Is There a Chance That Former Divas Champion Paige Could Return at Royal Rumble Tonight?

As fans are aware, Paige was forced to retire from wrestling in 2018 due to a severe neck injury. She was named as the General Manager of SmackDown the day after she announced her retirement, and she served in that role for the remainder of 2018, with many fans praising her on-screen performance as the General Manager. She also briefly managed the tag team of Asuka and Kairi Sane.

According to their report, former WWE NXT Women's Champion and two-time Divas Champion Paige has been medically cleared to return to in-ring action, and is currently slated to appear in the Women's Royal Rumble.

As always, tonight's Royal Rumble Matches have the potential to give fans a few surprises. For the Women's Royal Rumble Match, several returning legends have already been confirmed to be competing in the match. However, according to a report from WrestlingNews.co and WrestleTalk.com , the Women's Royal Rumble Match could also see the return of a very popular Superstar who has not been listed for the event.

SPOILER: What Exactly Does WWE Have Planned for Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38?

New details have emerged regarding Ronda Rousey's status with WWE, as well as what WWE officials have planned for her at WrestleMania 38. According to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com[...] Jan 29 - New details have emerged regarding Ronda Rousey's status with WWE, as well as what WWE officials have planned for her at WrestleMania 38. According to a report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com[...]

Lance Storm Thinks WWE Should Have Kept NXT On The WWE Network, "They Should Have Left AEW Alone"

During the latest Figure Four Daily on WrestlingObserver.com, Lance Storm spoke about Triple H in NXT and public perception following some of NXT's rebranding. Lance Storm: “I just I’ve h[...] Jan 29 - During the latest Figure Four Daily on WrestlingObserver.com, Lance Storm spoke about Triple H in NXT and public perception following some of NXT's rebranding. Lance Storm: “I just I’ve h[...]

John Cena Shares Meme About Possible Royal Rumble Appearance On Instagram

John Cena has shared a photoshopped picture of the infamous ECW One Night Stand 2006 crowd member who had a curtain with "IF CENA WINS WE RIOT" spraypainted on it, but it's been manipulated. The imag[...] Jan 29 - John Cena has shared a photoshopped picture of the infamous ECW One Night Stand 2006 crowd member who had a curtain with "IF CENA WINS WE RIOT" spraypainted on it, but it's been manipulated. The imag[...]

Paul Heyman On Saudi Fans Knowing The "My Name Is Paul Heyman" Bit Being A Career Highlight

During an interview with The Masked Man Show, Paul Heyman spoke about a moment he will never forget. “We were going to Jeddah for the first show that we had in Saudi Arabia and I turned to Br[...] Jan 29 - During an interview with The Masked Man Show, Paul Heyman spoke about a moment he will never forget. “We were going to Jeddah for the first show that we had in Saudi Arabia and I turned to Br[...]

📺 WATCH: Brock Lesnar Slams Jackass Star Wee Man Through A Table

A dinner was held prior to tonight's WWE 2022 WWE Royal Rumble. Video footage has surfaced of Brock Lesnar bodyslamming Jackass star Wee Man through a table as Johnny Knoxville laughed in the backgro[...] Jan 29 - A dinner was held prior to tonight's WWE 2022 WWE Royal Rumble. Video footage has surfaced of Brock Lesnar bodyslamming Jackass star Wee Man through a table as Johnny Knoxville laughed in the backgro[...]

Ronda Rousey Will Reportedly Join SmackDown Upon Her Return To WWE

Ronda Rousey will reportedly be a feature of the WWE SmackDown brand when she returns to the company. Rousey last appeared for WWE in 2019 at WrestleMania 35 where she was defeated in Triple Threat a[...] Jan 29 - Ronda Rousey will reportedly be a feature of the WWE SmackDown brand when she returns to the company. Rousey last appeared for WWE in 2019 at WrestleMania 35 where she was defeated in Triple Threat a[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s 2022 WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble goes down tonight in St Louis, Missouri from The Dome at America’s Center. Below is the final announced card: Men’s Royal Rumble Match:Competitors announced thus far &nd[...] Jan 29 - WWE Royal Rumble goes down tonight in St Louis, Missouri from The Dome at America’s Center. Below is the final announced card: Men’s Royal Rumble Match:Competitors announced thus far &nd[...]

Vince McMahon’s Mother Passes Away Aged 101

Vince McMahon’s mother Vicki Askew has passed away at the grand age of 101. Askew is reported to have passed away peacefully of natural causes at her home in The Woodlands, Texas on January 20,[...] Jan 29 - Vince McMahon’s mother Vicki Askew has passed away at the grand age of 101. Askew is reported to have passed away peacefully of natural causes at her home in The Woodlands, Texas on January 20,[...]

AEW Rampage: Beach Break Results

It (was) Friday, I hope you knew what that meant! Good morning to all of you. Disclaimer, I am watching this at 7:30 AM in the UK because my dumb ass went for a nap at 11PM and didn't wake up until ju[...] Jan 29 - It (was) Friday, I hope you knew what that meant! Good morning to all of you. Disclaimer, I am watching this at 7:30 AM in the UK because my dumb ass went for a nap at 11PM and didn't wake up until ju[...]

Liv Morgan Lists Off AEW and IMPACT Stars She Wants To Wrestle

During an interview with Sportskeeda's Kevin Kellam, where she spoke about WWE opening the Forbidden Door. "When I think of wrestling, when I think of this forbidden door, when I think about Mickie[...] Jan 29 - During an interview with Sportskeeda's Kevin Kellam, where she spoke about WWE opening the Forbidden Door. "When I think of wrestling, when I think of this forbidden door, when I think about Mickie[...]

