Konnan Reveals He May Be About To Run An American Lucha Libre Promotion

Konnan was recently a guest on 83 Weeks, where he spoke about his plans to launch a new Lucha Libre promotion in the United States.

“I can’t get into details, but there’s a very good chance I’m going to be put in a position to run a Lucha Libre-ish company in The United States on a humongous scale.”

“Wait until you see what’s going to happen because what we did in the ‘90s has now opened up doors to what you see now.”

“Is there too much Lucha in a lot of matches? Yes, because people don’t know how to do it, but everybody has Lucha on their shows, or Luchadores, or a Lucha match, and that’s thanks to what we did in the ‘90s. Now it’s accepted. Now I don’t have to convince people. Now I don’t have to be laughed at or ridiculed or all the sh*t I went through, which I don’t give a f*ck. I’m not one of those, ‘Oh, I’ll show you. I’m going to motivate you. I’m coming back to show everybody.’ I don’t have to show anybody anything.”

“I’ve always been an advocate for Lucha. It’s very creative, different, and artistic. It has its own cadence. Not only that, but to be able to use all the music of my culture, whether it’s Salsa, Meringue, Banda, Mariachi, Reggaeton, all that Cuban music, Puerto Rican music, all that Latin Hip Hop, that’s going to be a big part of the show also.”

“I hope it goes through, because I’m ready to unleash Lucha Libre in 2022.”