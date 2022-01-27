Oney Lorcan Loved Getting To Learn From WWE Legends At Performance Center

Oney Lorcan was recently a guest on Left My Wallet, where he spoke about training with people like Shawn Michaels in the WWE Performance Center.

"Not only are you in there with such a big star that you've looked up to, I always had that issue because when I grew up, these guys were everything to me. I thought it was so larger than life, guys like Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Steve Austin, that when you actually meet them...I know some people don't think it's a big deal, they are just a person, but to me, I really looked up to them. Still, to this day, I have so much respect for them and it's difficult for me to just treat them like a normal person. They are special people to me. Not even just Shawn. Terry Taylor is another guy where, at first, I didn't get along with him very well, but as time went on, I grew to love the guy. He helped me so much. Normal Smiley is a guy that has such a great mind for the business. To get to watch film with these guys and to get their opinions and insights, it's such another level of learning that I hope every guy in wrestling gets to experience something like that. I don't think we'll ever have all this figured out. You're always learning and once you realize what you don't know, that's when you realize there is more to learn."

"Sitting with these guys, Shawn Michaels watching a great match he had, and listening to what he says and even realizing that even he doesn't know why he did something or how it turned out, it's so cool and gives me chills thinking about it. It's such a cool learning experience to realize that 'this guy doesn't even have it figured out and look how great he was.' It definitely gives you the confidence and insight to be like, 'it's okay to maybe not know why I did something or how something works because even the best are the same way.' My favorite part is when they would go off and tell a story rather than talk about the psychology. They would tell an off-shoot story. It's the one thing in wrestling that I hope all wrestlers are able to experience. I know there are a lot more guys on the independent scene that have the experience but to work with guys that have been to the top, there's nothing like it to be able to listen and learn from those guys. Pick their brain as much as you can. They love it and it'll be a great learning experience for you. They love sharing their experiences with you."