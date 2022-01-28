WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Seth Rollins Talks Upcoming Match With Roman Reigns, Lack of Hollywood Aspirations, Younger Talent

Posted By: Joe West on Jan 28, 2022

During an interview with The New York Post, Seth Rollins spoke about his upcoming match against Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble this weekend.

“I’m extremely confident I’ll beat Roman Reigns, based on our past history. Yeah, you can look at it and say he’s in a different place now. Well I’m in a different place too. We’re both very much at the top of our game, the best versions of ourselves, and have been improving on the same arc. I definitely feel like I’ve gotten inside his head. I’ve rattled him a little bit. I may be the only person who can do that on our modern roster.”

On his history of winning big matches against Reigns:

“You may be able to find a stray tag match here or there or a random Raw, but when it comes to main title matches, no, Roman’s never beaten me. I won the match at Money in the Bank decisively.”

Rollins spoke about his mental advantage.

“We spent hours and hours together when we were in The Shield. Days if you count it all up. I spent more time with him than I did with my family in those years. We rode in cars together, slept in hotel rooms together, went to the gym together, ate together. Literally anything and everything.

“I know all of the things that bother him, all the things that don’t. I know all his insecurities. Look, it’s not like we haven’t stayed close, either. There aren’t too many people on the roster who understand what we’ve been through over the last 10 years. I know everything. He knows everything about me too — make no bones about that. But I’m just being a little jerk. I’m just better at needling him than he is me. That’s just our personality types.”

“We have essentially been tethered to each other for the last 10 years. It’s wild and crazy to think it’s been that long. The days move slow sometimes in this gig, but the years move fast.”

Rollins spoke about a possible Hollywood career later.

“If it happens, it happens. I don’t have a ton of aspirations as far as Hollywood is concerned and being in commercials or movies. If it comes it comes. I’m not going to force that sort of thing. I always love to see people like John Cena, Batista, The Rock and my wife Becky Lynch do things outside of WWE, but I’m very content in doing what I’m doing.”

On wanting to help younger talent:

“I’ve always just wanted to leave the business better and help everybody else on the way up. At 35-36, the next phase of my career, however long that lasts, is to focus on trying to help set the business up when I’m done and not the guy on top.”

Source: 411mania.com
