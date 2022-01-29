Bobby Lashley Wins WWE Championship

The Royal Rumble is always a Pay Per View for suprises but often it's in the eponymous matches themselves. Tonight though, WWE decided to do things a little differently and pulled the trigger on the first title change at the event since 2019!

The match itself wasn't anything special unfortunately and will not be remembered for what happened between Bobby and Brock but rather what happened between Brock, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman.

After a questionable referee bump, Roman appeared to wipe out Lesnar with a Spear before demanding that Paul Heyman hand him Brock's title belt. Heyman obliged and Roman clocked Lesnar one last time which allowed Lashley to get the pin as Reigns and Heyman left.

What did you make of the match and the title change?