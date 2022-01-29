Aksana confirming she is at the #RoyalRumble today showing off the setup on her Instagram Story. pic.twitter.com/ppLccPZW1K

This has been seemingly spoiled by Aksana's Instagram story, where she posted a video of her in front of the stage at the event.

We previously reported that former WWE superstar Aksana was set to be a part of tonight's women's Royal Rumble match, making her return after her departure from the company back in 2014.

Mustafa Ali: "I Would Not Like To Be In The Rumble. I Would Like My Release."

Following a report that WWE told Mustafa Ali he will not be released prematurely from his WWE contract, Ali took to his Twitter to tweet out that he h[...] Jan 29 - Following a report that WWE told Mustafa Ali he will not be released prematurely from his WWE contract, Ali took to his Twitter to tweet out that he h[...]

Cody Rhodes Posts Photo Of Airplane Flying To St. Louis, Then Deletes It

Cody Rhodes took to Instagram to tweet out a picture from the window of an airplane with the location tagged "St. Louis, Missouri." Fans picked up on[...] Jan 29 - Cody Rhodes took to Instagram to tweet out a picture from the window of an airplane with the location tagged "St. Louis, Missouri." Fans picked up on[...]

Former WWE Alumni Spoils Own Entry Into Tonight's Royal Rumble In Instagram Video

We previously reported that former WWE superstar Aksana was set to be a part of tonight's women's Royal Rumble match, making her return after her depa[...] Jan 29 - We previously reported that former WWE superstar Aksana was set to be a part of tonight's women's Royal Rumble match, making her return after her depa[...]

SPOILER: What Exactly Does WWE Have Planned for Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38?

New details have emerged regarding Ronda Rousey's status with WWE, as well as what WWE officials have planned for her at WrestleMania 38. Accord[...] Jan 29 - New details have emerged regarding Ronda Rousey's status with WWE, as well as what WWE officials have planned for her at WrestleMania 38. Accord[...]

Is There a Chance That Former Divas Champion Paige Could Return at Royal Rumble Tonight?

As always, tonight's Royal Rumble Matches have the potential to give fans a few surprises. For the Women's Royal Rumble Match, several returning legen[...] Jan 29 - As always, tonight's Royal Rumble Matches have the potential to give fans a few surprises. For the Women's Royal Rumble Match, several returning legen[...]

Lance Storm Thinks WWE Should Have Kept NXT On The WWE Network, "They Should Have Left AEW Alone"

During the latest Figure Four Daily on WrestlingObserver.com, Lance Storm spoke about Triple H in NXT and public perception following some of NXT's re[...] Jan 29 - During the latest Figure Four Daily on WrestlingObserver.com, Lance Storm spoke about Triple H in NXT and public perception following some of NXT's re[...]

John Cena Shares Meme About Possible Royal Rumble Appearance On Instagram

John Cena has shared a photoshopped picture of the infamous ECW One Night Stand 2006 crowd member who had a curtain with "IF CENA WINS WE RIOT" sprayp[...] Jan 29 - John Cena has shared a photoshopped picture of the infamous ECW One Night Stand 2006 crowd member who had a curtain with "IF CENA WINS WE RIOT" sprayp[...]

Paul Heyman On Saudi Fans Knowing The "My Name Is Paul Heyman" Bit Being A Career Highlight

During an interview with The Masked Man Show, Paul Heyman spoke about a moment he will never forget. “We were going to Jeddah for the first s[...] Jan 29 - During an interview with The Masked Man Show, Paul Heyman spoke about a moment he will never forget. “We were going to Jeddah for the first s[...]

📺 WATCH: Brock Lesnar Slams Jackass Star Wee Man Through A Table

A dinner was held prior to tonight's WWE 2022 WWE Royal Rumble. Video footage has surfaced of Brock Lesnar bodyslamming Jackass star Wee Man through [...] Jan 29 - A dinner was held prior to tonight's WWE 2022 WWE Royal Rumble. Video footage has surfaced of Brock Lesnar bodyslamming Jackass star Wee Man through [...]

Ronda Rousey Will Reportedly Join SmackDown Upon Her Return To WWE

Ronda Rousey will reportedly be a feature of the WWE SmackDown brand when she returns to the company. Rousey last appeared for WWE in 2019 at Wrestle[...] Jan 29 - Ronda Rousey will reportedly be a feature of the WWE SmackDown brand when she returns to the company. Rousey last appeared for WWE in 2019 at Wrestle[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s 2022 WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble goes down tonight in St Louis, Missouri from The Dome at America’s Center. Below is the final announced card: Men’s Roy[...] Jan 29 - WWE Royal Rumble goes down tonight in St Louis, Missouri from The Dome at America’s Center. Below is the final announced card: Men’s Roy[...]

