has been in the ring for over 40 minutes. The clock counts down again and when the buzzer sounds, out comes Shayna Baszler. Rousey smiles and watches her friend make her way to the ring. Once in the ring, Baszler goes to work on everyone in sight except for Rousey.

With everyone down, we see Baszler and Rousey as the only two still standing. Baszler turns her attention to Rousey, who smirks. They get ready to mix it up, but Charlotte runs over and starts attacking Rousey. Shotzi recovers and enters the mix but it backfires and Rousey ends up throwing her out to eliminate her. Nattie ends up getting thrown out by Belair and Rousey. Rousey grabs onto Belair and looks to eliminate her. In comes Nattie to try and get revenge on Rousey, but Rousey throws her over the top and out to the floor again. The commentators joke about her setting a new record after being eliminated twice in the same Rumble match.

Ripley and Lita are duking it out in one corner, while Rousey and Belair fight in another. Also still in this one is Charlotte and Baszler. Charlotte ends up eliminating Lita just as she was going for her trademark moonsault off the top. Rousey slaps a triangle on Ripley over the ropes. She hangs on the opposite side of the ropes as Flair heads over and tries eliminating them both. Rousey avoids elimination, but Ripley isn't as lucky, as Charlotte knocks her out to eliminate her. Belair grabs Charlotte from behind as she was boasting, and nearly eliminates her. Charlotte hangs on, however, and goes to work on "The EST of WWE." Moments later, Belair nearly eliminates Charlotte again, only for Baszler to attack her from behind.

Belair muscles Baszler up for a spinebuster. Moments later, Baszler slaps her rear naked choke finisher on her. Belair walks the turnbuckles in the corner to escape and then hoists Baszler up for the K.O.D. As she tries throwing her out with her finisher, Charlotte attacks from behind and eliminates Belair and and Baszler. This leaves only Rousey and Charlotte as the final two entrants in this year's Rumble. The crowd noise grows as they lock eyes with each other and begin going after it. Charlotte charges at Rousey and within seconds, "Rowdy" Ronda tosses her out to score the final elimination. The UFC Hall of Fame legend and former WrestleMania headliner wins the 2022 Royal Rumble match.

Her theme plays and the crowd explodes as she soaks in the victory. We see Charlotte looking upset as she finally heads to the back. Replays of key moments in the match are shown and then Rousey is shown once again standing tall as the lone survivor in this year's women's Royal Rumble match. Fireworks explode in the arena as Rousey points to the WrestleMania sign and celebrates her big win in her highly-anticipated WWE return.

Winner of the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match: "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey

Raw Women's Championship

Becky Lynch (C) vs. Doudrop

After a commercial break, we head to the build-up of our next match of the evening, which will see another title on-the-line. On that note, it's time to move on to our Raw Women's Championship match.

The theme for Doudrop hits and out comes the former Piper Niven to the ring. She settles in the ring and her theme fades down. Now the familiar sounds of Becky Lynch's entrance music plays and "Big Time Becks" heads to the ring.

With both women in the squared circle, the bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one. Straight out of the gate we see Doudrop take it to the champ, beating her from one side of the ring to the other. Lynch tries to use some sneaky tactics to shift the momentum in her favor, but it doesn't work. Instead, Doudrop continues the beat down of the reigning, defending Raw Women's Champion.

For the third time in this match we see Lynch try and take a break, avoiding the seemingly unstoppable onslaught by the challenger. Doudrop comes out after Lynch, who side-steps her and shoves her into the steel ring steps. Replays are shown of this as the commentators point out that Doudrop appeared to hurt her knee during that spot.

Back in the ring, "The Man" is now enjoying her first prolonged run in control of the offense. After enjoying a few minutes in the offensive driver's seat, we see things shift a bit as she leaps off the top-rope into the strong arms of the challenger, who catches her. She looks for a choke, but Lynch ends up taking her back and chokes Doudrop. She strangles the challenger and then goes to work on her some more.

