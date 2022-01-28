WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Lio Rush Reveals His Next Big Project On January 22, 2022, Lio Rush revealed that his AEW contract is set to expire on February 14, 2022, after which he will once again be a free agent. Rush revealed on social media today he has signed w[...]
Jan 28 - On January 22, 2022, Lio Rush revealed that his AEW contract is set to expire on February 14, 2022, after which he will once again be a free agent. Rush revealed on social media today he has signed w[...]
Jan 28
Kane Set To Appear On WWE Talking Smack Tomorrow WWE announced on tonight's SmackDown that WWE Hall of Famer Kane will be a guest on tomorrow’s episode of Talking Smack. There is some speculation he will announce his entry into this year&rsqu[...]
Jan 28 - WWE announced on tonight's SmackDown that WWE Hall of Famer Kane will be a guest on tomorrow’s episode of Talking Smack. There is some speculation he will announce his entry into this year&rsqu[...]
Jan 28 - During tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Sasha Banks returned after recently suffering a foot injury earlier this month at a WWE Live event. There was some initial concern that the injury would take he[...]
Jan 28 - A report from WrestlingNews.co reveals that Paige is cleared to return to in-ring action and she will be one of the surprise entrants in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match tomorrow night. Paig[...]
Jan 28
WWE SmackDown Results - January 28, 2022 WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (January 28, 2022): T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Welcome to Friday Night Smack[...]
Jan 28 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (January 28, 2022): T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Welcome to Friday Night Smack[...]
Jan 28 - As seen during last week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The company featured a couple of surprise appearances from Eric Bischoff and Jeff Jarrett. WWE did not advertise these su[...]
Jan 28 - Former WWE Superstar Kaitlyn has been spotted in St. Louis ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, according to PWInsider. She's expected to be in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match, altho[...]
Jan 28 - CuCommunications has announced a new podcast called Wives of Wrestling, which is set to be hosted by Kim Orton (wife of Randy Orton) and Giovanna Angle (wife of Kurt Angle). The full announcement is [...]
Jan 28 - WWE has added a new match for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Cesaro and Ricochet vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus are set for tag action. This is a rematch from the Day 1 pay-per-view whi[...]
Jan 28 - Fightful Select is reporting that WWE and Mustafa Ali have spoken with each other following Ali's request to leave WWE, and that Ali was informed that they would not be granting his request for a rele[...]
Jan 28 - Paul Heyman was recently a guest on The Masked Man Show, where he spoke about CM Punk's newfound career in AEW. “I think what will be interesting is, what happens when the novelty that he&rsq[...]
Jan 28 - Randy Orton was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, where he spoke about what it would be like if someone with his same type of lineage and ego he had when he arrived in WWE were to cro[...]
Jan 28 - DEFY Wrestling has announced details for their 5th anniversary and related shows. DEFY WRESTLING CELEBRATES ITS FIFTH YEAR ANNIVERSARY Two big events will take place the month of February to celeb[...]
Jan 28 - Rey Mysterio was recently a guest on Barstool's Rasslin', where he spoke about his return at the WWE Royal Rumble in 2018. “It was in Philly in 2018. I was asked if I wanted to be part of the[...]
Jan 28
WWE Network Executive Leaves Company PWInsider is reporting, after checking with several sources, that Amanda Tustian has left WWE as of this past Thursday. Tustian was the Director of Over the Top Content Operations for WWE Network. T[...]
Jan 28 - PWInsider is reporting, after checking with several sources, that Amanda Tustian has left WWE as of this past Thursday. Tustian was the Director of Over the Top Content Operations for WWE Network. T[...]
Jan 28 - AEW has announced the lineup for tonight’s new Rampage episode, which you can see below: - TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Julia Hart - AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jungle Boy &[...]
Jan 28 - WWE has announced several programs for the WWE Network and Peacock tomorrow in the build up to the Royal Rumble PPV. Check out the schedule below: Best of Royal RumbleWatch a thrilling collection of[...]
Jan 28 - WWE wants Jeff Hardy back on their roster, but the former WWE Champion apparently wants nothing to do with them following his recent release. WWE released Hardy in December 2021 after an incident at [...]
Jan 28 - Triple H will reportedly not return to WWE television anytime soon. In September 2021 we learned that WWE legend Triple H suffered a "cardiac event" due to a genetic heart issue and underwent a proce[...]
Jan 28 - Finn Balor was recently a guest on Mark Andrews: My Love Letter To Wrestling, where he spoke about why he wanted to move from the main roster to NXT back in 2019. “I had got a little bit stal[...]
Jan 28 - PWInsider is reporting a few surprises in store for the Royal Rumble this weekend. According to the report, Aksana may have an appearance during the Rumble match as a surprise entrant. PWInsider is [...]
Jan 28 - During an appearance on My Mom's Basement, Dominik Mysterio was asked who is one opponent he wishes he could cross through the Forbidden Door to face. "HOOK. That would be a fun one. For the cultur[...]