What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Rampage On TNT

WWE returns tonight to the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX Here is what’s on tap for the show: - The fallout from last week’s show.&nbs[...] Jan 28 - WWE returns tonight to the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX Here is what’s on tap for the show: - The fallout from last week’s show.&nbs[...]

AEW has announced the lineup for tonight’s new Rampage episode, which you can see below: - TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Julia Hart - AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jungle Boy &[...] Jan 28 - AEW has announced the lineup for tonight’s new Rampage episode, which you can see below: - TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Julia Hart - AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jungle Boy &[...]

WWE has announced several programs for the WWE Network and Peacock tomorrow in the build up to the Royal Rumble PPV. Check out the schedule below: Best of Royal RumbleWatch a thrilling collection of[...] Jan 28 - WWE has announced several programs for the WWE Network and Peacock tomorrow in the build up to the Royal Rumble PPV. Check out the schedule below: Best of Royal RumbleWatch a thrilling collection of[...]

WWE wants Jeff Hardy back on their roster, but the former WWE Champion apparently wants nothing to do with them following his recent release. WWE released Hardy in December 2021 after an incident at [...] Jan 28 - WWE wants Jeff Hardy back on their roster, but the former WWE Champion apparently wants nothing to do with them following his recent release. WWE released Hardy in December 2021 after an incident at [...]

Triple H will reportedly not return to WWE television anytime soon. In September 2021 we learned that WWE legend Triple H suffered a "cardiac event" due to a genetic heart issue and underwent a proce[...] Jan 28 - Triple H will reportedly not return to WWE television anytime soon. In September 2021 we learned that WWE legend Triple H suffered a "cardiac event" due to a genetic heart issue and underwent a proce[...]

Finn Balor was recently a guest on Mark Andrews: My Love Letter To Wrestling, where he spoke about why he wanted to move from the main roster to NXT back in 2019. “I had got a little bit stal[...] Jan 28 - Finn Balor was recently a guest on Mark Andrews: My Love Letter To Wrestling, where he spoke about why he wanted to move from the main roster to NXT back in 2019. “I had got a little bit stal[...]

PWInsider is reporting a few surprises in store for the Royal Rumble this weekend. According to the report, Aksana may have an appearance during the Rumble match as a surprise entrant. PWInsider is [...] Jan 28 - PWInsider is reporting a few surprises in store for the Royal Rumble this weekend. According to the report, Aksana may have an appearance during the Rumble match as a surprise entrant. PWInsider is [...]

During an appearance on My Mom's Basement, Dominik Mysterio was asked who is one opponent he wishes he could cross through the Forbidden Door to face. "HOOK. That would be a fun one. For the cultur[...] Jan 28 - During an appearance on My Mom's Basement, Dominik Mysterio was asked who is one opponent he wishes he could cross through the Forbidden Door to face. "HOOK. That would be a fun one. For the cultur[...]

GCW is bringing back their For the Culture event for the upcoming 2022 edition of The Collective during WrestleMania week on March 31st at 11:59 PM. You can read the announcement below. ICYMI@coll[...] Jan 28 - GCW is bringing back their For the Culture event for the upcoming 2022 edition of The Collective during WrestleMania week on March 31st at 11:59 PM. You can read the announcement below. ICYMI@coll[...]

During an interview with TV Insider, Brie Bella spoke about her upcoming WWE return in the Royal Rumble. “I’m nervous. I was counting down the days before I left on my mirror in red lip[...] Jan 28 - During an interview with TV Insider, Brie Bella spoke about her upcoming WWE return in the Royal Rumble. “I’m nervous. I was counting down the days before I left on my mirror in red lip[...]

After invading IMPACT Wrestling at their Hard To Kill event Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent, PCO & Maria Kanellis-Bennett have been attacking IMPACT talent weekly. They've branded themselves as [...] Jan 27 - After invading IMPACT Wrestling at their Hard To Kill event Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent, PCO & Maria Kanellis-Bennett have been attacking IMPACT talent weekly. They've branded themselves as [...]

During IMPACT Wrestling tonight, Mickie James announced that she plans to defend the IMPACT Knockouts Championship at WrestleMania should she win the Royal Rumble. .@MickieJames is here to address [...] Jan 27 - During IMPACT Wrestling tonight, Mickie James announced that she plans to defend the IMPACT Knockouts Championship at WrestleMania should she win the Royal Rumble. .@MickieJames is here to address [...]

