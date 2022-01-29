The match was okay, Maryse in particular performed better than expected and Edge and Beth won following simultaneous Spears and Glam Slams.

Edge & Beth Phoenix Win Their Mixed Tag Team Match At Royal Rumble

The Grit couple defeated The It Couple of WWE tonight at the Royal Rumble as Edge and Beth Phoenix defeated The Miz & Maryse. The match was okay,[...] Jan 29 - The Grit couple defeated The It Couple of WWE tonight at the Royal Rumble as Edge and Beth Phoenix defeated The Miz & Maryse. The match was okay,[...]

Bobby Lashley Wins WWE Championship

The Royal Rumble is always a Pay Per View for suprises but often it's in the eponymous matches themselves. Tonight though, WWE decided to do things a [...] Jan 29 - The Royal Rumble is always a Pay Per View for suprises but often it's in the eponymous matches themselves. Tonight though, WWE decided to do things a [...]

Becky Lynch Successfully Retains Raw Women's Title Against Doudrop at Royal Rumble

WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch successfully retained her championship against Doudrop at tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. [...] Jan 29 - WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch successfully retained her championship against Doudrop at tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. [...]

Ronda Rousey Officially Returns to WWE, Wins the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match

Tonight's star-studded Women's Royal Rumble Match saw the return of UFC Hall of Famer and former WWE Raw Women's Champion, "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey. In t[...] Jan 29 - Tonight's star-studded Women's Royal Rumble Match saw the return of UFC Hall of Famer and former WWE Raw Women's Champion, "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey. In t[...]

Ronda Rousey Returns At Royal Rumble

The rumours were true. Ronda Rousey is back in WWE after returning in the Royal Rumble tonight. The match is still in progress so stay tuned to Wrest[...] Jan 29 - The rumours were true. Ronda Rousey is back in WWE after returning in the Royal Rumble tonight. The match is still in progress so stay tuned to Wrest[...]

Roman Reigns Retains At Royal Rumble

It's the Royal Rumble tonight if you didn't know and the show kicked off with the title match for the WWE Universal Championship between Seth Rollins [...] Jan 29 - It's the Royal Rumble tonight if you didn't know and the show kicked off with the title match for the WWE Universal Championship between Seth Rollins [...]

WATCH: WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Show: Jan. 29, 2022

The following is the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Jan 29 - The following is the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]

Another Surprise Entry Into Tonight's Royal Rumble Spoils Their Entry On Instagram

Earlier today we reported that Aksana had spoiled her entry into tonight's Royal Rumble by posting a video of her on the set on her Instagram. Anothe[...] Jan 29 - Earlier today we reported that Aksana had spoiled her entry into tonight's Royal Rumble by posting a video of her on the set on her Instagram. Anothe[...]

Mustafa Ali: "I Would Not Like To Be In The Rumble. I Would Like My Release."

Following a report that WWE told Mustafa Ali he will not be released prematurely from his WWE contract, Ali took to his Twitter to tweet out that he h[...] Jan 29 - Following a report that WWE told Mustafa Ali he will not be released prematurely from his WWE contract, Ali took to his Twitter to tweet out that he h[...]

Cody Rhodes Posts Photo Of Airplane Flying To St. Louis, Then Deletes It

Cody Rhodes took to Instagram to tweet out a picture from the window of an airplane with the location tagged "St. Louis, Missouri." Fans picked up on[...] Jan 29 - Cody Rhodes took to Instagram to tweet out a picture from the window of an airplane with the location tagged "St. Louis, Missouri." Fans picked up on[...]

Former WWE Alumni Spoils Own Entry Into Tonight's Royal Rumble In Instagram Video

We previously reported that former WWE superstar Aksana was set to be a part of tonight's women's Royal Rumble match, making her return after her depa[...] Jan 29 - We previously reported that former WWE superstar Aksana was set to be a part of tonight's women's Royal Rumble match, making her return after her depa[...]

SPOILER: What Exactly Does WWE Have Planned for Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38?

New details have emerged regarding Ronda Rousey's status with WWE, as well as what WWE officials have planned for her at WrestleMania 38. Accord[...] Jan 29 - New details have emerged regarding Ronda Rousey's status with WWE, as well as what WWE officials have planned for her at WrestleMania 38. Accord[...]

Is There a Chance That Former Divas Champion Paige Could Return at Royal Rumble Tonight?

