Page's WWE contract is set to expire in June 2022, so it will be interesting to see if this is a one-time deal or if it could lead to a full-time in-ring return like Daniel Bryan and Edge, who also returned from long-time neck injuries.

Paige suffered a neck injury in 2017 that has kept her out of the ring ever since. Her last match took place on 27 December 2017 in a six-woman tag match in Uniondale, NY.

A report from WrestlingNews.co reveals that Paige is cleared to return to in-ring action and she will be one of the surprise entrants in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match tomorrow night.

Lio Rush Reveals His Next Big Project

On January 22, 2022, Lio Rush revealed that his AEW contract is set to expire on February 14, 2022, after which he will once again be a free agent. R[...] Jan 28 - On January 22, 2022, Lio Rush revealed that his AEW contract is set to expire on February 14, 2022, after which he will once again be a free agent. R[...]

Kane Set To Appear On WWE Talking Smack Tomorrow

WWE announced on tonight's SmackDown that WWE Hall of Famer Kane will be a guest on tomorrow’s episode of Talking Smack. There is some speculat[...] Jan 28 - WWE announced on tonight's SmackDown that WWE Hall of Famer Kane will be a guest on tomorrow’s episode of Talking Smack. There is some speculat[...]

Sasha Banks Returns On WWE SmackDown, Cleared For Royal Rumble

During tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Sasha Banks returned after recently suffering a foot injury earlier this month at a WWE Live event. There was [...] Jan 28 - During tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Sasha Banks returned after recently suffering a foot injury earlier this month at a WWE Live event. There was [...]

Big Name Expected To Return From Injury At 2022 WWE Royal Rumble (SPOILER)

WWE SmackDown Results - January 28, 2022

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (January 28, 2022): T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of R[...] Jan 28 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (January 28, 2022): T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of R[...]

FOX Reportedly Happy With Recent Surprise Appearances On WWE SmackDown

As seen during last week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The company featured a couple of surprise appearances from Eric Bischof[...] Jan 28 - As seen during last week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The company featured a couple of surprise appearances from Eric Bischof[...]

Another Former WWE Divas Champion Spotted In Town For WWE Royal Rumble (SPOILER)

Former WWE Superstar Kaitlyn has been spotted in St. Louis ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, according to PWInsider. She's expected to be i[...] Jan 28 - Former WWE Superstar Kaitlyn has been spotted in St. Louis ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, according to PWInsider. She's expected to be i[...]

Kim Orton and Giovanna Angle To Host New "Wives Of Wrestling" Podcast

CuCommunications has announced a new podcast called Wives of Wrestling, which is set to be hosted by Kim Orton (wife of Randy Orton) and Giovanna Angl[...] Jan 28 - CuCommunications has announced a new podcast called Wives of Wrestling, which is set to be hosted by Kim Orton (wife of Randy Orton) and Giovanna Angl[...]

WWE Superstar Set To Return From Injury On Tonight’s SmackDown

WWE has added a new match for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Cesaro and Ricochet vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus are set for tag action. [...] Jan 28 - WWE has added a new match for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Cesaro and Ricochet vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus are set for tag action. [...]

WWE Reportedly Told Mustafa Ali They Have No Plans Of Releasing Him

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE and Mustafa Ali have spoken with each other following Ali's request to leave WWE, and that Ali was informed that[...] Jan 28 - Fightful Select is reporting that WWE and Mustafa Ali have spoken with each other following Ali's request to leave WWE, and that Ali was informed that[...]

Paul Heyman On CM Punk In AEW: "What happens a year from now?"

Paul Heyman was recently a guest on The Masked Man Show, where he spoke about CM Punk's newfound career in AEW. “I think what will be interes[...] Jan 28 - Paul Heyman was recently a guest on The Masked Man Show, where he spoke about CM Punk's newfound career in AEW. “I think what will be interes[...]

Randy Orton Talks Younger Generation Of Wrestlers, Respecting The Generations That Came Before You

Randy Orton was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, where he spoke about what it would be like if someone with his same type of lineage[...] Jan 28 - Randy Orton was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, where he spoke about what it would be like if someone with his same type of lineage[...]

