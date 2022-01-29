#BigTimeBecks is having to pull out the innovative offense to try and defeat @DoudropWWE with her #WWERaw #WomensTitle on the line! #RoyalRumble ▶️: 🦚 https://t.co/TH3AlOnx8V 🌎 https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE pic.twitter.com/kG4ozxuPwV

Edge & Beth Phoenix Win Their Mixed Tag Team Match At Royal Rumble

The Grit couple defeated The It Couple of WWE tonight at the Royal Rumble as Edge and Beth Phoenix defeated The Miz & Maryse. The match was okay, Maryse in particular performed better than expect[...] Jan 29 - The Grit couple defeated The It Couple of WWE tonight at the Royal Rumble as Edge and Beth Phoenix defeated The Miz & Maryse. The match was okay, Maryse in particular performed better than expect[...]

Bobby Lashley Wins WWE Championship

The Royal Rumble is always a Pay Per View for suprises but often it's in the eponymous matches themselves. Tonight though, WWE decided to do things a little differently and pulled the trigger on the f[...] Jan 29 - The Royal Rumble is always a Pay Per View for suprises but often it's in the eponymous matches themselves. Tonight though, WWE decided to do things a little differently and pulled the trigger on the f[...]

Becky Lynch Successfully Retains Raw Women's Title Against Doudrop at Royal Rumble

WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch successfully retained her championship against Doudrop at tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. #BigTimeBecks is having to pull out the innovativ[...] Jan 29 - WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch successfully retained her championship against Doudrop at tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. #BigTimeBecks is having to pull out the innovativ[...]

Ronda Rousey Officially Returns to WWE, Wins the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match

Tonight's star-studded Women's Royal Rumble Match saw the return of UFC Hall of Famer and former WWE Raw Women's Champion, "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey. In the closing moments of the match, Rousey eliminated[...] Jan 29 - Tonight's star-studded Women's Royal Rumble Match saw the return of UFC Hall of Famer and former WWE Raw Women's Champion, "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey. In the closing moments of the match, Rousey eliminated[...]

Ronda Rousey Returns At Royal Rumble

The rumours were true. Ronda Rousey is back in WWE after returning in the Royal Rumble tonight. The match is still in progress so stay tuned to Wrestling News Source for any further updates. [...] Jan 29 - The rumours were true. Ronda Rousey is back in WWE after returning in the Royal Rumble tonight. The match is still in progress so stay tuned to Wrestling News Source for any further updates. [...]

Roman Reigns Retains At Royal Rumble

It's the Royal Rumble tonight if you didn't know and the show kicked off with the title match for the WWE Universal Championship between Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns. Between the ropes, the match [...] Jan 29 - It's the Royal Rumble tonight if you didn't know and the show kicked off with the title match for the WWE Universal Championship between Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns. Between the ropes, the match [...]

WATCH: WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Show: Jan. 29, 2022

The following is the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Jan 29 - The following is the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff Show from WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]

Another Surprise Entry Into Tonight's Royal Rumble Spoils Their Entry On Instagram

Earlier today we reported that Aksana had spoiled her entry into tonight's Royal Rumble by posting a video of her on the set on her Instagram. Another surprise for tonight's match has done the same. [...] Jan 29 - Earlier today we reported that Aksana had spoiled her entry into tonight's Royal Rumble by posting a video of her on the set on her Instagram. Another surprise for tonight's match has done the same. [...]

Mustafa Ali: "I Would Not Like To Be In The Rumble. I Would Like My Release."

Following a report that WWE told Mustafa Ali he will not be released prematurely from his WWE contract, Ali took to his Twitter to tweet out that he has no interest in being in tonight's Royal Rumble [...] Jan 29 - Following a report that WWE told Mustafa Ali he will not be released prematurely from his WWE contract, Ali took to his Twitter to tweet out that he has no interest in being in tonight's Royal Rumble [...]

Cody Rhodes Posts Photo Of Airplane Flying To St. Louis, Then Deletes It

Cody Rhodes took to Instagram to tweet out a picture from the window of an airplane with the location tagged "St. Louis, Missouri." Fans picked up on this, as this is the home of tonight's Royal Rumb[...] Jan 29 - Cody Rhodes took to Instagram to tweet out a picture from the window of an airplane with the location tagged "St. Louis, Missouri." Fans picked up on this, as this is the home of tonight's Royal Rumb[...]

Former WWE Alumni Spoils Own Entry Into Tonight's Royal Rumble In Instagram Video

We previously reported that former WWE superstar Aksana was set to be a part of tonight's women's Royal Rumble match, making her return after her departure from the company back in 2014. This has bee[...] Jan 29 - We previously reported that former WWE superstar Aksana was set to be a part of tonight's women's Royal Rumble match, making her return after her departure from the company back in 2014. This has bee[...]

SPOILER: What Exactly Does WWE Have Planned for Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38?

New details have emerged regarding Ronda Rousey's status with WWE, as well as what WWE officials have planned for her at WrestleMania 38. According to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com[...] Jan 29 - New details have emerged regarding Ronda Rousey's status with WWE, as well as what WWE officials have planned for her at WrestleMania 38. According to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com[...]

Is There a Chance That Former Divas Champion Paige Could Return at Royal Rumble Tonight?

As always, tonight's Royal Rumble Matches have the potential to give fans a few surprises. For the Women's Royal Rumble Match, several returning legends have already been confirmed to be competing in [...] Jan 29 - As always, tonight's Royal Rumble Matches have the potential to give fans a few surprises. For the Women's Royal Rumble Match, several returning legends have already been confirmed to be competing in [...]

