Vince McMahon’s Mother Passes Away Aged 101

WrestlingNewsSource.com sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Vince McMahon and his entire family.

Askew had two sons Rod and Vincent Kennedy McMahon with her first husband Vince J. McMahon Sr. Rod died in 2020, one year to the day before his mother's death.

Askew is reported to have passed away peacefully of natural causes at her home in The Woodlands, Texas on January 20, 2022. She celebrated her 101st birthday on 11 July 2021.

Vince McMahon’s mother Vicki Askew has passed away at the grand age of 101.

