Jeff Hardy Reportedly Turned Down WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

WWE wants Jeff Hardy back on their roster, but the former WWE Champion apparently wants nothing to do with them following his recent release.

WWE released Hardy in December 2021 after an incident at a WWE Live event where he teamed with Drew McIntyre and King Xavier Woods. He was reported to have looked sluggish before the match and left in the middle of the match through the crowd which promoted the company to take action, including a drug test.

Hardy reportedly turned down WWE’s offer for help with company-sponsored rehab and as such they released him from the company.

A report in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis called Hardy "to get him back a few weeks ago, including an offer to put him in the 2022 Hall of Fame class."

Jeff reportedly turned the offer down and requested the company release him the results from his drug test, which took six weeks to get back.

WWE would rather retain Hardy than see him go to AEW, which is most likely where he will end up when his 90-day non-compete deal expires. Jeff can then join his Brother Matt and reform The Hardy Boyz.