Dominik Mysterio Reveals Which AEW Stars He Wants To Wrestle

During an appearance on My Mom's Basement, Dominik Mysterio was asked who is one opponent he wishes he could cross through the Forbidden Door to face.

"HOOK. That would be a fun one. For the culture, Penta (El Zero M) and (Rey) Fenix. Me and my dad against Penta and Fenix, I think we would knock the doors down and bring the house down. We would tear it down with those guys. Andrade would be another one. He left us, but he's another one. (CM) Punk. Sting. There are so many guys I would love to work with. We'll see what the future holds."

When asked about WWE dream opponents:

"I have a lot of dream opponents just because I'm hungry and I want them all. Just because of the legacy, the lineage, and the Hispanic culture that we carry, anyone between me and (Santos) Escobar from NXT or Garza and Humberto from SmackDown, those matches would be something for the culture and us. The bigger picture, I would love to get my hands on Seth (Rollins) again. He got me at the very beginning. It would be cool to step into the ring with him now, after what I learned and had a couple matches under my belt. I'm a former Tag Team Champion now. It would be a different story. I don't know if it would be a different outcome because Seth is that dude, but it would be a different match. As long as Seth is still in the WWE, I'm going to be seeing a lot of him. He saw me at the beginning, I'll see him sometime in the middle, I know I'm going to catch him at the end somehow. Randy (Orton), why wouldn't you want to be in there with one of the best to ever do it? Roman (Reigns). I'd love to get into the ring with Riddle. Another one for the culture; Damian Priest. There are so many guys I would love to work with. All in due time."