“I tell everyone one time. Then I get there and get the itch. You never know when WWE pitches you. They always find a way to get the Bellas back. Never say never. I think I will admit my concentration now is my children and my businesses. I’m so busy, but wrestling is my No. 1 passion. And when I’m in that ring, it feels like home. I’ll never be able to ever get rid of that feeling. There are times when I am like, “I could go back.” It’s hard because my husband is full-time on the road. That’s the only thing.”

“I’m nervous. I was counting down the days before I left on my mirror in red lipstick. And at the bottom, it says ‘no regrets.’ There were also other things written like ‘no alcohol, no carbs.’ I just felt the butterflies in my stomach. We have such a hardcore fan base in the Bella Army. I never want to let them down. I also don’t want to let myself down. I’m also bringing my daughter who will be watching. This will be her first time seeing it live with me where she understands. It’s just a lot of pressure, but I feel ready. You want to go out there and impress everyone. You want to be perfect. That always comes with nerves.”

During an interview with TV Insider, Brie Bella spoke about her upcoming WWE return in the Royal Rumble.

» More News From This Feed

GCW For The Culture Announced For The Collective 2022

GCW is bringing back their For the Culture event for the upcoming 2022 edition of The Collective during WrestleMania week on March 31st at 11:59 PM. [...] Jan 28 - GCW is bringing back their For the Culture event for the upcoming 2022 edition of The Collective during WrestleMania week on March 31st at 11:59 PM. [...]

Brie Bella On Upcoming Royal Rumble Appearance, Possible Full Time Return

During an interview with TV Insider, Brie Bella spoke about her upcoming WWE return in the Royal Rumble. “I’m nervous. I was counting d[...] Jan 28 - During an interview with TV Insider, Brie Bella spoke about her upcoming WWE return in the Royal Rumble. “I’m nervous. I was counting d[...]

Team IMPACT vs. Honor No More Announced For No Surrender

After invading IMPACT Wrestling at their Hard To Kill event Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent, PCO & Maria Kanellis-Bennett have been attacking IM[...] Jan 27 - After invading IMPACT Wrestling at their Hard To Kill event Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent, PCO & Maria Kanellis-Bennett have been attacking IM[...]

Mickie James Announces She Will Defend IMPACT Knockouts Championship At WrestleMania If She Wins The Royal Rumble

During IMPACT Wrestling tonight, Mickie James announced that she plans to defend the IMPACT Knockouts Championship at WrestleMania should she win the [...] Jan 27 - During IMPACT Wrestling tonight, Mickie James announced that she plans to defend the IMPACT Knockouts Championship at WrestleMania should she win the [...]

Hot Toys Unveils Collectible Figure of Sasha Bank's Mandalorian Character Koska Reeves

Hot Toys has put out the following description of a new Mandalorian collectible figure of Sasha Banks' character Koska Reeves. ABOUT THIS SIXTH SCA[...] Jan 27 - Hot Toys has put out the following description of a new Mandalorian collectible figure of Sasha Banks' character Koska Reeves. ABOUT THIS SIXTH SCA[...]

The Undertaker Spotted In St. Louis

PWInsider is reporting that The Undertaker has been spotted in St. Louis, which is the site of this Saturday's Royal Rumble. It is likely that Undert[...] Jan 27 - PWInsider is reporting that The Undertaker has been spotted in St. Louis, which is the site of this Saturday's Royal Rumble. It is likely that Undert[...]

Kurt Angle Reportedly Heading To St. Louis This Weekend

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is headed to St. Louis this weekend, which just happens to be where Saturday's Royal Rumble is emanating from. While it'[...] Jan 27 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is headed to St. Louis this weekend, which just happens to be where Saturday's Royal Rumble is emanating from. While it'[...]

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV

IMPACT Wrestling is back tonight on AXS TV at 8:00 PM ET. In addition, Before The Impact will stream at 7:30 PM ET on IMPACT Plus, YouTube, and Facebo[...] Jan 27 - IMPACT Wrestling is back tonight on AXS TV at 8:00 PM ET. In addition, Before The Impact will stream at 7:30 PM ET on IMPACT Plus, YouTube, and Facebo[...]

Peacock Streaming Service Suffers Huge Financial Loss For 2021

The Hollywood Reporter has shared details from Comcast’s recent 2021 fourth-quarter earnings report that included figures relating to NBCUnivers[...] Jan 27 - The Hollywood Reporter has shared details from Comcast’s recent 2021 fourth-quarter earnings report that included figures relating to NBCUnivers[...]

Brock Lesnar Announced For Monday’s WWE RAW and Madison Square Garden Event

The Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati which is the host arena for next Monday’s episode of WWE RAW has announced that Brock Lesnar has been boo[...] Jan 27 - The Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati which is the host arena for next Monday’s episode of WWE RAW has announced that Brock Lesnar has been boo[...]