Hot Toys has put out the following description of a new Mandalorian collectible figure of Sasha Banks' character Koska Reeves. ABOUT THIS SIXTH SCALE FIGURE As a member of the Nite Owls, Koska Ree[...] Jan 27 - Hot Toys has put out the following description of a new Mandalorian collectible figure of Sasha Banks' character Koska Reeves. ABOUT THIS SIXTH SCALE FIGURE As a member of the Nite Owls, Koska Ree[...]

PWInsider is reporting that The Undertaker has been spotted in St. Louis, which is the site of this Saturday's Royal Rumble. It is likely that Undertaker will be in attendance to support Michelle McC[...] Jan 27 - PWInsider is reporting that The Undertaker has been spotted in St. Louis, which is the site of this Saturday's Royal Rumble. It is likely that Undertaker will be in attendance to support Michelle McC[...]

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is headed to St. Louis this weekend, which just happens to be where Saturday's Royal Rumble is emanating from. While it's not confirmed that he will be part of the Rumble[...] Jan 27 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is headed to St. Louis this weekend, which just happens to be where Saturday's Royal Rumble is emanating from. While it's not confirmed that he will be part of the Rumble[...]

IMPACT Wrestling is back tonight on AXS TV at 8:00 PM ET. In addition, Before The Impact will stream at 7:30 PM ET on IMPACT Plus, YouTube, and Facebook. Here is the card for the main show: - Mickie[...] Jan 27 - IMPACT Wrestling is back tonight on AXS TV at 8:00 PM ET. In addition, Before The Impact will stream at 7:30 PM ET on IMPACT Plus, YouTube, and Facebook. Here is the card for the main show: - Mickie[...]

The Hollywood Reporter has shared details from Comcast’s recent 2021 fourth-quarter earnings report that included figures relating to NBCUniversal Peacock. The Peacock streaming service reached[...] Jan 27 - The Hollywood Reporter has shared details from Comcast’s recent 2021 fourth-quarter earnings report that included figures relating to NBCUniversal Peacock. The Peacock streaming service reached[...]

The Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati which is the host arena for next Monday’s episode of WWE RAW has announced that Brock Lesnar has been booked for the show. Their social media post read, &[...] Jan 27 - The Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati which is the host arena for next Monday’s episode of WWE RAW has announced that Brock Lesnar has been booked for the show. Their social media post read, &[...]

GCW owner Brett Lauderdale took to Twitter following the buzz of The WRLD On GCW event, celebrating that the show was a “smash hit” in terms of business, he feels like he let people down. [...] Jan 27 - GCW owner Brett Lauderdale took to Twitter following the buzz of The WRLD On GCW event, celebrating that the show was a “smash hit” in terms of business, he feels like he let people down. [...]

During an interview with Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Roman Reigns discussed his struggles with COVID-19. "For me, in comparison to some of the worst scenarios that are out there and we've see[...] Jan 27 - During an interview with Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Roman Reigns discussed his struggles with COVID-19. "For me, in comparison to some of the worst scenarios that are out there and we've see[...]

Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Joey Janela will go up against Mascara Dorada (formerly Gran Metallik) at GCW Believe Me. The show goes down in Atlantic City, New Jersey on February 19th. T[...] Jan 27 - Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Joey Janela will go up against Mascara Dorada (formerly Gran Metallik) at GCW Believe Me. The show goes down in Atlantic City, New Jersey on February 19th. T[...]

Kenny Omega has been out of action since November due to a torn labrum in his shoulder, an abdominal hernia and knee problems. But it seems that his luck has gotten even worse. According to Omega's f[...] Jan 27 - Kenny Omega has been out of action since November due to a torn labrum in his shoulder, an abdominal hernia and knee problems. But it seems that his luck has gotten even worse. According to Omega's f[...]

Matt Cardona was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about not liking the NWA. "When I was six years old and I watched the NWA, I thought it sucked. I thought everything was old a[...] Jan 27 - Matt Cardona was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about not liking the NWA. "When I was six years old and I watched the NWA, I thought it sucked. I thought everything was old a[...]

Many fans were surprised when Sami Zayn re-signed with WWE, with many assuming that he may be on his way out like many other wrestlers have done. Zayn was a guest on les Anti-Pods de la Lutte with Pa[...] Jan 27 - Many fans were surprised when Sami Zayn re-signed with WWE, with many assuming that he may be on his way out like many other wrestlers have done. Zayn was a guest on les Anti-Pods de la Lutte with Pa[...]