Vince McMahon’s Mother Passes Away Aged 101

Vince McMahon’s mother Vicki Askew has passed away at the grand age of 101. Askew is reported to have passed away peacefully of natural causes [...] Jan 29 - Vince McMahon’s mother Vicki Askew has passed away at the grand age of 101. Askew is reported to have passed away peacefully of natural causes [...]

AEW Rampage: Beach Break Results

It (was) Friday, I hope you knew what that meant! Good morning to all of you. Disclaimer, I am watching this at 7:30 AM in the UK because my dumb ass [...] Jan 29 - It (was) Friday, I hope you knew what that meant! Good morning to all of you. Disclaimer, I am watching this at 7:30 AM in the UK because my dumb ass [...]

Liv Morgan Lists Off AEW and IMPACT Stars She Wants To Wrestle

During an interview with Sportskeeda's Kevin Kellam, where she spoke about WWE opening the Forbidden Door. "When I think of wrestling, when I think[...] Jan 29 - During an interview with Sportskeeda's Kevin Kellam, where she spoke about WWE opening the Forbidden Door. "When I think of wrestling, when I think[...]

Top Dolla Believes He'll Be Back In WWE Down The Road

Former WWE superstar Top Dolla, now A.J. Francis, has stated in an interview with Jon Alba that he believes his WWE career isn't over yet. “D[...] Jan 29 - Former WWE superstar Top Dolla, now A.J. Francis, has stated in an interview with Jon Alba that he believes his WWE career isn't over yet. “D[...]

Lio Rush Reveals His Next Big Project

On January 22, 2022, Lio Rush revealed that his AEW contract is set to expire on February 14, 2022, after which he will once again be a free agent. R[...] Jan 28 - On January 22, 2022, Lio Rush revealed that his AEW contract is set to expire on February 14, 2022, after which he will once again be a free agent. R[...]

Kane Set To Appear On WWE Talking Smack Tomorrow

WWE announced on tonight's SmackDown that WWE Hall of Famer Kane will be a guest on tomorrow’s episode of Talking Smack. There is some speculat[...] Jan 28 - WWE announced on tonight's SmackDown that WWE Hall of Famer Kane will be a guest on tomorrow’s episode of Talking Smack. There is some speculat[...]

Sasha Banks Returns On WWE SmackDown, Cleared For Royal Rumble

During tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Sasha Banks returned after recently suffering a foot injury earlier this month at a WWE Live event. There was [...] Jan 28 - During tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Sasha Banks returned after recently suffering a foot injury earlier this month at a WWE Live event. There was [...]

Big Name Expected To Return From Injury At 2022 WWE Royal Rumble (SPOILER)

A report from WrestlingNews.co reveals that Paige is cleared to return to in-ring action and she will be one of the surprise entrants in the 2022 Wome[...] Jan 28 - A report from WrestlingNews.co reveals that Paige is cleared to return to in-ring action and she will be one of the surprise entrants in the 2022 Wome[...]

WWE SmackDown Results - January 28, 2022

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (January 28, 2022): T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of R[...] Jan 28 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (January 28, 2022): T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of R[...]

FOX Reportedly Happy With Recent Surprise Appearances On WWE SmackDown

As seen during last week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The company featured a couple of surprise appearances from Eric Bischof[...] Jan 28 - As seen during last week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The company featured a couple of surprise appearances from Eric Bischof[...]

Another Former WWE Divas Champion Spotted In Town For WWE Royal Rumble (SPOILER)

Former WWE Superstar Kaitlyn has been spotted in St. Louis ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, according to PWInsider. She's expected to be i[...] Jan 28 - Former WWE Superstar Kaitlyn has been spotted in St. Louis ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, according to PWInsider. She's expected to be i[...]

Kim Orton and Giovanna Angle To Host New "Wives Of Wrestling" Podcast

CuCommunications has announced a new podcast called Wives of Wrestling, which is set to be hosted by Kim Orton (wife of Randy Orton) and Giovanna Angl[...] Jan 28 - CuCommunications has announced a new podcast called Wives of Wrestling, which is set to be hosted by Kim Orton (wife of Randy Orton) and Giovanna Angl[...]

WWE Superstar Set To Return From Injury On Tonight’s SmackDown

WWE has added a new match for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Cesaro and Ricochet vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus are set for tag action. [...] Jan 28 - WWE has added a new match for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Cesaro and Ricochet vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus are set for tag action. [...]