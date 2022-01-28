Finn Balor Explains Reasoning For Going To NXT In 2019

Finn Balor was recently a guest on Mark Andrews: My Love Letter To Wrestling, where he spoke about why he wanted to move from the main roster to NXT back in 2019.

“I had got a little bit stale...I was tired. I was exhausted. I was worn out by dealing with the politics, and the office, and the writers, and everything that goes with it, and I just had enough. When I returned to NXT, I really feel like that rejuvenated me in the ring.”

Finn revealed that he wanted to go to NXT UK in 2021.

“Believe it or not I actually pitched to go to NXT UK when they asked me to go to Smackdown...’cause I knew the time at NXT was coming to an end. It had been 2 years and I worked with everyone. There was not really much more I could do there, I felt. The idea came to go to Smackdown, and I counter pitched with NXT UK, and they said well maybe in a couple of years, but we need you on Smackdown right now. For me, a move to NXT UK would have been the move. There’s so many great guys there. Obviously [it’s] closer to home. I’ve been stuck in America for the last two years with COVID. It kind of heightened the feeling of isolation, in WWE and in that bubble, away from my friends and family. So there was kind of multiple reasons why I wanted to go to NXT UK. But the main one was guys like Noam, A-Kid, all these matches that I haven’t really had a chance to put together. That was like the fresh challenge.”

Finally, Balor spoke about wanting a heel run.