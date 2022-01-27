Peacock Streaming Service Suffers Huge Financial Loss For 2021

Peacock has been the home of the WWE Network in the US since March 2021.

The platform has lost the company a whopping $559 million in the last quarter of 2021 alone. Before signing the WWE Network deal, Peacock had an adjusted loss of $663 million in 2020, on $118 million in revenue.

The Peacock streaming service reached 24.5 million active accounts in the US in 2021, but lost $1.7 billion despite making $778 million in revenue for the entire year.

The Hollywood Reporter has shared details from Comcastâ€™s recent 2021 fourth-quarter earnings report that included figures relating to NBCUniversal Peacock.

Hot Toys Unveils Collectible Figure of Sasha Bank's Mandalorian Character Koska Reeves

Hot Toys has put out the following description of a new Mandalorian collectible figure of Sasha Banks' character Koska Reeves. ABOUT THIS SIXTH SCALE FIGURE As a member of the Nite Owls, Koska Ree[...] Jan 27 - Hot Toys has put out the following description of a new Mandalorian collectible figure of Sasha Banks' character Koska Reeves. ABOUT THIS SIXTH SCALE FIGURE As a member of the Nite Owls, Koska Ree[...]

The Undertaker Spotted In St. Louis

PWInsider is reporting that The Undertaker has been spotted in St. Louis, which is the site of this Saturday's Royal Rumble. It is likely that Undertaker will be in attendance to support Michelle McC[...] Jan 27 - PWInsider is reporting that The Undertaker has been spotted in St. Louis, which is the site of this Saturday's Royal Rumble. It is likely that Undertaker will be in attendance to support Michelle McC[...]

Kurt Angle Reportedly Heading To St. Louis This Weekend

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is headed to St. Louis this weekend, which just happens to be where Saturday's Royal Rumble is emanating from. While it's not confirmed that he will be part of the Rumble[...] Jan 27 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is headed to St. Louis this weekend, which just happens to be where Saturday's Royal Rumble is emanating from. While it's not confirmed that he will be part of the Rumble[...]

Preview For Tonightâ€™s Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV

IMPACT Wrestling is back tonight on AXS TV at 8:00 PM ET. In addition, Before The Impact will stream at 7:30 PM ET on IMPACT Plus, YouTube, and Facebook. Here is the card for the main show: - Mickie[...] Jan 27 - IMPACT Wrestling is back tonight on AXS TV at 8:00 PM ET. In addition, Before The Impact will stream at 7:30 PM ET on IMPACT Plus, YouTube, and Facebook. Here is the card for the main show: - Mickie[...]

Brock Lesnar Announced For Mondayâ€™s WWE RAW and Madison Square Garden Event

The Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati which is the host arena for next Monday’s episode of WWE RAW has announced that Brock Lesnar has been booked for the show. Their social media post read, &[...] Jan 27 - The Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati which is the host arena for next Monday’s episode of WWE RAW has announced that Brock Lesnar has been booked for the show. Their social media post read, &[...]

Brett Lauderdale Feels He Let Fans Down With The WRLD On GCW Despite It's Success

GCW owner Brett Lauderdale took to Twitter following the buzz of The WRLD On GCW event, celebrating that the show was a “smash hit” in terms of business, he feels like he let people down. [...] Jan 27 - GCW owner Brett Lauderdale took to Twitter following the buzz of The WRLD On GCW event, celebrating that the show was a “smash hit” in terms of business, he feels like he let people down. [...]

Roman Reigns Reveals He Still Has Chest Tightness From COVID-19

During an interview with Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Roman Reigns discussed his struggles with COVID-19. "For me, in comparison to some of the worst scenarios that are out there and we've see[...] Jan 27 - During an interview with Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Roman Reigns discussed his struggles with COVID-19. "For me, in comparison to some of the worst scenarios that are out there and we've see[...]

Joey Janela vs. Mascara Dorada (Gran Metallik) Set For GCW Believe Me

Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Joey Janela will go up against Mascara Dorada (formerly Gran Metallik) at GCW Believe Me. The show goes down in Atlantic City, New Jersey on February 19th. T[...] Jan 27 - Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Joey Janela will go up against Mascara Dorada (formerly Gran Metallik) at GCW Believe Me. The show goes down in Atlantic City, New Jersey on February 19th. T[...]

Kenny Omega Reportedly Diagnosed With COVID-19

Kenny Omega has been out of action since November due to a torn labrum in his shoulder, an abdominal hernia and knee problems. But it seems that his luck has gotten even worse. According to Omega's f[...] Jan 27 - Kenny Omega has been out of action since November due to a torn labrum in his shoulder, an abdominal hernia and knee problems. But it seems that his luck has gotten even worse. According to Omega's f[...]

Matt Cardona: "When I Was Six Years Old I Thought NWA Sucked, 30 Years Later It Still Sucks"

Matt Cardona was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about not liking the NWA. "When I was six years old and I watched the NWA, I thought it sucked. I thought everything was old a[...] Jan 27 - Matt Cardona was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about not liking the NWA. "When I was six years old and I watched the NWA, I thought it sucked. I thought everything was old a[...]

Sami Zayn Shoots Down Fan Speculation That Everyone In WWE Is Unhappy

Many fans were surprised when Sami Zayn re-signed with WWE, with many assuming that he may be on his way out like many other wrestlers have done. Zayn was a guest on les Anti-Pods de la Lutte with Pa[...] Jan 27 - Many fans were surprised when Sami Zayn re-signed with WWE, with many assuming that he may be on his way out like many other wrestlers have done. Zayn was a guest on les Anti-Pods de la Lutte with Pa[...]