Lynch continues to beat down Doudrop, who finally starts showing signs of life and then fights back into competitive form. She hits a big leaping back-splash on the champ. This shifts the momentum again, however not for long, as Lynch ends up taking back over. She taunts Doudrop and yells to her that she doesn't understand who she is in the ring with right now. She ends up getting her DisArmHer submission on her and cranking back with all she's got.

Doudrop hangs on and ends up taking back over control of the action. She hits a pair of splashes on the champ in the corner and goes for the pin attempt, however Lynch kicks out before the count of three. Doudrop heads to the middle rope and looks for a leaping back-splash onto Lynch, but Lynch gets her knees up as the large challenger was on her way down. This allows Lynch to jump back in the offensive lead. She heads to the top and hits a Molly-Go-'Round on Doudrop for a close near fall.

"The Man" continues to control the action. She looks to head butt the challenger, who ends up fighting back and decking Lynch. Lynch bounces the throat of Doudrop off the top-rope. She tries taking a moment to catch her breath, but Doudrop grabs her hair from behind. Lynch fights her way free and leaves Doudrop hanging over the ropes. She climbs the ropes and connects with a diving leg-drop out of the corner for another close near fall attempt.

Lynch goes for the Man-Handle Slam, but as always, Doudrop is too big for her to pull it off. She escapes and hits a counter. Doudrop goes for the pin attempt but Lynch hangs on to keep this match alive. Moments later she gets Doudrop up on the ropes in the corner. She follows up after her and hooks her for The Man-Handle Slam off the ropes. It connects this time and Lynch goes for the immediate cover, scoring the three count to pick up the victory and retain her Raw Women's Championship in the process.

Winner and STILL Raw Women's Champion: Becky Lynch

WWE Champion

Brock Lesnar (C) vs. Bobby Lashley

The elaborate video package airs to get us ready for our next match of the evening, which will see the WWE Championship defended as "The Beast Incarnate" puts his title on-the-line against former champion Bobby Lashley.

Once the package wraps up, we hear the familiar sounds of Lashley's theme song and out comes "The All Mighty" for this big title showdown. He settles in the ring and his music dies down.

Now the theme hits for the champ and out comes Lesnar accompanied by Paul Heyman. With both guys in the ring, we hear Heyman do the introduction for his client and then the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running.

We see some action right out of the gate, as Lashley and Lesnar start trading suplexes. Lesnar ends up taking over and he begins taking "The All Mighty" to "Suplex City" as he nails him with a pair of back-to-back release suplex throws.

Each time we see Lashley get back to his feet and he is determined to prove to Lesnar that he's not some unknown joke like he was treated during the build-up to this match. He takes the action out to the floor and launches Lashley over-head again, ramming him into the barricade. He continues to pummel "The All Mighty" at ringside as the commentators talk about the dominance of "The Beast Incarnate."

Back in the ring, we see Lesnar pick up where he left off on the floor, taking it to the former champ. He hits another suplex combo that turns Lashley inside-out. After connecting on a few more suplexes in this never-ending suplex-fest, he tries to hoist Lashley up for the F-5 to finish him off. Lashley ends up escaping and countering, slapping The Hurt Lock on the champ and squeezing with all he's got.

From there, Lesnar starts to fade but ends up pushing off the ropes to finally escape. He then fires back up and this time he hoists Lashley up for another F-5 attempt. He hits it this time, but unfortunately for Lesnar, the ref is bumped on the way down so there is no one there to count the pin.

As the action continues, we see Lesnar in full control of things when out of nowhere, Roman Reigns hits the ring and connects with a big spear that turns Lesnar inside-out. Reigns then proceeds to stare down Paul Heyman at ringside. Heyman looks like he sees a ghost, but then Reigns reaches his hand out and Heyman smiles and hands over the WWE Championship to "The Tribal Chief."

Reigns looks down at a laid out Lashley and waits for Lesnar to get up. When Lesnar gets to his feet, he stumbles around into a big belt shot from Reigns. Reigns then tosses the belt aside like a piece of trash and calmly exits the ring with a smug look on his face. Heyman follows behind him, revealing that this was apparently their plan all-along. Lashley recovers and puts his arm over Lesnar. The ref recovers and makes the pin. 1-2-3. We have a new champion.

