WWE Network Executive Leaves Company

Tustian began working with WWE back in 2010 in their creative department and eventually took on the position of Coordinator of Talent Development. She became the Manager of WWE Network Operations in 2015; according to PWInsider she was heavily involved in the development, curation and delivery of all content for the WWE Network along with marketing material. She took on her most recent position with WWE back in September of 2020.

There's no current word as to why she left the company yet.

Tustian was the Director of Over the Top Content Operations for WWE Network.

PWInsider is reporting, after checking with several sources, that Amanda Tustian has left WWE as of this past Thursday.

» More News From This Feed

WWE Reportedly Told Mustafa Ali They Have No Plans Of Releasing Him

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE and Mustafa Ali have spoken with each other following Ali's request to leave WWE, and that Ali was informed that they would not be granting his request for a rele[...] Jan 28 - Fightful Select is reporting that WWE and Mustafa Ali have spoken with each other following Ali's request to leave WWE, and that Ali was informed that they would not be granting his request for a rele[...]

Paul Heyman On CM Punk In AEW: "What happens a year from now?"

Paul Heyman was recently a guest on The Masked Man Show, where he spoke about CM Punk's newfound career in AEW. “I think what will be interesting is, what happens when the novelty that he&rsq[...] Jan 28 - Paul Heyman was recently a guest on The Masked Man Show, where he spoke about CM Punk's newfound career in AEW. “I think what will be interesting is, what happens when the novelty that he&rsq[...]

Randy Orton Talks Younger Generation Of Wrestlers, Respecting The Generations That Came Before You

Randy Orton was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, where he spoke about what it would be like if someone with his same type of lineage and ego he had when he arrived in WWE were to cro[...] Jan 28 - Randy Orton was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, where he spoke about what it would be like if someone with his same type of lineage and ego he had when he arrived in WWE were to cro[...]

Konnan Reveals He May Be About To Run An American Lucha Libre Promotion

Konnan was recently a guest on 83 Weeks, where he spoke about his plans to launch a new Lucha Libre promotion in the United States. “I can’t get into details, but there’s a very g[...] Jan 28 - Konnan was recently a guest on 83 Weeks, where he spoke about his plans to launch a new Lucha Libre promotion in the United States. “I can’t get into details, but there’s a very g[...]

DEFY Wrestling Celebrating 5 Year Anniversary, Announces Related Events

DEFY Wrestling has announced details for their 5th anniversary and related shows. DEFY WRESTLING CELEBRATES ITS FIFTH YEAR ANNIVERSARY Two big events will take place the month of February to celeb[...] Jan 28 - DEFY Wrestling has announced details for their 5th anniversary and related shows. DEFY WRESTLING CELEBRATES ITS FIFTH YEAR ANNIVERSARY Two big events will take place the month of February to celeb[...]

Seth Rollins Talks Upcoming Match With Roman Reigns, Lack of Hollywood Aspirations, Younger Talent

During an interview with The New York Post, Seth Rollins spoke about his upcoming match against Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble this weekend. “I’m extremely confident I’ll beat R[...] Jan 28 - During an interview with The New York Post, Seth Rollins spoke about his upcoming match against Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble this weekend. “I’m extremely confident I’ll beat R[...]

Rey Mysterio Says He'll Retire When Dominik Seems He's Ready To Take Off On His Own

Rey Mysterio was recently a guest on Barstool's Rasslin', where he spoke about his return at the WWE Royal Rumble in 2018. “It was in Philly in 2018. I was asked if I wanted to be part of the[...] Jan 28 - Rey Mysterio was recently a guest on Barstool's Rasslin', where he spoke about his return at the WWE Royal Rumble in 2018. “It was in Philly in 2018. I was asked if I wanted to be part of the[...]

WWE Network Executive Leaves Company

PWInsider is reporting, after checking with several sources, that Amanda Tustian has left WWE as of this past Thursday. Tustian was the Director of Over the Top Content Operations for WWE Network. T[...] Jan 28 - PWInsider is reporting, after checking with several sources, that Amanda Tustian has left WWE as of this past Thursday. Tustian was the Director of Over the Top Content Operations for WWE Network. T[...]

Preview For Tonight’s Episode WWE SmackDown on FOX

WWE returns tonight to the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX Here is what’s on tap for the show: - The fallout from last week’s show.&nbs[...] Jan 28 - WWE returns tonight to the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX Here is what’s on tap for the show: - The fallout from last week’s show.&nbs[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Rampage On TNT

AEW has announced the lineup for tonight’s new Rampage episode, which you can see below: - TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Julia Hart - AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jungle Boy &[...] Jan 28 - AEW has announced the lineup for tonight’s new Rampage episode, which you can see below: - TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Julia Hart - AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jungle Boy &[...]

WWE Announces Special Royal Rumble Programming For Tomorrow

WWE has announced several programs for the WWE Network and Peacock tomorrow in the build up to the Royal Rumble PPV. Check out the schedule below: Best of Royal RumbleWatch a thrilling collection of[...] Jan 28 - WWE has announced several programs for the WWE Network and Peacock tomorrow in the build up to the Royal Rumble PPV. Check out the schedule below: Best of Royal RumbleWatch a thrilling collection of[...]

Jeff Hardy Reportedly Turned Down WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

WWE wants Jeff Hardy back on their roster, but the former WWE Champion apparently wants nothing to do with them following his recent release. WWE released Hardy in December 2021 after an incident at [...] Jan 28 - WWE wants Jeff Hardy back on their roster, but the former WWE Champion apparently wants nothing to do with them following his recent release. WWE released Hardy in December 2021 after an incident at [...]

