SPOILER: What Exactly Does WWE Have Planned for Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38?

New details have emerged regarding Ronda Rousey's status with WWE, as well as what WWE officials have planned for her at WrestleMania 38.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the UFC Hall of Famer and former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion and WWE Raw Women's Champion is currently scheduled to compete against "The Queen" Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38.

Flair, who is the current SmackDown Women's Champion, will be competing in tonight's Women's Royal Rumble Match. Meltzer notes in his report that their storyline will likely begin at tonight's pay-per-view, either during the match itself or after the match.

Meltzer also notes that Ronda will have a "substantial run" for her WWE return, and fans can expect her to make appearances primarily on SmackDown, and possibly Monday Night Raw as well.