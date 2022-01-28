DEFY Wrestling Celebrating 5 Year Anniversary, Announces Related Events

DEFY Wrestling has announced details for their 5th anniversary and related shows.

DEFY WRESTLING CELEBRATES ITS FIFTH YEAR ANNIVERSARY

Two big events will take place the month of February to celebrate DEFY Wrestling’s 5th anniversary. The first takes place Saturday, February 12th at the historic Washington Hall in Seattle WA.

Already announced, interim DEFY World Champion “The Fallen Angel” CHRISTOPHER DANIELS will defend his championship against the young phenom, NICK WAYNE! It will be a battle of the world-traveled veteran taking on the very young, third generation wrestler who is one of the industries fastest rising stars!

We will also see DEFY World Tag Team Champions, The MIDNIGHT HEAT. Who just successfully defended their championships at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Strong television taping. They will aim to defend their titles against India’s favorite tag team The BOLLYWOOD BOYZ in a LADDER MATCH!!

A very limited number of general admission tickets are remaining. This event will sell out so act fast!

Then on SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26TH DEFY RETURNS TO WASHINGTON HALL FOR DEFY 50!

More matches and events will be announce soon, follow DEFY WRESTLING at @defyNW on all social media platforms!

Go to www.DefyWrestling.com to purchase tickets!!!