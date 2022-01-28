WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Big Name Expected To Return From Injury At 2022 WWE Royal Rumble (SPOILER)
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 28, 2022
A report from
WrestlingNews.co reveals that Paige is cleared to return to in-ring action and she will be one of the surprise entrants in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match tomorrow night.
Paige suffered a neck injury in 2017 that has kept her out of the ring ever since. Her last match took place on 27 December 2017 in a six-woman tag match in Uniondale, NY.
Page's WWE contract is set to expire in June 2022, so it will be interesting to see if this is a one-time deal or if it could lead to a full-time in-ring return like Daniel Bryan and Edge, who also returned from long-time neck injuries.