Oney Lorcan Loved Getting To Learn From WWE Legends At Performance Center

Oney Lorcan was recently a guest on Left My Wallet, where he spoke about training with people like Shawn Michaels in the WWE Performance Center. "Not only are you in there with such a big star that[...] Jan 27 - Oney Lorcan was recently a guest on Left My Wallet, where he spoke about training with people like Shawn Michaels in the WWE Performance Center. "Not only are you in there with such a big star that[...]

AEW Dynamite: Beach Break Results (January 26 2021)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite and this week, they've decided we all need a vacation so they've booked us all a Beach Break in ...Sunny(?!)... Cleveland, Ohio! We[...] Jan 26 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite and this week, they've decided we all need a vacation so they've booked us all a Beach Break in ...Sunny(?!)... Cleveland, Ohio! We[...]

Danhausen Is All Elite

The signing of the year may have just been made already by AEW as the former ROH wrestler Danhausen became All Elite tonight. He emerged from under the ring clinging to a chair that Adam Cole was try[...] Jan 26 - The signing of the year may have just been made already by AEW as the former ROH wrestler Danhausen became All Elite tonight. He emerged from under the ring clinging to a chair that Adam Cole was try[...]

Randy Orton On How Much Longer He Plans To Wrestle For

WWE Superstar Randy Orton was recently interviewed by St. Louis Today to discuss the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, which takes place in his hometown of St. Louis, MO this Saturday nig[...] Jan 26 - WWE Superstar Randy Orton was recently interviewed by St. Louis Today to discuss the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, which takes place in his hometown of St. Louis, MO this Saturday nig[...]

Undisputed TNT Champion Crowned At AEW Dynamite Beach Break

We had two TNT champions in AEW for two weeks but no more as the Interim champion bested the actual champion in a Ladder match to claim the title permanently! The two men, Sammy Guevara & Cody Rh[...] Jan 26 - We had two TNT champions in AEW for two weeks but no more as the Interim champion bested the actual champion in a Ladder match to claim the title permanently! The two men, Sammy Guevara & Cody Rh[...]

Tony Khan Comments On Why Cody Rhodes Gets Booed, More

AEW President Tony Khan joined Busted Open Radio today hype up this evening’s AEW Dynamite Beach Break episode TBS. During the interview, he talked about TNT championship ladder match between C[...] Jan 26 - AEW President Tony Khan joined Busted Open Radio today hype up this evening’s AEW Dynamite Beach Break episode TBS. During the interview, he talked about TNT championship ladder match between C[...]

Marko Stunt Now Accepting Indy Bookings

Marko Stunt has announced on Twitter that he is now accepting indy bookings. As of right now, I am accepting indie bookings, and I’m ready to go anywhere! I have my passport as well ðŸ‘€ðŸ¤˜ð[...] Jan 26 - Marko Stunt has announced on Twitter that he is now accepting indy bookings. As of right now, I am accepting indie bookings, and I’m ready to go anywhere! I have my passport as well ðŸ‘€ðŸ¤˜ð[...]

Jerry Lawler's Lawsuit Over Brian Christopher's Death Pushed Back To October

It is being reported by PWInsider that Jerry Lawler’s lawsuit against a Tennessee county over the 2018 death of his son Brian Christopher has received a new trial date. The trial is now schedul[...] Jan 26 - It is being reported by PWInsider that Jerry Lawler’s lawsuit against a Tennessee county over the 2018 death of his son Brian Christopher has received a new trial date. The trial is now schedul[...]

Chris Jericho Believes WWE Has A Problem Building New Stars

During a recent interview with the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Chris Jericho talked about AEW’s growth and also how WWE has problems building new stars for the future. “This is not [...] Jan 26 - During a recent interview with the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Chris Jericho talked about AEW’s growth and also how WWE has problems building new stars for the future. “This is not [...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Bounces Back For January 25 Episode

A report from Showbuzz Daily reveals the January 25 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 saw a viewership increase. Last week the broadcast pulled in one of the lowest ratings ever for the brand, but this week cli[...] Jan 26 - A report from Showbuzz Daily reveals the January 25 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 saw a viewership increase. Last week the broadcast pulled in one of the lowest ratings ever for the brand, but this week cli[...]

Independent Wrestler & Michael Jackson Impersonator Santana Jackson Breaks Down Viral Fight

The following was issued to WNS: Santana Jackson Interview, detailing viral internet fight in which he was impersonating Michael Jackson. Michael Jackson impersonator/independent wrestler Santan[...] Jan 26 - The following was issued to WNS: Santana Jackson Interview, detailing viral internet fight in which he was impersonating Michael Jackson. Michael Jackson impersonator/independent wrestler Santan[...]

More 'Jackass' Cast Members Heading To WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Johnny Knoxville was interviewed by St. Louis Today to promote the film "Jackass Forever" and during the interview, he revealed he will be at the Royal Rumble with some of the Jackass cast members who[...] Jan 26 - Johnny Knoxville was interviewed by St. Louis Today to promote the film "Jackass Forever" and during the interview, he revealed he will be at the Royal Rumble with some of the Jackass cast members who[...]