Lashley is now the new WWE Champion and as Graves points out on commentary, we are thrust right back in the middle of "The All Mighty Era." Lashley poses with his newly won WWE title and then we hear the commentators talk us through some highlights of key moments in the match.

Winner and NEW WWE Champion: Bobby Lashley

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse

After another commercial break, we return inside the arena and head down to the commentary section where Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton set the stage for our next match of the evening.

With that said, they send the broadcast over to the elaborate pre-match video package to tell the story leading up to tonight's mixed-tag-team bout, which features "The Rated-R Superstar" Edge and his wife, "The Glamazon" Beth Phoenix squaring off against the husband-wife duo of The Miz and Maryse.

When the package wraps up, we return inside The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis where "The Most Must-See" couple in WWE history makes their way to the ring. The Miz and Maryse look confident and cocky as they arrogantly pose in front of the fans after entering the ring.

Now the theme for Edge hits and out he comes with his better-half by his side. The married couple make their way down to the ring to a huge ovation from the 40,000+ members of the WWE Universe in attendance this evening. With both teams in the ring, it's time to get this one underway.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one. "The Glamazon" immediately takes it to Maryse and knocks her out to the floor. She recovers and tags in Miz, which forces Beth to make the tag to Edge. Edge hits the ring and starts taking it to Miz, however moments later, Maryse interferes and assists Miz in taking over control of the offense.

As the offensive shift in momentum takes place, we see some replays of what just transpired. Back in the ring, Miz is now completely in control of the action and is taking it to Edge. He stops to gloat and the fans let him hear it by filling the arena with boos. Miz yells at Edge as he continues the beat down of "The Rated-R Superstar," stopping briefly to yell at him and saying he'll never get to put his hands on his wife.

Beth tries running over and chasing down Maryse after the action spills out to the floor again. Maryse runs as Beth comes after her. Beth grabs a chair and the ref immediately informs her that her team will be disqualified if she uses it. Back in the ring the action continues and we see Edge take over. He hits a beautiful elevated DDT that buys him some time. He begins crawling to his corner, but Miz grabs his boot and stops him.

Edge ends up kicking Miz back across the ring, where he quickly tags in Maryse, just as Edge finally makes the tag to his wife. "The Glamazon" hits the ring and starts firing up, taking over and wearing Maryse out as the fans explode inside the St. Louis-based arena. She whips Maryse into the ropes and then swings her around with a big side suplex. She goes for the cover and nearly finishes this one off right there, however Miz runs in and breaks up the pin attempt just before the count of three.

Phoenix ends up coming up behind Miz, who stops and senses someone is behind him. He turns around and smiles. He asks her if she wants a piece of him. Miz says after he kicks Edge's ass, Maryse is gonna kick hers. Beth has heard enough and she throws Miz into the corner and starts teeing off on the A-lister. From behind, however, Maryse nails Beth with the loaded purse.

With Beth laid out, Maryse turns her over and goes for the cover, however she avoids being finished. Maryse tries for the pin again but again Beth kicks out. We see Maryse slap a camel clutch on Beth and she cranks back in an attempt to finish her off. Beth ends up powering herself up while still in the hold. She escapes Maryse's clutches and gets behind her. She goes to hoist her up but Maryse counters and both ladies end up knocking each other down with a double-clothesline that connects at the same time.

Maryse crawls to her corner while Beth crawls to hers. They both make the tag and in comes Edge off the hot tag like a man possessed. The WWE Hall of Fame legend fires up the crowd as he begins a spirited offensive comeback. The commentators talk about fire being in the eyes of a motivated Edge as he climbs to the top-rope. Maryse ends up distracting him which allows Miz to stop him. Miz begnis climbing up after him but Beth takes Maryse out and then scoops Miz from underneath and power bombs him off the top.

