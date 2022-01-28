Rumors On Three WWE Alumni Reported To Be Heading Into Royal Rumble This Weekend

PWInsider is reporting a few surprises in store for the Royal Rumble this weekend.

According to the report, Aksana may have an appearance during the Rumble match as a surprise entrant.

PWInsider is also reporting that Melina Perez is in St. Louis and will be competing in the match. The report also claims that Ariane Andrew, aka Cameron, is in St. Louis and is scheduled to be part of the Rumble as well.

Do you think we'll see these three women in the Rumble? Are you looking forward to it?