Hot Toys Unveils Collectible Figure of Sasha Bank's Mandalorian Character Koska Reeves

Hot Toys has put out the following description of a new Mandalorian collectible figure of Sasha Banks' character Koska Reeves.

ABOUT THIS SIXTH SCALE FIGURE

As a member of the Nite Owls, Koska Reeves is a fierce Mandalorian who fights alongside the legendary Bo-Katan Kryze in her pursuit to reclaim Mandalore. During their journey, the Nite Owls cross paths with Din Djarin and assist him in saving the mysterious alien foundling Grogu.

In continuation of expanding the widely popular The Mandalorian collectible series, Sideshow and Hot Toys are excited to officially introduce the new Koska Reeves Sixth Scale Collectible Figure!

The Koska Reeves collectible figure features newly developed head sculpt with great likeness and detailed hair sculpture, Mandalorian helmet and armor with weathering effects, skillfully tailored under-suit, a jetpack with booster fire effects, a blaster rifle, a blaster pistol, a wired grappling hook, a flamethrower effect, a themed display stand, and backdrop!

Keep this loyal and fierce Mandalorian close in your Star Wars collection!

Brand: Star Wars

Manufacturer: Hot Toys

Type: Sixth Scale Figure

WHAT'S IN THE BOX?

The Koska Reeves Sixth Scale Collectible Figure features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Mercedes Varnado as Koska Reeves in the Star Wars: The Mandalorian series

One (1) newly crafted Koska Reeves mandalorian helmet with articulated rangefinder

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with highly-accurate facial expression and skin texture

Dark brown colored braided hair sculpture

Specially applied distress effects on armor, weapons, and accessories

Approximately 28cm tall

Body with over 26 points of articulations

Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of hands for holding pistol

One (1) gesture hand

Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) Koska Reevesâ€™ Mandalorian armor vest with distressed effects and jetpack (non-detachable)

One (1) pair of blue gauntlets with weathering effects

One (1) grey-green colored long sleeves shirt

One (1) brown belt with pouches and pistol holsters

One (1) pair of blue knee guards with weathering effects

One (1) pair of grey-green pants

One (1) pair of brown colored boots

Weapons:

One (1) rifle with strip

One (1) blaster pistol

One (1) wired grappling hook

Accessories:

Two (2) booster fire effect accessories (attachable to jetpack)

One (1) flamethrower effect accessory (attachable to gauntlet)

Specially designed dynamic figure stand with character nameplate and base