As always, tonight's Royal Rumble Matches have the potential to give fans a few surprises. For the Women's Royal Rumble Match, several returning legen[...] Jan 29 - As always, tonight's Royal Rumble Matches have the potential to give fans a few surprises. For the Women's Royal Rumble Match, several returning legen[...]

Lance Storm Thinks WWE Should Have Kept NXT On The WWE Network, "They Should Have Left AEW Alone"

During the latest Figure Four Daily on WrestlingObserver.com, Lance Storm spoke about Triple H in NXT and public perception following some of NXT's re[...] Jan 29 - During the latest Figure Four Daily on WrestlingObserver.com, Lance Storm spoke about Triple H in NXT and public perception following some of NXT's re[...]

John Cena Shares Meme About Possible Royal Rumble Appearance On Instagram

John Cena has shared a photoshopped picture of the infamous ECW One Night Stand 2006 crowd member who had a curtain with "IF CENA WINS WE RIOT" sprayp[...] Jan 29 - John Cena has shared a photoshopped picture of the infamous ECW One Night Stand 2006 crowd member who had a curtain with "IF CENA WINS WE RIOT" sprayp[...]

Paul Heyman On Saudi Fans Knowing The "My Name Is Paul Heyman" Bit Being A Career Highlight

During an interview with The Masked Man Show, Paul Heyman spoke about a moment he will never forget. “We were going to Jeddah for the first s[...] Jan 29 - During an interview with The Masked Man Show, Paul Heyman spoke about a moment he will never forget. “We were going to Jeddah for the first s[...]

📺 WATCH: Brock Lesnar Slams Jackass Star Wee Man Through A Table

A dinner was held prior to tonight's WWE 2022 WWE Royal Rumble. Video footage has surfaced of Brock Lesnar bodyslamming Jackass star Wee Man through [...] Jan 29 - A dinner was held prior to tonight's WWE 2022 WWE Royal Rumble. Video footage has surfaced of Brock Lesnar bodyslamming Jackass star Wee Man through [...]

Ronda Rousey Will Reportedly Join SmackDown Upon Her Return To WWE

Ronda Rousey will reportedly be a feature of the WWE SmackDown brand when she returns to the company. Rousey last appeared for WWE in 2019 at Wrestle[...] Jan 29 - Ronda Rousey will reportedly be a feature of the WWE SmackDown brand when she returns to the company. Rousey last appeared for WWE in 2019 at Wrestle[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s 2022 WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble goes down tonight in St Louis, Missouri from The Dome at America’s Center. Below is the final announced card: Men’s Roy[...] Jan 29 - WWE Royal Rumble goes down tonight in St Louis, Missouri from The Dome at America’s Center. Below is the final announced card: Men’s Roy[...]

Vince McMahon’s Mother Passes Away Aged 101

Vince McMahon’s mother Vicki Askew has passed away at the grand age of 101. Askew is reported to have passed away peacefully of natural causes [...] Jan 29 - Vince McMahon’s mother Vicki Askew has passed away at the grand age of 101. Askew is reported to have passed away peacefully of natural causes [...]

AEW Rampage: Beach Break Results

It (was) Friday, I hope you knew what that meant! Good morning to all of you. Disclaimer, I am watching this at 7:30 AM in the UK because my dumb ass [...] Jan 29 - It (was) Friday, I hope you knew what that meant! Good morning to all of you. Disclaimer, I am watching this at 7:30 AM in the UK because my dumb ass [...]

Liv Morgan Lists Off AEW and IMPACT Stars She Wants To Wrestle

During an interview with Sportskeeda's Kevin Kellam, where she spoke about WWE opening the Forbidden Door. "When I think of wrestling, when I think[...] Jan 29 - During an interview with Sportskeeda's Kevin Kellam, where she spoke about WWE opening the Forbidden Door. "When I think of wrestling, when I think[...]

Top Dolla Believes He'll Be Back In WWE Down The Road

Former WWE superstar Top Dolla, now A.J. Francis, has stated in an interview with Jon Alba that he believes his WWE career isn't over yet. “D[...] Jan 29 - Former WWE superstar Top Dolla, now A.J. Francis, has stated in an interview with Jon Alba that he believes his WWE career isn't over yet. “D[...]

Lio Rush Reveals His Next Big Project

On January 22, 2022, Lio Rush revealed that his AEW contract is set to expire on February 14, 2022, after which he will once again be a free agent. R[...] Jan 28 - On January 22, 2022, Lio Rush revealed that his AEW contract is set to expire on February 14, 2022, after which he will once again be a free agent. R[...]