Top Dolla Believes He'll Be Back In WWE Down The Road

Former WWE superstar Top Dolla, now A.J. Francis, has stated in an interview with Jon Alba that he believes his WWE career isn't over yet. “Do I think I’m done with WWE forever? No, jus[...] Jan 29 - Former WWE superstar Top Dolla, now A.J. Francis, has stated in an interview with Jon Alba that he believes his WWE career isn't over yet. “Do I think I’m done with WWE forever? No, jus[...]

Lio Rush Reveals His Next Big Project

On January 22, 2022, Lio Rush revealed that his AEW contract is set to expire on February 14, 2022, after which he will once again be a free agent. Rush revealed on social media today he has signed w[...] Jan 28 - On January 22, 2022, Lio Rush revealed that his AEW contract is set to expire on February 14, 2022, after which he will once again be a free agent. Rush revealed on social media today he has signed w[...]

Kane Set To Appear On WWE Talking Smack Tomorrow

WWE announced on tonight's SmackDown that WWE Hall of Famer Kane will be a guest on tomorrow’s episode of Talking Smack. There is some speculation he will announce his entry into this year&rsqu[...] Jan 28 - WWE announced on tonight's SmackDown that WWE Hall of Famer Kane will be a guest on tomorrow’s episode of Talking Smack. There is some speculation he will announce his entry into this year&rsqu[...]

Sasha Banks Returns On WWE SmackDown, Cleared For Royal Rumble

During tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Sasha Banks returned after recently suffering a foot injury earlier this month at a WWE Live event. There was some initial concern that the injury would take he[...] Jan 28 - During tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Sasha Banks returned after recently suffering a foot injury earlier this month at a WWE Live event. There was some initial concern that the injury would take he[...]

Big Name Expected To Return From Injury At 2022 WWE Royal Rumble (SPOILER)

A report from WrestlingNews.co reveals that Paige is cleared to return to in-ring action and she will be one of the surprise entrants in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match tomorrow night. Paig[...] Jan 28 - A report from WrestlingNews.co reveals that Paige is cleared to return to in-ring action and she will be one of the surprise entrants in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match tomorrow night. Paig[...]

WWE SmackDown Results - January 28, 2022

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (January 28, 2022): T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Welcome to Friday Night Smack[...] Jan 28 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (January 28, 2022): T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Welcome to Friday Night Smack[...]

FOX Reportedly Happy With Recent Surprise Appearances On WWE SmackDown

As seen during last week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The company featured a couple of surprise appearances from Eric Bischoff and Jeff Jarrett. WWE did not advertise these su[...] Jan 28 - As seen during last week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The company featured a couple of surprise appearances from Eric Bischoff and Jeff Jarrett. WWE did not advertise these su[...]

Another Former WWE Divas Champion Spotted In Town For WWE Royal Rumble (SPOILER)

Former WWE Superstar Kaitlyn has been spotted in St. Louis ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, according to PWInsider. She's expected to be in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match, altho[...] Jan 28 - Former WWE Superstar Kaitlyn has been spotted in St. Louis ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, according to PWInsider. She's expected to be in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match, altho[...]

Kim Orton and Giovanna Angle To Host New "Wives Of Wrestling" Podcast

CuCommunications has announced a new podcast called Wives of Wrestling, which is set to be hosted by Kim Orton (wife of Randy Orton) and Giovanna Angle (wife of Kurt Angle). The full announcement is [...] Jan 28 - CuCommunications has announced a new podcast called Wives of Wrestling, which is set to be hosted by Kim Orton (wife of Randy Orton) and Giovanna Angle (wife of Kurt Angle). The full announcement is [...]

WWE Superstar Set To Return From Injury On Tonight’s SmackDown

WWE has added a new match for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Cesaro and Ricochet vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus are set for tag action. This is a rematch from the Day 1 pay-per-view whi[...] Jan 28 - WWE has added a new match for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Cesaro and Ricochet vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus are set for tag action. This is a rematch from the Day 1 pay-per-view whi[...]

WWE Reportedly Told Mustafa Ali They Have No Plans Of Releasing Him

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE and Mustafa Ali have spoken with each other following Ali's request to leave WWE, and that Ali was informed that they would not be granting his request for a rele[...] Jan 28 - Fightful Select is reporting that WWE and Mustafa Ali have spoken with each other following Ali's request to leave WWE, and that Ali was informed that they would not be granting his request for a rele[...]

Paul Heyman On CM Punk In AEW: "What happens a year from now?"

Paul Heyman was recently a guest on The Masked Man Show, where he spoke about CM Punk's newfound career in AEW. “I think what will be interesting is, what happens when the novelty that he&rsq[...] Jan 28 - Paul Heyman was recently a guest on The Masked Man Show, where he spoke about CM Punk's newfound career in AEW. “I think what will be interesting is, what happens when the novelty that he&rsq[...]

Randy Orton Talks Younger Generation Of Wrestlers, Respecting The Generations That Came Before You

Randy Orton was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, where he spoke about what it would be like if someone with his same type of lineage and ego he had when he arrived in WWE were to cro[...] Jan 28 - Randy Orton was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, where he spoke about what it would be like if someone with his same type of lineage and ego he had when he arrived in WWE were to cro[...]