Brett Lauderdale Feels He Let Fans Down With The WRLD On GCW Despite It's Success

GCW owner Brett Lauderdale took to Twitter following the buzz of The WRLD On GCW event, celebrating that the show was a “smash hit” in ter[...] Jan 27 - GCW owner Brett Lauderdale took to Twitter following the buzz of The WRLD On GCW event, celebrating that the show was a “smash hit” in ter[...]

Roman Reigns Reveals He Still Has Chest Tightness From COVID-19

During an interview with Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Roman Reigns discussed his struggles with COVID-19. "For me, in comparison to some of th[...] Jan 27 - During an interview with Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Roman Reigns discussed his struggles with COVID-19. "For me, in comparison to some of th[...]

Joey Janela vs. Mascara Dorada (Gran Metallik) Set For GCW Believe Me

Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Joey Janela will go up against Mascara Dorada (formerly Gran Metallik) at GCW Believe Me. The show goes down[...] Jan 27 - Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Joey Janela will go up against Mascara Dorada (formerly Gran Metallik) at GCW Believe Me. The show goes down[...]

Kenny Omega Reportedly Diagnosed With COVID-19

Kenny Omega has been out of action since November due to a torn labrum in his shoulder, an abdominal hernia and knee problems. But it seems that his l[...] Jan 27 - Kenny Omega has been out of action since November due to a torn labrum in his shoulder, an abdominal hernia and knee problems. But it seems that his l[...]

Matt Cardona: "When I Was Six Years Old I Thought NWA Sucked, 30 Years Later It Still Sucks"

Matt Cardona was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about not liking the NWA. "When I was six years old and I watched the NWA, I[...] Jan 27 - Matt Cardona was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about not liking the NWA. "When I was six years old and I watched the NWA, I[...]

Sami Zayn Shoots Down Fan Speculation That Everyone In WWE Is Unhappy

Many fans were surprised when Sami Zayn re-signed with WWE, with many assuming that he may be on his way out like many other wrestlers have done. Zay[...] Jan 27 - Many fans were surprised when Sami Zayn re-signed with WWE, with many assuming that he may be on his way out like many other wrestlers have done. Zay[...]

Oney Lorcan Loved Getting To Learn From WWE Legends At Performance Center

Oney Lorcan was recently a guest on Left My Wallet, where he spoke about training with people like Shawn Michaels in the WWE Performance Center. "N[...] Jan 27 - Oney Lorcan was recently a guest on Left My Wallet, where he spoke about training with people like Shawn Michaels in the WWE Performance Center. "N[...]

AEW Dynamite: Beach Break Results (January 26 2021)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite and this week, they've decided we all need a vacation so they've booked us all a [...] Jan 26 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite and this week, they've decided we all need a vacation so they've booked us all a [...]

Danhausen Is All Elite

The signing of the year may have just been made already by AEW as the former ROH wrestler Danhausen became All Elite tonight. He emerged from under t[...] Jan 26 - The signing of the year may have just been made already by AEW as the former ROH wrestler Danhausen became All Elite tonight. He emerged from under t[...]

Randy Orton On How Much Longer He Plans To Wrestle For

WWE Superstar Randy Orton was recently interviewed by St. Louis Today to discuss the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, which takes place [...] Jan 26 - WWE Superstar Randy Orton was recently interviewed by St. Louis Today to discuss the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, which takes place [...]

Undisputed TNT Champion Crowned At AEW Dynamite Beach Break

We had two TNT champions in AEW for two weeks but no more as the Interim champion bested the actual champion in a Ladder match to claim the title perm[...] Jan 26 - We had two TNT champions in AEW for two weeks but no more as the Interim champion bested the actual champion in a Ladder match to claim the title perm[...]

Tony Khan Comments On Why Cody Rhodes Gets Booed, More

AEW President Tony Khan joined Busted Open Radio today hype up this evening’s AEW Dynamite Beach Break episode TBS. During the interview, he ta[...] Jan 26 - AEW President Tony Khan joined Busted Open Radio today hype up this evening’s AEW Dynamite Beach Break episode TBS. During the interview, he ta[...]

Marko Stunt Now Accepting Indy Bookings

Marko Stunt has announced on Twitter that he is now accepting indy bookings. As of right now, I am accepting indie bookings, and I’m ready to[...] Jan 26 - Marko Stunt has announced on Twitter that he is now accepting indy bookings. As of right now, I am accepting indie bookings, and I’m ready to[...]

Jerry Lawler's Lawsuit Over Brian Christopher's Death Pushed Back To October

It is being reported by PWInsider that Jerry Lawler’s lawsuit against a Tennessee county over the 2018 death of his son Brian Christopher has re[...] Jan 26 - It is being reported by PWInsider that Jerry Lawler’s lawsuit against a Tennessee county over the 2018 death of his son Brian Christopher has re[...]