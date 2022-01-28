Paul Heyman On CM Punk In AEW: "What happens a year from now?"

Paul Heyman was recently a guest on The Masked Man Show, where he spoke about CM Punk's newfound career in AEW.

“I think what will be interesting is, what happens when the novelty that he’s back wears off? Both for the audience and for him. I’m sure for him this is still like ‘I can’t believe I’m back! I’m actually walking into an arena, holy shit.’”

“I think it’s still very fresh for him. What happens a year from now? How’s he going to feel? How will the audience look at him and accept him in a year? If he can continue to drive himself, to being a progressive, compelling, riveting character on the cutting edge that presents himself in a different manner than anyone else can present, then he’s going to be a fascinating character to watch.”

“If he doesn’t, then he’s going to be someone that came back, rode a wave of nostalgia but didn’t progress into the future when he as a rebel was always looking forward in the business and never trying to live off what the business had already accomplished or what he had already accomplished in the business. So the fascinating thing for me to watch is his mindset is his vision for that character, for that persona, for himself as a performer a year from now. We’re still in the honeymoon period.”