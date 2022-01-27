Sami Zayn Shoots Down Fan Speculation That Everyone In WWE Is Unhappy
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 27, 2022
Many fans were surprised when
Sami Zayn re-signed with WWE, with many assuming that he may be on his way out like many other wrestlers have done.
Zayn was a guest on les Anti-Pods de la Lutte with Pat Laprade and Kevin Raphael, where he spoke about signing a new contract with WWE.
“Yes, it’s true. Honestly, I don’t know how people on the internet find this kind of information, but yes, it’s true, I just signed for a few years and I’m really happy. My contract was almost over, they were interested in me staying, I wanted to stay, so it was no more complicated than that.”
Zayn said he doesn't understand where the surprised reactions are coming from.
“I don’t know why people were really surprised. They have an idea in their heads that everyone in WWE is unhappy being there, unhappy with their role, that they want more or feel oppressed, or I don’t know what. For me, I’m really happy with my role and I can’t wait to see what I’m going to be able to do in the next few years.”
Have you been enjoying Sami Zayn's run as of late?
