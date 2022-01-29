Paul Heyman On Saudi Fans Knowing The "My Name Is Paul Heyman" Bit Being A Career Highlight

During an interview with The Masked Man Show, Paul Heyman spoke about a moment he will never forget.

“We were going to Jeddah for the first show that we had in Saudi Arabia and I turned to Brock and I said, ‘Do I do the introduction here?’ Because it doesn’t work if they don’t do it with me. Brock says, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, we do it.’ But, I said, ‘What if they don’t give me any feedback on it?’ He says, ‘Then we don’t do it a second time.’ So I’m spending the whole show wondering, ‘My God, what’s it going to be like?’

We go out there and there was, what, 60-70,000 people at that first show? I say, ‘Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is,’ and they’re all doing it. I’m thinking, ‘My God, they’re all doing it with me.’ I go, ‘Is Paul Heyman,’ and there is 60-75,000 people in Saudi Arabia saying that their name is the name of a Jew boy from the Bronx. All I could think of is, ‘Man, if my father could see this he would be laughing his ass off.’ Because it’s not just the fact of the acknowledgment and understanding of what we’re doing and knowing the schtick, but for that many people in Saudi Arabia to say that their name is Paul Heyman, that was a sincere career and life highlight."