Konnan Reveals He May Be About To Run An American Lucha Libre Promotion

Konnan was recently a guest on 83 Weeks, where he spoke about his plans to launch a new Lucha Libre promotion in the United States. “I can&rs[...] Jan 28 - Konnan was recently a guest on 83 Weeks, where he spoke about his plans to launch a new Lucha Libre promotion in the United States. “I can&rs[...]

DEFY Wrestling Celebrating 5 Year Anniversary, Announces Related Events

DEFY Wrestling has announced details for their 5th anniversary and related shows. DEFY WRESTLING CELEBRATES ITS FIFTH YEAR ANNIVERSARY Two big eve[...] Jan 28 - DEFY Wrestling has announced details for their 5th anniversary and related shows. DEFY WRESTLING CELEBRATES ITS FIFTH YEAR ANNIVERSARY Two big eve[...]

Seth Rollins Talks Upcoming Match With Roman Reigns, Lack of Hollywood Aspirations, Younger Talent

During an interview with The New York Post, Seth Rollins spoke about his upcoming match against Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble this weekend. &ldq[...] Jan 28 - During an interview with The New York Post, Seth Rollins spoke about his upcoming match against Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble this weekend. &ldq[...]

Rey Mysterio Says He'll Retire When Dominik Seems He's Ready To Take Off On His Own

Rey Mysterio was recently a guest on Barstool's Rasslin', where he spoke about his return at the WWE Royal Rumble in 2018. “It was in Philly [...] Jan 28 - Rey Mysterio was recently a guest on Barstool's Rasslin', where he spoke about his return at the WWE Royal Rumble in 2018. “It was in Philly [...]

WWE Network Executive Leaves Company

PWInsider is reporting, after checking with several sources, that Amanda Tustian has left WWE as of this past Thursday. Tustian was the Director of O[...] Jan 28 - PWInsider is reporting, after checking with several sources, that Amanda Tustian has left WWE as of this past Thursday. Tustian was the Director of O[...]

Preview For Tonight’s Episode WWE SmackDown on FOX

WWE returns tonight to the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX Here is what’s on tap for the sho[...] Jan 28 - WWE returns tonight to the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX Here is what’s on tap for the sho[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Rampage On TNT

AEW has announced the lineup for tonight’s new Rampage episode, which you can see below: - TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Julia Hart -[...] Jan 28 - AEW has announced the lineup for tonight’s new Rampage episode, which you can see below: - TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Julia Hart -[...]

WWE Announces Special Royal Rumble Programming For Tomorrow

WWE has announced several programs for the WWE Network and Peacock tomorrow in the build up to the Royal Rumble PPV. Check out the schedule below: B[...] Jan 28 - WWE has announced several programs for the WWE Network and Peacock tomorrow in the build up to the Royal Rumble PPV. Check out the schedule below: B[...]

Jeff Hardy Reportedly Turned Down WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

WWE wants Jeff Hardy back on their roster, but the former WWE Champion apparently wants nothing to do with them following his recent release. WWE rel[...] Jan 28 - WWE wants Jeff Hardy back on their roster, but the former WWE Champion apparently wants nothing to do with them following his recent release. WWE rel[...]

Triple H Reportedly Not Returning To Running WWE NXT Due To Health Issues

Triple H will reportedly not return to WWE television anytime soon. In September 2021 we learned that WWE legend Triple H suffered a "cardiac event" [...] Jan 28 - Triple H will reportedly not return to WWE television anytime soon. In September 2021 we learned that WWE legend Triple H suffered a "cardiac event" [...]

Finn Balor Explains Reasoning For Going To NXT In 2019

Finn Balor was recently a guest on Mark Andrews: My Love Letter To Wrestling, where he spoke about why he wanted to move from the main roster to NXT b[...] Jan 28 - Finn Balor was recently a guest on Mark Andrews: My Love Letter To Wrestling, where he spoke about why he wanted to move from the main roster to NXT b[...]

Rumors On Three WWE Alumni Reported To Be Heading Into Royal Rumble This Weekend

PWInsider is reporting a few surprises in store for the Royal Rumble this weekend. According to the report, Aksana may have an appearance during the [...] Jan 28 - PWInsider is reporting a few surprises in store for the Royal Rumble this weekend. According to the report, Aksana may have an appearance during the [...]