Edge follows up with a flying elbow smash for a super close near fall attempt. "The Rated-R Superstar" backs into a corner and stalks Miz, waiting for him to get up so he can turn him inside-out with a spear. As he charges at him, however, Maryse interferes and ends up connecting with a hurricanrana on Edge. She hits a big spot on Beth and then Miz follows up by taking Edge out with his Skull Crushing Finale finisher. He goes for the immediate follow-up pin attempt, however Edge kicks out before the count of three.

We hear the commentators talk about the ref allowing a lot of outside involvement in this one. After saying that we see a prolonged spot that features all four in the ring for several minutes. As Maryse and Miz look for a big double-team spot, Edge and Beth switch things up on them and take them both out with a double spear. They follow that up with a double Glamazon Slam on Miz and Maryse. They each go for the cover and the ref counts 1-2-3. Edge's theme plays as he and Beth Phoenix pull off the victory in what was quite the entertaining mixed tag-team contest.

Winners: Edge & Beth Phoenix

Men's Royal Rumble Match

After the Edge and Beth Phoenix match celebration wraps up, we move on to another commercial time out. After we return from the lengthy ad break, we shoot to a WWE video package looking at Captain Grover, a national medal of honor recipient. When we return inside the arena, we see him in the crowd and the fans give him a big ovation.

From there, we shoot to Samantha Irvin inside the squared circle, who begins running down the rules for the 30-man Royal Rumble match to determine who will move on to WrestleMania with the right to challenge for the WWE or Universal Championship. After she runs down the rules, we hear the theme for our first entrant of the contest, which is none other than "The Phenomenal One" himself.

AJ Styles emerges to a big pop from the St. Louis crowd and then he begins heading down to the ring. He stops and does the Shawn Michaels-style spread-leg double-biceps pose. He continues on his way to the ring as the commentators sing his praises and the fans continue to give him a big ovation. Styles enters the ring and poses and then awaits the entrance of the man who will start off the 2022 Royal Rumble match with him.

Cole points out that three Superstars have gone on to win the Royal Rumble match in the past after drawing the number one spot. Styles' music dies down and then the theme hits to bring out the second entrant. On that note, we hear Shinsuke Nakamura's music playing and out comes the Intercontinental Champion. The fans sing along with his entrance tune and the Japanese wrestling legend settles inside the ring. It's time to get the men's Royal Rumble match off-and-running.

The bell sounds to get this one going after we see Pat McAfee standing on the commentary desk all pumped up and ready to call tonight's main event. Cole points out Nakamura won the Rumble back in 2018 as he and Styles begin mixing it up. Styles catches the leg of Nakamura and sweeps him down to the mat. He goes to work on him some after that, however Nakamura begins fighting back. Styles connects with a sliding forearm that puts him in firm control of the offense now.

As Styles continues to work over Nakamura in the corner, the theme for our third entrant hits and out comes Austin Theory. Theory takes his time as he heads to the ring while the fans boo. Styles stops and stares him down as he nears the ring. He catches him with a big shot as he goes to enter the ring, but Theory uses his athleticism to fight back right away and he takes Styles down. Nakamura is recovered now and he goes after Theory. Theory and Nakamura mix it up as Styles recovers and re-enters the mix.

We see Theory get Styles down in the corner and he begins putting the boots to him. Nakamura hits him from behind and now he works over Theory in the corner. He looks to eliminate Theory and Styles ends up recovering and heading over to help make that happen, only for Theory to hang on. The countdown clock appears and the fans help count it down. When it expires, we see Robert Roode make his way out as the fourth entrant in the 2022 Royal Rumble match. He hits the ring and connects with a big spinebuster on Nakamura. He hits another one on Theory and then briefly plays to the crowd.

Roode and Styles pause and stare each other down before slowly closing in on each other. Styles blasts Roode with a big right hand. Styles sunset flips over the ropes from the apron and looks for a Styles Clash, but Roode hangs on and avoids it. He looks to eliminate Roode and eventually does. Roode is the first man eliminated in this year's men's Rumble bout. Theory knocks Styles down but then gets turned up and over by Nakamura with a wild throw. Nakamura stalks Theory and then charges at him but Theory catches him coming in and plants Nakamura on the mat with a vengeance.

