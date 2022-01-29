WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Final Announced Card For Tonight’s 2022 WWE Royal Rumble

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 29, 2022

WWE Royal Rumble goes down tonight in St Louis, Missouri from The Dome at America’s Center.

Below is the final announced card:

Men’s Royal Rumble Match:
Competitors announced thus far – Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Sami Zayn, Madcap Moss, Happy Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, Omos, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Randy Orton, Riddle, Otis, Chad Gable, Ricochet, Rick Boogs, Shinsuke Nakamura

Women’s Royal Rumble Match:
Competitors announced thus far – Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, Dana Brooke, Carmella, Zelina Vega, Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Lita, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks

WWE Championship Match: 
Brock Lesnar (champion) vs. Bobby Lashley

Mixed Tag Team Match:
Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse

WWE Universal Championship Match (The Usos are banned from ringside):  
Roman Reigns (champion) vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match:
Becky Lynch (champion) vs. Doudrop


