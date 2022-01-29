Ronda Rousey Will Reportedly Join SmackDown Upon Her Return To WWE

Ronda Rousey will reportedly be a feature of the WWE SmackDown brand when she returns to the company.

Rousey last appeared for WWE in 2019 at WrestleMania 35 where she was defeated in Triple Threat action by Becky Lynch who that night won both the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships, the match also featured Charlotte Flair.

There is speculation Rousey will return at tonight's 2022 Royal Rumble with The Wrestling Observer noting that Rousey is "definitely on the books" for an appearance at WrestleMania 38.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on the most recent Wrestling Observer Radio that she'll be a regular on the blue-brand:

"She’s back. She’s going to be back as a regular on SmackDown. But she’ll probably do some Raw shows. I think she will be on Raw on Monday. That’s kind of what has been hinted at to me. The only thing I know is that she will not be wrestling Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. The match I was told was Becky Lynch."



In regards to the length of Rousey’s contract Meltzer said:

“A year is the deal I heard. I don’t know if she will be there every week, but it’s not just the Rumble, a WrestleMania match then gone, it’s more than that.”