Again we hear the fans counting down as the clock appears. When the buzzer sounds, out at number five comes Ridge Holland. Sheamus' protege makes his way out with a protective face-mask. Holland enters the ring and as the commentators point out on the broadcast, this is his first time competing in a Rumble match. Styles throws Nakamura out and the I-C champ is eliminated. Holland beats down Theory and Styles and now he is the only man standing as Styles and Theory are down in opposing corners of the ring. The clock appears and out comes Montez Ford as the latest entrant in the match.

We see the action continue after Ford enters the ring. Holland and him mix it up a bit as Styles and Theory recover on the other end of the ring. Out at number seven moments later is the U.S. Champion Damian Priest. He hits the ring and immediately goes to work on any-and-everyone in sight. Styles takes it to him and the two trade shots as Theory and Holland duke it out on the other end of the ring. Montez Ford is also in the ring but has been a non-factor thus far. Theory is nearly eliminated by Priest, but ultimately he hangs on. Now the countdown clock appears again and out comes the number eight entrant in the match -- Sami Zayn.

Zayn and Priest mix it up in the corner of the ring, which as Cole points out on the broadcast, is starting to fill up. The countdown clock appears again and when it winds down, the buzzer sounds and out comes the star of Jackass fame -- Johnny Knoxville. The star of Jackass Forever emerges in a super hero costume with Preston Lacy, Wee-Man and another cast member from the popular MTV show turned film franchise. The commentators plug the release date for the highly-anticipated film as Knoxville goes right after Zayn upon entering the ring.

Styles tells Knoxville to give him his best shot. Knoxville obliges and blasts the hell out of Styles. Styles eats it and returns-fire with a vicious five-piece combo that turns Knoxville inside-out. Ford follows that up by leaping off the top-rope with a big splash onto the Jackass star. Holland scoops Knoxville up and sets him down on the ring apron outside of the ring ropes. Zayn charges over and blasts Knoxville with a big kick that eliminates him. Styles follows that up immediately afterwards by throwing Zayn out and eliminating him. The countdown clock appears again and when it winds down, out comes the other member of The Street Profits.

Both members of the decorated tag-team are in the ring now and they immediately join forces and look to eliminate the U.S. Champion. Priest hangs on and Holland joins the mix. After a few moments, the clock appears and when the buzzer sounds, we see Omos make his way out. The biggest man in the 2022 Royal Rumble heads to the ring as McAfee and Cole point out the obvious, which is that Omos comes into this one as one of the odds-on-favorites to win due to his significant size and strength advantage over every other entrant in the contest. He immediately throws out Ford and Dawkins, getting rid of The Street Profits single-handedly.

Now we see Omos lock eyes with Styles and he launches him into the steel ring post. Styles bounces off the post and crumbles down on the floor at ringside. As Cole points out, since Styles didn't go over the top-rope, he has not been eliminated and is still in the match. The countdown clock appears and winds down again and this time we see Ricochet make his way out as the latest entrant in the 30-man Rumble contest. Omos is literally the only man standing moments later, as he takes Ricochet down and then stomps on Holland's throat. Theory tries hitting Omos from behind, but Omos barely acknowledges it. He slowly turns around as Ricochet joins Theory in trying to take it to the big man. Omos knocks them both senseless and looks around as the fans begin counting down again.

The buzzer sounds and out comes Chad Gable. One-half of the Raw Tag-Team Champions -- The Alpha Academy -- makes his way out and heads to the ring. He tells all of the members of the match that are currently in the ring not-named Omos that he's got a plan. He helps them all up and then they all join forces and look to take the giant out of the match. They stand back and watch as Priest is manhandled by Omos with ease. He eliminates him moments later. All of the rest of the entrants join up and try and lift Omos up and throw him over the top, however he hangs on. The countdown clock appears and when it winds down, out at number 14 is Dominik Mysterio.

