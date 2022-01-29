WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Top Dolla Believes He'll Be Back In WWE Down The Road
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 29, 2022
Former WWE superstar Top Dolla, now A.J. Francis, has stated in an interview with Jon Alba that he believes his WWE career isn't over yet.
“Do I think I’m done with WWE forever? No, just from some personal conversations I’ve had with people, I don’t.” “Do I think that I need to focus on myself right now? Absolutely. To be honest with you, I’ve been focusing on myself my whole life, so that isn’t anything new.”
On his music pursuits.
“The thing is, I never stopped having it be only one thing. I made music the entire time I was in WWE and I will continue to make music.”
“I was doing TV work while I was in WWE and I’m going to continue to do TV work. I think the blessing of all this is the fact that now I don’t have to limit myself to just wrestling. I am very capable of doing a wrestling role for anybody’s company that wants me. That’s not hard to do. I can do it 2 days a week or 10 days a week. It’s up to you.”
“What I can actually do is go out and get opportunities on television elsewhere. I’ve been in Super Bowl commercials. I made the Super Bowl song for the Chiefs. I’m ready to tackle all aspects of what’s coming next by being able to do things that I love that my schedule limited before.”
On his character:
“It’s just a character that I created, like they say turn it up to 11, the brash, braggadocios rapper, I’ve been that since I was 12 years old. That’s just me.”
“When we were doing The Row, before Hit Row on the indies and I was Suga Bear, it was a more vulgar version of the character because I was mimicking Suge Knight obviously. It was a way more vulgar version of the character, but I have been known to be vulgar.”
“Even in that aspect, everything you see from me, I don’t have to think about what my character is going to do. I don’t have to think about how my character reacts in certain situations. I just say, ‘You know what? This is what I would do’, and that’s what I do.”
“Last year I did the official Super Bowl song for the Kansas City Chiefs. They’re still playing it this year. It’s still getting spins.”
“The song is called ‘Run It Back’. They lost last year, so they’re trying to run it back. The funny thing is, nobody in WWE ever mentioned it, not even considered mentioning it while I was there.”