Lance Storm Thinks WWE Should Have Kept NXT On The WWE Network, "They Should Have Left AEW Alone"

During the latest Figure Four Daily on WrestlingObserver.com, Lance Storm spoke about Triple H in NXT and public perception following some of NXT's rebranding. Lance Storm: “I just I’ve h[...] Jan 29 - During the latest Figure Four Daily on WrestlingObserver.com, Lance Storm spoke about Triple H in NXT and public perception following some of NXT's rebranding. Lance Storm: “I just I’ve h[...]

John Cena Shares Meme About Possible Royal Rumble Appearance On Instagram

John Cena has shared a photoshopped picture of the infamous ECW One Night Stand 2006 crowd member who had a curtain with "IF CENA WINS WE RIOT" spraypainted on it, but it's been manipulated. The imag[...] Jan 29 - John Cena has shared a photoshopped picture of the infamous ECW One Night Stand 2006 crowd member who had a curtain with "IF CENA WINS WE RIOT" spraypainted on it, but it's been manipulated. The imag[...]

Paul Heyman On Saudi Fans Knowing The "My Name Is Paul Heyman" Bit Being A Career Highlight

During an interview with The Masked Man Show, Paul Heyman spoke about a moment he will never forget. “We were going to Jeddah for the first show that we had in Saudi Arabia and I turned to Br[...] Jan 29 - During an interview with The Masked Man Show, Paul Heyman spoke about a moment he will never forget. “We were going to Jeddah for the first show that we had in Saudi Arabia and I turned to Br[...]

📺 WATCH: Brock Lesnar Slams Jackass Star Wee Man Through A Table

A dinner was held prior to tonight's WWE 2022 WWE Royal Rumble. Video footage has surfaced of Brock Lesnar bodyslamming Jackass star Wee Man through a table as Johnny Knoxville laughed in the backgro[...] Jan 29 - A dinner was held prior to tonight's WWE 2022 WWE Royal Rumble. Video footage has surfaced of Brock Lesnar bodyslamming Jackass star Wee Man through a table as Johnny Knoxville laughed in the backgro[...]

Ronda Rousey Will Reportedly Join SmackDown Upon Her Return To WWE

Ronda Rousey will reportedly be a feature of the WWE SmackDown brand when she returns to the company. Rousey last appeared for WWE in 2019 at WrestleMania 35 where she was defeated in Triple Threat a[...] Jan 29 - Ronda Rousey will reportedly be a feature of the WWE SmackDown brand when she returns to the company. Rousey last appeared for WWE in 2019 at WrestleMania 35 where she was defeated in Triple Threat a[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s 2022 WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble goes down tonight in St Louis, Missouri from The Dome at America’s Center. Below is the final announced card: Men’s Royal Rumble Match:Competitors announced thus far &nd[...] Jan 29 - WWE Royal Rumble goes down tonight in St Louis, Missouri from The Dome at America’s Center. Below is the final announced card: Men’s Royal Rumble Match:Competitors announced thus far &nd[...]

Vince McMahon’s Mother Passes Away Aged 101

Vince McMahon’s mother Vicki Askew has passed away at the grand age of 101. Askew is reported to have passed away peacefully of natural causes at her home in The Woodlands, Texas on January 20,[...] Jan 29 - Vince McMahon’s mother Vicki Askew has passed away at the grand age of 101. Askew is reported to have passed away peacefully of natural causes at her home in The Woodlands, Texas on January 20,[...]

AEW Rampage: Beach Break Results

It (was) Friday, I hope you knew what that meant! Good morning to all of you. Disclaimer, I am watching this at 7:30 AM in the UK because my dumb ass went for a nap at 11PM and didn't wake up until ju[...] Jan 29 - It (was) Friday, I hope you knew what that meant! Good morning to all of you. Disclaimer, I am watching this at 7:30 AM in the UK because my dumb ass went for a nap at 11PM and didn't wake up until ju[...]

Liv Morgan Lists Off AEW and IMPACT Stars She Wants To Wrestle

During an interview with Sportskeeda's Kevin Kellam, where she spoke about WWE opening the Forbidden Door. "When I think of wrestling, when I think of this forbidden door, when I think about Mickie[...] Jan 29 - During an interview with Sportskeeda's Kevin Kellam, where she spoke about WWE opening the Forbidden Door. "When I think of wrestling, when I think of this forbidden door, when I think about Mickie[...]

Top Dolla Believes He'll Be Back In WWE Down The Road

Former WWE superstar Top Dolla, now A.J. Francis, has stated in an interview with Jon Alba that he believes his WWE career isn't over yet. “Do I think I’m done with WWE forever? No, jus[...] Jan 29 - Former WWE superstar Top Dolla, now A.J. Francis, has stated in an interview with Jon Alba that he believes his WWE career isn't over yet. “Do I think I’m done with WWE forever? No, jus[...]

Lio Rush Reveals His Next Big Project

On January 22, 2022, Lio Rush revealed that his AEW contract is set to expire on February 14, 2022, after which he will once again be a free agent. Rush revealed on social media today he has signed w[...] Jan 28 - On January 22, 2022, Lio Rush revealed that his AEW contract is set to expire on February 14, 2022, after which he will once again be a free agent. Rush revealed on social media today he has signed w[...]