We see the son of the legendary Rey Mysterio head down to the ring for his second time in a Royal Rumble match. Finally we see Styles help get Omos out of the ring. He eliminates his former tag-team partner and the giant is in disbelief on the floor. "Happy" Corbin makes his way out moments later as the next entrant in the bout, as we are now half-way through the field of competitors that will be involved in this year's match. After some action in the ring the countdown clock appears again and out comes the next entrant, which is none other than Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler goes to work on Corbin in the ring as soon as he hits the ring. We see Corbin toss Dominik over the top and out to the floor to eliminate him. This makes him even happier, as he wears a big ear-to-ear grin. Theory is tossed out seconds later by Styles.

Moments later the clock winds down again and when the buzzer sounds, out comes Sheamus. "The Celtic Warrior" heads down to the ring for his ninth time in a Rumble bout. As he nears the ring, his protege Ridge Holland goes flying over the top and crashes on the floor in front of him after being eliminated. Sheamus says he'll get them for him and then enters the ring and goes to work. Moments later we hear the fans counting down with the clock again. When it expires, out comes Rick Boogs. He runs to the ring as our next entrant in the 30-man Rumble match. Pat McAfee quips that Freddy Mercury is now in the Royal Rumble.

The countdown clock appears again and out next comes Madcap Moss. Corbin enjoys this. The two team up and start going to work on Styles. Meanwhile Boogs has Ziggler hoisted up in the air, he presses him multiple times and then tries to eliminate him. Ziggler ends up hanging on. We see Styles and Moss duking it out. Styles leaps into the ring from the apron for a Phenomenal Forearm attempt, only for his intended target to move. Corbin goes to work on him. Corbin and Moss end up teaming up and eliminating Styles. The clock appears again and when it expires, our next entrant is shown to be one-half of the R-K-Bro duo. "The Original Bro" scoots down to the ring and Riddle is the 20th entrant in the Rumble, BRO!

Riddle enters the ring as the fans are loudly chanting "Bro! Bro! Bro!" He hits a big german suplex on Moss but Corbin heads over to help. The two work over Riddle until Boogs gut-wrenches Moss up in the air. Corbin helps his partner out and moments later, the duo of Corbin and Moss eliminate Boogs. They celebrate their latest elimination and then Riddle attacks them from behind. They join forces and start stomping away at Riddle as the fans begin counting down with the latest clock to appear on the big screen. When it expires, out comes Drew McIntyre. The fans give "The Scottish Warrior" a big ovation as he returns from a neck injury caused by Corbin and Moss. The commentators tell the story as the camera shows the facial reactions of Moss and Corbin as they watch McIntyre make his way to the ring.

Within seconds we see McIntyre eliminate Moss and then Corbin. He heads out to the floor, as he's not done with the duo that injured him just yet. He viciously beats them both down at ringside, taking apart the steel ring steps and using them as a weapon on the heel duo. The clock appears again and when it expires, out comes Kevin Owens as the 22nd entrant in this 30-man Royal Rumble contest. There are only eight more entrants remaining. As Owens nears the ring, McIntyre, still outside the ring following his attack on Moss and Corbin, meets him in the entrance aisle. The two begin duking it out and finally fight their way into the ring. Out comes Rey Mysterio moments later as the next entrant. The fans give him a good pop as he goes to work in the match.

Moments later out comes Kofi Kingston as the next entrant and unfortunately for him, his shocking "how did he hang on and avoid elimination" spot doesn't work out this year, as replays show him attempting to avoid his feet hitting the floor when being launched from the ring to the barricade at ringside, but unfortunately his feet did touch the floor so the call is made to eliminate him. Quick night for the New Day member and former WWE Champion. Now the clock appears again and when it expires, out comes the other half of the Raw Tag-Team Champions, Otis from The Alpha Academy. The big man hits the ring and power-slams McIntyre with ease. He yells out "For the academy" and the fans boo him for it.

