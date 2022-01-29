Top Dolla Believes He'll Be Back In WWE Down The Road

Former WWE superstar Top Dolla, now A.J. Francis, has stated in an interview with Jon Alba that he believes his WWE career isn't over yet.

“Do I think I’m done with WWE forever? No, just from some personal conversations I’ve had with people, I don’t.” “Do I think that I need to focus on myself right now? Absolutely. To be honest with you, I’ve been focusing on myself my whole life, so that isn’t anything new.”

On his music pursuits.

“The thing is, I never stopped having it be only one thing. I made music the entire time I was in WWE and I will continue to make music.” “I was doing TV work while I was in WWE and I’m going to continue to do TV work. I think the blessing of all this is the fact that now I don’t have to limit myself to just wrestling. I am very capable of doing a wrestling role for anybody’s company that wants me. That’s not hard to do. I can do it 2 days a week or 10 days a week. It’s up to you.” “What I can actually do is go out and get opportunities on television elsewhere. I’ve been in Super Bowl commercials. I made the Super Bowl song for the Chiefs. I’m ready to tackle all aspects of what’s coming next by being able to do things that I love that my schedule limited before.”

On his character: