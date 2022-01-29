WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Ronda Rousey Officially Returns to WWE, Wins the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jan 29, 2022
Tonight's star-studded Women's Royal Rumble Match saw the return of UFC Hall of Famer and former WWE Raw Women's Champion, "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey.
In the closing moments of the match, Rousey eliminated current SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair to win the Rumble and earn a championship opportunity at
WrestleMania 38.
