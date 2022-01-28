Randy Orton Talks Younger Generation Of Wrestlers, Respecting The Generations That Came Before You

Randy Orton was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, where he spoke about what it would be like if someone with his same type of lineage and ego he had when he arrived in WWE were to crop up.

"Honestly, at this point in my career, I think I'd be understanding because I would see a lot of myself in him." "If it was ten years ago, it would have been a different story. We would have figured out how to get that younger version of me to quit. His gear would have ended up in the showers after the show every night. He would have had his flights canceled or walked in and had his luggage bolt locked to the rafters. He would have been ribbed until he would have not gotten on the plane and went to work the next week."

Orton was asked why that would happen.

"Growing up in the business and coming in when I came in, the guys that were in that locker room, I love Undertaker, I don't want to put my foot in my mouth here and say, 'back in my day, guys had guns and knives, now they just play video games,' I love the video games and I love to go to the shooting range too. The way it was back then, this might be a younger Randy Orton's point of view, these are all grown ass men and the level of respect in there, depending on how many bumps you put your body through and how many miles you put your body through, that level of respect adjusted depending on which talent you were talking about, but everybody demanded respect. What I see a lot of now, guys don't know or understand that if it wasn't for the generation before us, there wouldn't be an us. They don't understand that the road was paved by guys like my dad driving 1,000-plus miles a week. We have a rough schedule, after the pandemic, of course, it got easier, picking back up again. My hardest year, I think I wrestled 220 dates in one year. That was 2013. My father was wrestling eight, nine, ten times a week on the Indies. I was a kid living in a place for six months, driving to another territory, moving all our stuff, getting an apartment, living there for six months, my dad would work that territory."

Orton spoke about his father "Cowboy" Bob Orton.

"The amount of work he put in to pave the way for me to do what I did, he did that for everybody. When I first came in the business, that level of respect was apparent. What I see now, guys get the contract, put some time in NXT -- and this isn't everybody and I would never name names -- but the general attitude coming out of NXT is, 'Alright, I'm here. Where is my stuff?' You have to respect everybody that came before you. You have to respect everybody you're in there with. If I'm in the ring with you, I have to be able to know that you're going to put my body first and you're going to protect me in what you're doing and you have to know that about me. With that comes respect. I just feel that sometimes, now, that level of respect has dwindled. If anything, that's what's upsetting to me as 'an old timer.' I don't think it's malicious."