Triple H Reportedly Not Returning To Running WWE NXT Due To Health Issues

Triple H will reportedly not return to WWE television anytime soon. In September 2021 we learned that WWE legend Triple H suffered a "cardiac event" due to a genetic heart issue and underwent a proce[...] Jan 28 - Triple H will reportedly not return to WWE television anytime soon. In September 2021 we learned that WWE legend Triple H suffered a "cardiac event" due to a genetic heart issue and underwent a proce[...]

Finn Balor Explains Reasoning For Going To NXT In 2019

Finn Balor was recently a guest on Mark Andrews: My Love Letter To Wrestling, where he spoke about why he wanted to move from the main roster to NXT back in 2019. “I had got a little bit stal[...] Jan 28 - Finn Balor was recently a guest on Mark Andrews: My Love Letter To Wrestling, where he spoke about why he wanted to move from the main roster to NXT back in 2019. “I had got a little bit stal[...]

Rumors On Three WWE Alumni Reported To Be Heading Into Royal Rumble This Weekend

PWInsider is reporting a few surprises in store for the Royal Rumble this weekend. According to the report, Aksana may have an appearance during the Rumble match as a surprise entrant. PWInsider is [...] Jan 28 - PWInsider is reporting a few surprises in store for the Royal Rumble this weekend. According to the report, Aksana may have an appearance during the Rumble match as a surprise entrant. PWInsider is [...]

Dominik Mysterio Reveals Which AEW Stars He Wants To Wrestle

During an appearance on My Mom's Basement, Dominik Mysterio was asked who is one opponent he wishes he could cross through the Forbidden Door to face. "HOOK. That would be a fun one. For the cultur[...] Jan 28 - During an appearance on My Mom's Basement, Dominik Mysterio was asked who is one opponent he wishes he could cross through the Forbidden Door to face. "HOOK. That would be a fun one. For the cultur[...]

GCW For The Culture Announced For The Collective 2022

GCW is bringing back their For the Culture event for the upcoming 2022 edition of The Collective during WrestleMania week on March 31st at 11:59 PM. You can read the announcement below. ICYMI@coll[...] Jan 28 - GCW is bringing back their For the Culture event for the upcoming 2022 edition of The Collective during WrestleMania week on March 31st at 11:59 PM. You can read the announcement below. ICYMI@coll[...]

Brie Bella On Upcoming Royal Rumble Appearance, Possible Full Time Return

During an interview with TV Insider, Brie Bella spoke about her upcoming WWE return in the Royal Rumble. “I’m nervous. I was counting down the days before I left on my mirror in red lip[...] Jan 28 - During an interview with TV Insider, Brie Bella spoke about her upcoming WWE return in the Royal Rumble. “I’m nervous. I was counting down the days before I left on my mirror in red lip[...]

Team IMPACT vs. Honor No More Announced For No Surrender

After invading IMPACT Wrestling at their Hard To Kill event Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent, PCO & Maria Kanellis-Bennett have been attacking IMPACT talent weekly. They've branded themselves as [...] Jan 27 - After invading IMPACT Wrestling at their Hard To Kill event Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent, PCO & Maria Kanellis-Bennett have been attacking IMPACT talent weekly. They've branded themselves as [...]

Mickie James Announces She Will Defend IMPACT Knockouts Championship At WrestleMania If She Wins The Royal Rumble

During IMPACT Wrestling tonight, Mickie James announced that she plans to defend the IMPACT Knockouts Championship at WrestleMania should she win the Royal Rumble. .@MickieJames is here to address [...] Jan 27 - During IMPACT Wrestling tonight, Mickie James announced that she plans to defend the IMPACT Knockouts Championship at WrestleMania should she win the Royal Rumble. .@MickieJames is here to address [...]

Hot Toys Unveils Collectible Figure of Sasha Bank's Mandalorian Character Koska Reeves

Hot Toys has put out the following description of a new Mandalorian collectible figure of Sasha Banks' character Koska Reeves. ABOUT THIS SIXTH SCALE FIGURE As a member of the Nite Owls, Koska Ree[...] Jan 27 - Hot Toys has put out the following description of a new Mandalorian collectible figure of Sasha Banks' character Koska Reeves. ABOUT THIS SIXTH SCALE FIGURE As a member of the Nite Owls, Koska Ree[...]

The Undertaker Spotted In St. Louis

PWInsider is reporting that The Undertaker has been spotted in St. Louis, which is the site of this Saturday's Royal Rumble. It is likely that Undertaker will be in attendance to support Michelle McC[...] Jan 27 - PWInsider is reporting that The Undertaker has been spotted in St. Louis, which is the site of this Saturday's Royal Rumble. It is likely that Undertaker will be in attendance to support Michelle McC[...]

Kurt Angle Reportedly Heading To St. Louis This Weekend

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is headed to St. Louis this weekend, which just happens to be where Saturday's Royal Rumble is emanating from. While it's not confirmed that he will be part of the Rumble[...] Jan 27 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is headed to St. Louis this weekend, which just happens to be where Saturday's Royal Rumble is emanating from. While it's not confirmed that he will be part of the Rumble[...]

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV

IMPACT Wrestling is back tonight on AXS TV at 8:00 PM ET. In addition, Before The Impact will stream at 7:30 PM ET on IMPACT Plus, YouTube, and Facebook. Here is the card for the main show: - Mickie[...] Jan 27 - IMPACT Wrestling is back tonight on AXS TV at 8:00 PM ET. In addition, Before The Impact will stream at 7:30 PM ET on IMPACT Plus, YouTube, and Facebook. Here is the card for the main show: - Mickie[...]