Out next a few moments later as the 26th entrant is former WWE Champion Big E. The fans give him a good reaction coming out and he hits the ring and starts launching bodies left and right with sheer power. He does his Rick Rude style hip-girations before connecting with a big splash on Kevin Owens. He leads the fans in a clapping "New Day..rocks! New Day..rocks!" chant. Mysterio hops on Sheamus' apron as the camera angle changes. He then leaps off the ropes but is caught by Sheamus and brought down into a devastating back-breaker. The clock appears again and this time when the buzzer sounds we see Bad Bunny make his way out as a surprise entrant. The Grammy-award winning recording artist heads to the ring to a pretty big pop from the St. Louis crowd. He immediately leaps off the top-rope with a big splash.

We see Kevin Owens look to connect with a stunner on Bad Bunny, but the music artist avoids it and takes Owens down. He and Riddle give each other a fist bump but then Bad Bunny hits a Canadian Destroyer on Riddle that pops the crowd again. Sheamus attacks him from behind and throws him over the top-rope, however he hangs on and then pulls the ropes down when Sheamus tries a Brogue Kick. Sheamus' momentum takes him over the pulled down top-rope, and thus, "The Celtic Warrior" is eliminated. Bad Bunny and Rey Mysterio hit a combo that finishes with a 6-1-9. They toss Ziggler out and then Bad Bunny and Mysterio shake hands, only for Bunny to try and pull and throw Mysterio out. Mysterio hangs on but moments later is eliminated by Otis.

The countdown clock appears again and when it expires, out comes another surprise entrant as Shane McMahon's theme hits. "Here comes the moneyyy!" He heads to the ring to a big pop and he and Owens duke it out. Owens yells for him to "get out of my ring, b*tch!" He goes to eliminate Shane-O-Mac, but the boss-man's son ends up turning things and throwing Owens out. Shane tries going after McIntyre with a combination of punches but McIntyre shifts the momentum in his favor and starts wearing Shane-O-Mac out. He begins working on eliminating Shane, however Shane hangs on and remains in the match. The clock appears again and when it expires, the buzzer sounds to bring out Randy Orton as the 29th entrant in the 2022 Royal Rumble. The St. Louis native makes his way out in front of his hometown crowd to an enormous pop.

Now "The Viper" hits the ring and begins connecting with RKO's on any-and-everyone in sight except his R-K-Bro brother Riddle. They pop the crowd as they beat down everyone and are the only two left standing, although nobody was eliminated. The countdown clock appears and out comes the 30th and final entrant, the former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. As Michael Cole points out, Lesnar is pissed off after what transpired earlier this evening with Paul Heyman turning on him and helping the interfering Roman Reigns cost him the WWE Championship in his match against Bobby Lashley. Lesnar hits the ring and starts taking anyone within arm's reach to "Suplex City." Lesnar throws Orton out and eliminates him with ease. Bad Bunny spots Lesnar and has wide eyes as he's unsure what to do with the big man. Lesnar hits him with an F-5 and then throws him out like yesterday's garbage to eliminate him as well.

Lesnar catches Shane-O-Mac as he tries to attack him from behind. Lesnar then throws Riddle out and eliminates him, tossing him onto Orton on the floor. Lesnar then turns his attention back to Shane McMahon and he eliminates him as well. We're down to the final two competitors in this year's Royal Rumble match. It's Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre. The two look at each other and then slowly go nose-to-nose before duking it out. Moments later, Lesnar throws out "The Scottish Warrior" to eliminate him. With the elimination, "The Beast Incarnate" is the last man standing and he will be going on to WrestleMania to challenge for either the WWE or Universal Championship. Lesnar's music plays and he points to the WrestleMania sign in the rafters as Cole and McAfee speculate on what Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns are thinking right now.

Fireworks explode as Lesnar celebrates his big win while the fans go nuts. Highlights are shown of the final few eliminations as the commentary duo of Cole and McAfee talk us through them. We return live and Lesnar is shown smiling and soaking in his victory as this year's Royal Rumble PPV goes off the air with him once again pointing to the WrestleMania sign. Cole thanks us for tuning in and that will do it, folks. That wraps up the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Thanks for joining us!

Winner of the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match: Brock Lesnar