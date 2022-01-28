Another Former WWE Divas Champion Spotted In Town For WWE Royal Rumble

Former WWE Superstar Kaitlyn has been spotted in St. Louis ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, according to PWInsider.

She's expected to be in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match, although the report notes this is not 100% as yet. WWE is filming a lot of Peacock and WWE Network content this weekend, and she might also be in town for that.

Kaitlyn is a former WWE Divas Champion and joined the company back in 2010 until her release in 2014. She returned for the 2018 Mae Young Classic Tournament and her last match for the company was in 2019.

Kaitlyn is expected to be one of many former names appearing in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match.

