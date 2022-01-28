Here is what’s on tap for the show:

WWE returns tonight to the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX

Preview For Tonight’s Episode WWE SmackDown on FOX

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Rampage On TNT

WWE Announces Special Royal Rumble Programming For Tomorrow

Jeff Hardy Reportedly Turned Down WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Triple H Reportedly Not Returning To Running WWE NXT Due To Health Issues

Finn Balor Explains Reasoning For Going To NXT In 2019

Rumors On Three WWE Alumni Reported To Be Heading Into Royal Rumble This Weekend

Dominik Mysterio Reveals Which AEW Stars He Wants To Wrestle

GCW For The Culture Announced For The Collective 2022

Brie Bella On Upcoming Royal Rumble Appearance, Possible Full Time Return

Team IMPACT vs. Honor No More Announced For No Surrender

Mickie James Announces She Will Defend IMPACT Knockouts Championship At WrestleMania If She Wins The Royal Rumble

Hot Toys Unveils Collectible Figure of Sasha Bank's Mandalorian Character Koska Reeves

The Undertaker Spotted In St. Louis

Kurt Angle Reportedly Heading To St. Louis This Weekend

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV

Peacock Streaming Service Suffers Huge Financial Loss For 2021

Brock Lesnar Announced For Monday’s WWE RAW and Madison Square Garden Event

Brett Lauderdale Feels He Let Fans Down With The WRLD On GCW Despite It's Success

Roman Reigns Reveals He Still Has Chest Tightness From COVID-19

Joey Janela vs. Mascara Dorada (Gran Metallik) Set For GCW Believe Me

Kenny Omega Reportedly Diagnosed With COVID-19

Matt Cardona: "When I Was Six Years Old I Thought NWA Sucked, 30 Years Later It Still Sucks"

Sami Zayn Shoots Down Fan Speculation That Everyone In WWE Is Unhappy

