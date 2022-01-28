Rey Mysterio Says He'll Retire When Dominik Seems He's Ready To Take Off On His Own

Rey Mysterio was recently a guest on Barstool's Rasslin', where he spoke about his return at the WWE Royal Rumble in 2018.

“It was in Philly in 2018. I was asked if I wanted to be part of the Rumble, and I said, ‘Yes, I’ve been waiting for this moment." “It has been almost four years since I was gone. I remember not flying into Philly. I flew into New York and then I had a car service in New York that drove me to Philly. That’s what makes it special because fans were expecting to see someone at the airport in Philly. Nobody expected to see someone in New York and drive to Philly. That made it more unique.” “That’s what was cool about this, is that it didn’t leak. Nobody knew who was coming out in 2018. Nobody even mentioned Rey Mysterio. I think the big thing about this is the surprise, the surprise entry that not even some of the wrestlers or superstars at the time know who’s coming out and what number. It’s kept away from everybody pretty much. The only people who need to know, know.” “The rest, it’s a surprise. Of course, when I came out, I was pumped. The reaction I got from the fans and all the love, I get chills just thinking about it.”

Mysterio revealed how many masks he has.

“I have a little more than 1,000 mask. That’s not even counting all the ones I gave away over the years. At first, it was like, ‘Hey Rey, you have a mask?’ ‘Sure, here you go.’ So who knows where those are at.” I would say I have about 1,100 masks.”

On being on the cover of WWE 2K22:

“It’s awesome. It’s a huge honor for me to be able to represent all my people, Latinos, my sport of Lucha Libre through the cover of 2K22." “I’ve shared covers before in the past whether it was in WCW, we did the NWO, and shared the cover with other superstars. This time, it was strictly surrounded around my mask and my image, so it’s a huge honor, especially after 20 years of being with WWE and kicking off the year 2022 with all these crazy times that have been going on. It’s a blessing.”

On when he thinks he'll retire: