Kenny Omega Reportedly Diagnosed With COVID-19

Normally we try not to report Dave Meltzer's stories due to their uncertainty of being facts or fiction, but due to the two's close relationship this seemed like a safe article to report. We wish nothing but the best in Omega towards his recovery.

Meltzer noted that the original plan had been for Omega to return to the ring in March, but that date is now â€˜up in the airâ€™. Omega still has work to be done such as surgeries, and it's unknown how long he will be out.

According to Omega's friend Dave Meltzer, Omega was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 a few weeks ago.

Kenny Omega has been out of action since November due to a torn labrum in his shoulder, an abdominal hernia and knee problems. But it seems that his luck has gotten even worse.

» More News From This Feed

Brett Lauderdale Feels He Let Fans Down With The WRLD On GCW Despite It's Success

GCW owner Brett Lauderdale took to Twitter following the buzz of The WRLD On GCW event, celebrating that the show was a “smash hit” in terms of business, he feels like he let people down. [...] Jan 27 - GCW owner Brett Lauderdale took to Twitter following the buzz of The WRLD On GCW event, celebrating that the show was a “smash hit” in terms of business, he feels like he let people down. [...]

Roman Reigns Reveals He Still Has Chest Tightness From COVID-19

During an interview with Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Roman Reigns discussed his struggles with COVID-19. "For me, in comparison to some of the worst scenarios that are out there and we've see[...] Jan 27 - During an interview with Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Roman Reigns discussed his struggles with COVID-19. "For me, in comparison to some of the worst scenarios that are out there and we've see[...]

Joey Janela vs. Mascara Dorada (Gran Metallik) Set For GCW Believe Me

Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Joey Janela will go up against Mascara Dorada (formerly Gran Metallik) at GCW Believe Me. The show goes down in Atlantic City, New Jersey on February 19th. T[...] Jan 27 - Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Joey Janela will go up against Mascara Dorada (formerly Gran Metallik) at GCW Believe Me. The show goes down in Atlantic City, New Jersey on February 19th. T[...]

Kenny Omega Reportedly Diagnosed With COVID-19

Kenny Omega has been out of action since November due to a torn labrum in his shoulder, an abdominal hernia and knee problems. But it seems that his luck has gotten even worse. According to Omega's f[...] Jan 27 - Kenny Omega has been out of action since November due to a torn labrum in his shoulder, an abdominal hernia and knee problems. But it seems that his luck has gotten even worse. According to Omega's f[...]

Matt Cardona: "When I Was Six Years Old I Thought NWA Sucked, 30 Years Later It Still Sucks"

Matt Cardona was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about not liking the NWA. "When I was six years old and I watched the NWA, I thought it sucked. I thought everything was old a[...] Jan 27 - Matt Cardona was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about not liking the NWA. "When I was six years old and I watched the NWA, I thought it sucked. I thought everything was old a[...]

Sami Zayn Shoots Down Fan Speculation That Everyone In WWE Is Unhappy

Many fans were surprised when Sami Zayn re-signed with WWE, with many assuming that he may be on his way out like many other wrestlers have done. Zayn was a guest on les Anti-Pods de la Lutte with Pa[...] Jan 27 - Many fans were surprised when Sami Zayn re-signed with WWE, with many assuming that he may be on his way out like many other wrestlers have done. Zayn was a guest on les Anti-Pods de la Lutte with Pa[...]

Oney Lorcan Loved Getting To Learn From WWE Legends At Performance Center

Oney Lorcan was recently a guest on Left My Wallet, where he spoke about training with people like Shawn Michaels in the WWE Performance Center. "Not only are you in there with such a big star that[...] Jan 27 - Oney Lorcan was recently a guest on Left My Wallet, where he spoke about training with people like Shawn Michaels in the WWE Performance Center. "Not only are you in there with such a big star that[...]

AEW Dynamite: Beach Break Results (January 26 2021)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite and this week, they've decided we all need a vacation so they've booked us all a Beach Break in ...Sunny(?!)... Cleveland, Ohio! We[...] Jan 26 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite and this week, they've decided we all need a vacation so they've booked us all a Beach Break in ...Sunny(?!)... Cleveland, Ohio! We[...]

Danhausen Is All Elite

The signing of the year may have just been made already by AEW as the former ROH wrestler Danhausen became All Elite tonight. He emerged from under the ring clinging to a chair that Adam Cole was try[...] Jan 26 - The signing of the year may have just been made already by AEW as the former ROH wrestler Danhausen became All Elite tonight. He emerged from under the ring clinging to a chair that Adam Cole was try[...]

Randy Orton On How Much Longer He Plans To Wrestle For

WWE Superstar Randy Orton was recently interviewed by St. Louis Today to discuss the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, which takes place in his hometown of St. Louis, MO this Saturday nig[...] Jan 26 - WWE Superstar Randy Orton was recently interviewed by St. Louis Today to discuss the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, which takes place in his hometown of St. Louis, MO this Saturday nig[...]

Undisputed TNT Champion Crowned At AEW Dynamite Beach Break

We had two TNT champions in AEW for two weeks but no more as the Interim champion bested the actual champion in a Ladder match to claim the title permanently! The two men, Sammy Guevara & Cody Rh[...] Jan 26 - We had two TNT champions in AEW for two weeks but no more as the Interim champion bested the actual champion in a Ladder match to claim the title permanently! The two men, Sammy Guevara & Cody Rh[...]

Tony Khan Comments On Why Cody Rhodes Gets Booed, More

AEW President Tony Khan joined Busted Open Radio today hype up this evening’s AEW Dynamite Beach Break episode TBS. During the interview, he talked about TNT championship ladder match between C[...] Jan 26 - AEW President Tony Khan joined Busted Open Radio today hype up this evening’s AEW Dynamite Beach Break episode TBS. During the interview, he talked about TNT championship ladder match between C[...]

Marko Stunt Now Accepting Indy Bookings

Marko Stunt has announced on Twitter that he is now accepting indy bookings. As of right now, I am accepting indie bookings, and I’m ready to go anywhere! I have my passport as well ðŸ‘€ðŸ¤˜ð[...] Jan 26 - Marko Stunt has announced on Twitter that he is now accepting indy bookings. As of right now, I am accepting indie bookings, and I’m ready to go anywhere! I have my passport as well ðŸ‘€ðŸ¤˜ð[...]

Jerry Lawler's Lawsuit Over Brian Christopher's Death Pushed Back To October

It is being reported by PWInsider that Jerry Lawler’s lawsuit against a Tennessee county over the 2018 death of his son Brian Christopher has received a new trial date. The trial is now schedul[...] Jan 26 - It is being reported by PWInsider that Jerry Lawler’s lawsuit against a Tennessee county over the 2018 death of his son Brian Christopher has received a new trial date. The trial is now schedul[...]

Chris Jericho Believes WWE Has A Problem Building New Stars

During a recent interview with the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Chris Jericho talked about AEW’s growth and also how WWE has problems building new stars for the future. “This is not [...] Jan 26 - During a recent interview with the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Chris Jericho talked about AEW’s growth and also how WWE has problems building new stars for the future. “This is not [...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Bounces Back For January 25 Episode

A report from Showbuzz Daily reveals the January 25 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 saw a viewership increase. Last week the broadcast pulled in one of the lowest ratings ever for the brand, but this week cli[...] Jan 26 - A report from Showbuzz Daily reveals the January 25 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 saw a viewership increase. Last week the broadcast pulled in one of the lowest ratings ever for the brand, but this week cli[...]

Independent Wrestler & Michael Jackson Impersonator Santana Jackson Breaks Down Viral Fight

The following was issued to WNS: Santana Jackson Interview, detailing viral internet fight in which he was impersonating Michael Jackson. Michael Jackson impersonator/independent wrestler Santan[...] Jan 26 - The following was issued to WNS: Santana Jackson Interview, detailing viral internet fight in which he was impersonating Michael Jackson. Michael Jackson impersonator/independent wrestler Santan[...]

More 'Jackass' Cast Members Heading To WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Johnny Knoxville was interviewed by St. Louis Today to promote the film "Jackass Forever" and during the interview, he revealed he will be at the Royal Rumble with some of the Jackass cast members who[...] Jan 26 - Johnny Knoxville was interviewed by St. Louis Today to promote the film "Jackass Forever" and during the interview, he revealed he will be at the Royal Rumble with some of the Jackass cast members who[...]

Former WWE Superstar Blasts Bubba Ray Dudley A 'F***ing Pain In The Ass'

During an interview on Sportskeeda’s wrestling show UnSKripted, former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree looked back at his time working with the Dudley Boyz and if they stiff workers during their time [...] Jan 26 - During an interview on Sportskeeda’s wrestling show UnSKripted, former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree looked back at his time working with the Dudley Boyz and if they stiff workers during their time [...]

Former WWE Superstar Signs With Bare Knuckle FC

Former WWE Superstar, Jack Gallagher (Jack Claffey) has signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. The announcement from BKFC read, “Signed! Welcome to the BKFC former WWE Cruiserwei[...] Jan 26 - Former WWE Superstar, Jack Gallagher (Jack Claffey) has signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. The announcement from BKFC read, “Signed! Welcome to the BKFC former WWE Cruiserwei[...]

AEW Original Signs New Contract

Frankie Kazarian has signed a new AEW contract. According to PWInsider, the former AEW Tag Team Champion has signed a new deal with All Elite Wrestling. However, details regarding his contract length[...] Jan 26 - Frankie Kazarian has signed a new AEW contract. According to PWInsider, the former AEW Tag Team Champion has signed a new deal with All Elite Wrestling. However, details regarding his contract length[...]

Another Rumored Entrant For Women's 2022 WWE Royal Rumble Match

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 is just days away and the rumors about surprise entrants is ramping up. Fightful Select is reporting Kairi Sane’s name has been pitched as a possible entrant into the Wome[...] Jan 26 - WWE Royal Rumble 2022 is just days away and the rumors about surprise entrants is ramping up. Fightful Select is reporting Kairi Sane’s name has been pitched as a possible entrant into the Wome[...]

WWE Files Trademark On "The Queen"

WWE has filed a trademark for “The Queen” with it being listed for entertainment and merchandising purposes. The filing reads as follows: Mark For: THE QUEEN trademark registrati[...] Jan 26 - WWE has filed a trademark for “The Queen” with it being listed for entertainment and merchandising purposes. The filing reads as follows: Mark For: THE QUEEN trademark registrati[...]

MVP Reveals He Hated The Playmaker, Was Told To Do It By WWE Management

During an interview with Ryan Satin for Out of Character, MVP spoke about his old finisher The Playmaker, and revealed he never liked it. "I hated [The Playmaker]. It was given to me. If you rememb[...] Jan 26 - During an interview with Ryan Satin for Out of Character, MVP spoke about his old finisher The Playmaker, and revealed he never liked it. "I hated [The Playmaker]. It was given to me. If you rememb[...]